CORRECTING and REPLACING Convey Unveils Partner Program to Transform Last Mile Delivery

|By Business Wire
|
|November 22, 2019 02:50 PM EST
In the release dated Nov. 21, 2019, the second bullet, first sentence should read: Dropship: The industry’s top distribution and fulfillment companies, including Logicbroker, are partnering with Convey to simplify and manage the complexities associated with the dropshipping model – and to ensure shippers deliver a consistent, cost-effective customer experience, regardless of fulfillment method.
The corrected release reads:
CONVEY UNVEILS PARTNER PROGRAM TO TRANSFORM LAST MILE DELIVERY
ConveyPLUS allows retailers to connect, view, and act on disparate data across the supply chain to create last mile competitive advantage
Convey, the leader in Delivery Experience Management, today announced its new partner program ConveyPLUS. The program consists of a thriving network of more than 20 best-in-class partners that are developing joint solutions and integrations that enhance and extend the impact of Delivery Experience Management (DEM) across all last mile delivery initiatives. The ConveyPLUS ecosystem is designed to maximize existing supply chain investments and help retailers compete in a world where Amazon’s ever-expanding array of delivery options, each faster and more convenient than the last, shape consumer expectations.
“As the leaders in Delivery Experience Management, we uniquely understand the eCommerce last mile and the key business challenges that our retail customers face in today’s Amazon-driven world,” said Michael Miller, Chief Product & Strategy Officer at Convey. “The last mile is notoriously complex, and our program is designed to be the connective tissue for all of the moving pieces. We’ve designed our program to ensure rapid time to value for both our partners and customers, giving retailers a last mile competitive advantage while at the same time maximizing the return on all supply chain investments.”
ConveyPLUS Ecosystem: Services Expertise, Technology Excellence
Retailers rely on a complex mix of partners to deliver online purchases to consumers. The challenge is ensuring all the pieces work together to meet - or exceed - the growing demands of shoppers. The ConveyPLUS program solves this by allowing retailers to connect, view, and act on disparate data across the supply chain to create a competitive last mile advantage.
“Kustomer works with retail leaders to ensure business success in today’s customer-first world by delivering personalized, efficient, and effortless service,” said Peter Johnson, Vice President, Product Management, at Kustomer. “Last mile delivery is a key priority for shoppers today, and our collaboration with Convey allows us to integrate delivery experience technology and data into our customer service platform to better engage and serve customers at scale.”
Convey’s partner ecosystem includes best-of-breed service and technology providers across all strategic areas of the modern retail supply chain, including:
- CRM: Leading CRM providers SAP, Zendesk, and Kustomer are collaborating with Convey to help retailers optimize customer service experiences around delivery - all within existing CRM workflows.
- Dropship: The industry’s top distribution and fulfillment companies, including Logicbroker, are partnering with Convey to simplify and manage the complexities associated with the dropshipping model – and to ensure shippers deliver a consistent, cost-effective customer experience, regardless of fulfillment method.
- Audit and Claims: Leaders in freight audit and recovery are integrating freight claims workflows into Convey to simplify the process of filing and coordinating claims. Retailers are able to recoup losses, improve claim success and gain unprecedented visibility into SLA’s and performance. Key partners include MyEZClaim, Intelligent Audit, and Zero Down Supply Chain Solutions.
- White Glove: Convey’s highly specialized white glove partners, including Estes Forwarding Worldwide, Metropolitan Warehouse and Delivery, NSD (NonStopDelivery) and Pilot Freight Services, offer outstanding service and operational excellence. By simplifying the carrier implementation process, shippers are up and running quickly and can offer consumers high-touch services like self-service, digital appointment scheduling for tricky white glove deliveries.
- TMS (Transportation Management System): Platform leaders SAP, Manhattan Associates, MercuryGate and ShipHawk collaborate with Convey to optimize execution from first to final mile, dramatically reducing the cost to serve without sacrificing quality.
- eCommerce: Through its partner ecosystem, Convey integrates with leading eCommerce platforms and omnichannel retail software providers like Magento and SAP to increase conversion through transparent, competitive delivery options and bring continuity to the pre- and post-purchase customer experience.
“Logicbroker has a track record of partnering with retail leaders to redefine the shopping experience,” said Emma Cope, VP Channel Partnerships at Logicbroker. “Our alliance with Convey gives retailers the ability to see, manage, and most importantly, provide a consistent customer experience for all shipments, regardless of where they originate. We are constantly working to make dropship inventory as competitive for our retail partners as owned inventory, and Convey is a strategic partner in helping us get there.”
About Convey
With delivery expectations skyrocketing, brands cannot leave the critical last mile to chance. Convey’s Delivery Experience Management platform combines real-time visibility, post-purchase experiences, and advanced insights and analytics to create a solution uniquely capable of perfecting last mile delivery. Supply chain and customer experience leaders including Neiman Marcus, Jet.com and Eddie Bauer rely on Convey’s software and expertise to take action to ensure shoppers get their orders how and when they want, resulting in happier, loyal customers and a lower cost to serve. Founded in 2013, Convey is backed by Silverton Partners, Techstars Venture Group, RPM Ventures and based in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Convey at www.getconvey.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005172/en/
