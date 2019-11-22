Zebra Medical Vision joins forces with Nuance to bring more AI to diagnostic imaging

|By Business Wire
Zebra Medical Vision, the deep-learning medical-imaging analytics company, announces today that its AI1™ “all-in-one” bundle of AI products will be available on the Nuance® (NASDAQ: NUAN) AI Marketplace. Nuance offers the first and largest portal with one-stop access to a wide range of AI diagnostic models from within the industry’s most widely used radiology-reporting platform.
The Nuance AI Marketplace functions like an app store that is dedicated to radiology. It provides algorithm developers consolidated, at-scale access to users of Nuance PowerScribe™, the radiology reporting system trusted by approximately 80% of U.S. radiologists across more than 6,500 connected healthcare facilities. Radiologists can discover, test, and use algorithms from within their familiar PowerScribe workflows, to increase reporting efficiency and quality, as well as help healthcare teams improve patient outcomes and healthcare costs. A built-in feedback channel lets users share real-world results with developers for algorithm refinement, and post-market surveillance. Hospital systems benefit with simplified purchasing and metrics showing algorithm usage, costs and performance.
As part of the Nuance AI Marketplace, Zebra Medical Vision will provide its AI1™ “all-in-one” bundle, including access to an ever-growing number of AI solutions, integrated into radiologist workflow at an affordable, fixed annual fee. The company’s AI solutions analyze millions of clinical imaging in real time, detecting various medical indications, and alerting the relevant stakeholders in hospitals and clinics.
Zebra-Med’s AI1™ is happy to introduce the new “all-in-one” bundle with a growing portfolio of AI solutions. The AI1™ 2020 version offers a wide range of products in three categories with the highest medical impact and patient outcome. The bundle will be launched at the upcoming RSNA conference, and will include some of the following solutions:
● Stat.AI™: A multi-modality AI triage solution for the head CT package, in order to identify suspected intracranial hemorrhage (ICH), and a chest X-ray package for identifying suspected pneumothorax. Both products are FDA cleared and CE marked.
● Population Health:
○ Bone Health package for identification of vertebral compression fractures which is key for indicating potential osteoporosis fractures, and serves bone health programs. CE marked.
○ Cardiology - FDA cleared, automatic identification of coronary calcium.
● Oncology: Breast Cancer package with an automatic AI Triage mammography solution that indicates “suspicious” versus “non suspicious” for usage in diagnostic 2D mammography. The mammo CAD solution is CE marked and the Triage solution is currently for investigational use only.
“We are thrilled that our software will now be available on the Nuance AI Marketplace,” says John LoGioco, CCO of Zebra Medical Vision. “This collaboration will give us maximum exposure on one of the largest and most reputable portals, with one-stop access to a wide range of AI diagnostic models. Our work with Nuance will enable Zebra-Med’s products to impact the health of many more patients, through the industry’s most widely used radiology reporting platform.”
Zebra Medical Vision will be showcasing its AI1™ bundle, 2020 version, at RSNA 2019 [booth number 10527]. More information on the location of the booth can be found here.
About Zebra Medical Vision
Zebra Medical Vision’s imaging analytics platform allows healthcare institutions to identify patients at risk of disease and offer improved, preventative treatment pathways, to improve patient care. The company is funded by Khosla Ventures, Marc Benioff, Intermountain Investment Fund, OurCrowd Qure, Aurum, aMoon, Nvidia, J&J and Dolby Ventures. Zebra Medical Vision has raised $52 million in funding to date, and was named a Fast Company Top-5 AI and Machine Learning company. Zebra-Med leads the way in AI FDA cleared products, and is installed in hospitals globally, from Australia to India, Europe to the U.S, and the LATAM region.
About Nuance
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com.
