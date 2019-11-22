Gillette va sponsoriser les EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series

|By Business Wire
|
November 22, 2019 03:15 PM EST
Gillette (NYSE: PG), le spécialiste mondial des produits de toilettage pour hommes, et Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) ont annoncé aujourd’hui le parrainage des EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Global Series. Ce parrainage de Gillette suscitera l'engagement et connectera la marque avec le jeune public par l’entremise du football et des sports électroniques.
Gillette activera le parrainage des EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series via les segments de diffusion intégrés "Precision Play of the Day, Presented by Gillette" sur YouTube et sur Twitch, des spots publicitaires "on-stream", des promotions radio en direct et des contenus de marque uniques plus tard dans la saison. Les activations commencent avec l’EA FUT Champions Cup Stage 2 en direct de Bucarest, en Roumanie, entre aujourd’hui et le dimanche 24 novembre. Gillette sera également le commanditaire présentateur pour les playoffs EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series sur Xbox le 26 juin.
"Les EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series sont une plateforme de sports électroniques incroyablement puissante, et c’est un grand honneur qu’elle soit ajoutée au long historique de Gillette dans le football, les sports et les sports électroniques", a déclaré Gary Coombe, PDG de la division mondiale Grooming chez P&G / Gillette. "Nous sommes impatients de lancer cette saison et de travailler avec EA SPORTS, un éditeur de jeux vidéo de premier rang, pour nous connecter avec ses fans et une toute nouvelle génération de consommateurs de produits Gillette."
"Gillette est une marque synonyme de connexion avec les plus grands sports au monde", a déclaré Brent Koning, commissaire du jeu compétitif FIFA. "Les parrainages des EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series comme celui de Gillette illustrent la puissance mondiale de ce sport électronique."
Les EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series* sont un écosystème de tournois de jeux compétitifs d’une durée de neuf mois organisés par Electronic Arts et la FIFA avec plus de 3 millions de dollars de prix à gagner. Du fait de la structure concurrentielle inclusive, la quasi totalité des joueurs éligibles* bénéficient de chances comparables d’accéder au statut de superstar sur la route de la FIFA eWorld Cup™ 2020.
Pour de plus amples informations, veuillez consulter le site Internet officiel de Gillette et ses pages sur les réseaux sociaux, dont Twitter et Facebook.
*Des restrictions d'éligibilité s’appliquent. Veuillez consulter les Règles officielles pour plus de détails. Les conditions et la structure finales sont susceptibles de changer.
À propos de Gillette
Gillette fournit depuis plus de 115 ans une technologie de précision et des produits aux performances inégalées qui améliorent la vie de plus de 800 millions de consommateurs à travers le monde. Du rasage aux soins corporels en passant par les soins de la peau et la protection anti-sueur, Gillette propose un large éventail de produits, dont des rasoirs, des gels de rasage (gels, mousses et crèmes), des soins pour la peau, des après-rasage, des antisudorifiques, des déodorants et du gel douche. Pour de plus amples informations ou pour connaître l'actualité de Gillette, visitez www.gillette.com. Pour voir la gamme complète de nos produits, visitez www.gillette.com. Suivez Gillette sur Twitter, Facebook et Instagram.
À propos de Procter & Gamble
P&G est au service des consommateurs à travers le monde avec l’une des plus vastes gammes de marques prestigieuses, de confiance et de qualité, parmi lesquelles Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks® et Whisper®. Le réseau de P&G englobe des activités dans environ 70 pays. Veuillez visiter http://www.pg.com pour connaître les dernières actualités ou obtenir des informations sur P&G et ses marques.
À propos de Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) est un leader mondial sur le marché des divertissements numériques interactifs. La Société développe et fournit des jeux, des contenus et des services en ligne pour les consoles connectées à Internet, les appareils mobiles et les ordinateurs personnels.
Pour l’exercice 2019, EA a annoncé un chiffre d'affaires PCGR net de 4,95 milliards de dollars. Basée à Redwood City, en Californie, EA est reconnue pour son portefeuille de marques de haute qualité, acclamées par la critique, telles que EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ et Plants vs. Zombies™. De plus amples informations au sujet d’EA sont disponibles sur le site www.ea.com/news.
EA SPORTS, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Need for Speed, Titanfall et Plants vs. Zombies sont des marques commerciales d’Electronic Arts Inc. ©FIFA et le logo Produit officiel sous licence de la FIFA sont des copyrights et/ou des marques commerciales de la FIFA. Tous droits réservés. Fabriqués sous licence par Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden et NFL sont la propriété de leurs propriétaires respectifs et sont utilisés avec autorisation.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191122005496/fr/
