Xpeng Motors présente sa berline sport P7 avec un prix entre 270 000 et 370 000 RMB en précommande

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 22, 2019 05:09 PM EST
Xpeng Motors a annoncé aujourd'hui que sa berline sportive P7, qui est actuellement présentée à 17e Exposition automobile internationale de Guangzhou (Auto Guangzhou 2019), sera proposée dans une fourchette de prix allant de 270 000 à 370 000 RMB (38 400 – 52 600 USD) et déclinée en 5 configurations. La présentation au salon de l'auto de Guangzhou permet également de découvrir le poste de pilotage intelligent de la P7, avec un tableau de bord tout en largeur, des repères audiovisuels d'ambiance de la plus haute qualité, et des tissus et finitions de luxe.
Ce communiqué de presse contient des éléments multimédias. Voir le communiqué complet ici : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191122005523/fr/
Xpeng P7 smart audiovisual cockpit (Photo: Business Wire)
Retrouvez une présentation de la P7 de Xpeng sur: https://youtu.be/zC-S0UdXJB8
La P7 suscite un vif intérêt, avec déjà 15 431 précommandes depuis son lancement au salon auto de Shanghai, en avril 2019. Les premières livraisons de la P7 en Chine devraient débuter au deuxième trimestre 2020.
|
Xpeng P7
|
RWD super longue autonomie
|
4WD haute performance
|
Longueur
|
4 880mm
|
Empattement
|
2 998mm
|
Puissance max / couple max
|
196kW/390N·m
|
F120kW、R196kW / 655N·m
|
Accélération 0-100km/h
|
6,7s
|
4,3s
|
Autonomie NEDC
|
650+km
|
550+km
|
Poste de pilotage audiovisuel intelligent
|
En option selon les versions sélectionnées
|
De série
|
ADAS
|
XPILOT 2.5 / XPILOT 3.0 en option
|
Fourchette tarifaire en précommande
|
270 000 – 370 000 RMB (38 400 – 52 600 USD)
Les fonctions avancées de P7 comprennent également:
- Une architecture de plateforme électronique intelligente avec NVIDIA DRIVE Xavier™, la puce de véhicule autonome la plus avancée de NVIDIA, et le processeur de véhicule haute performance de QUALCOMM, ainsi que:
- 12 capteurs à ultrasons
- 5 radars à ondes millimétriques Bosch de 5e génération
- 13 caméras de conduite autonome
- 1 caméra embarquée avec carte HD et positionnement à haute précision
- Système avancé d'assistance à la conduite XPILOT 3.0, pouvant être mis à niveau de XPILOT 4.0
- Force de résistance de 0,236 Cd, la plus faible parmi les marques chinoises
- Châssis co-développé avec Porsche Engineering et paramétré par des équipes d'experts allemands et chinois
- Dispositif d'amortissement en continu (CDC) plus système de freinage Brembo
- Notation de sécurité C-NCAP 5 étoiles avec 28 fonctions actives
- PSO de module de sécurité des données indépendant, le premier en Chine à s'adapter au meilleurs matériels de sécurité des données
Le poste de pilotage interactif audiovisuel intelligent de la P7 contient 47 capteurs et près de 50 dispositifs d'interaction humaine-véhicule, bénéficiant de plus de 30 téraflops de puissance informatique. Le poste de pilotage est équipé du système de son Dynaudio Confidence à 18 enceintes avec un éclairage d'ambiance pour créer une atmosphère immersive de salle de concert répondant directement aux préférences de l'utilisateur.
Le système d'exploitation Xmart de la P7 répond intuitivement aux commandes et préférences de l'utilisateur. En plus des mises à niveau OTA, le système d'exploitation Xmart est compatible avec l'APP STORE de Xpeng, avec une immense variété d'applications prêtes à télécharger. Dans le cadre de l'écosystème de mobilité intelligente de Xpeng, la P7 sera la première voiture de série à être équipée du mini-programme embarqué d'Alibaba, et sa clef virtuelle Bluetooth (clef numérique NFC) sera tout d'abord intégrée aux dispositifs Xiaomi, comme les smartphones, smartwatches et bracelets électroniques.
La P7 sera livrée via le réseau grandissant de revendeurs Xpeng, qui comprenait déjà 86 points de vente à la fin octobre, et dépassera les 100 d'ici la fin de l'année. Le réseau comprend également 49 centres d'entretien, un chiffre qui se rapprochera des 100 en fin d'année.
Plus de 200 stations de recharge de Xpeng sont actuellement réparties dans 30 villes, et leur nombre dépassera les 1 000 au cours des trois prochaines années. Plus de 100 000 bornes de recharge tierces sont connectées au réseau national de recharge de Xpeng.
"Avec un prix hautement concurrentiel, et des fonctionnalités parmi les plus sophistiquées sur le marché, la P7 est un véhicule pionnier pour le marché chinois", a déclaré aujourd'hui He Xiaopeng, président du conseil et PDG de Xpeng Motors, lors de la conférence de presse à Guangzhou. "L'intérieur de haute qualité de la P7, sa combinaison de finitions of luxe, ses technologies interactives de pointe, depuis l'interaction véhicule-conducteur jusqu'à un système d'une qualité de salle de concert, illustrent notre volonté à optimiser l'intégralité de l'expérience de conduite", ajoute-t-il.
"Nous sommes fins prêts pour relever les défis d'une saison hivernale qui s'annonce difficile, avec notre stratégie d'exécution avisée, nos produits de qualité supérieure, notre solide croissance et, le plus important, le soutien renouvelé de nos clients et actionnaires", conclut-il.
La société a récemment levé 400 millions USD dans le cadre de sa collecte de fonds de série C, introduisant ainsi Xiaomi Corporation comme nouvel investisseur stratégique.
À propos de Xpeng Motors
Xpeng Motors est un chef de file chinois des véhicules électriques qui conçoit et fabrique des voitures bénéficiant d'une connectivité Internet optimale et utilisant les dernières avancées en matière d'intelligence artificielle. Les premiers bailleurs de la société ont été le président de son conseil d'administration He Xiaopeng, le fondateur d'UCWeb Inc. et un ancien dirigeant d'Alibaba. Xpeng a été cofondé en 2014 par Henry Xia et He Tao, anciens hauts dirigeants de Guangzhou Auto, jouissant d'une expertise dans les technologies automobiles innovantes et la R&D. La société a reçu des financements d'investisseurs chinois et internationaux de premier rang, notamment Alibaba Group, Xiaomi Corporation et IDG Capital. Xpeng a lancé son premier modèle de série, le VUS G3, en décembre 2018. Le deuxième modèle de série de Xpeng, la berline électrique à quatre portes P7, dévoilée lors du Salon de l'auto de Shanghai en avril 2019, sera livré aux clients chinois au deuxième trimestre 2020. Xpeng Motors est basé à Guangzhou, Chine. Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez visiter le site officiel sur: https://en.xiaopeng.com/
Suivez-nous sur les réseaux sociaux pour connaître toute l'actualité de Xpeng:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/XpengMotorsGlobal/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/XpengMotors
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/xiaopeng-motors/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDw84qg11Stw6RgH7JkG6xQ
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/xpengmotors/
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191122005523/fr/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 312
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT