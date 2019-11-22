Xpeng Motors kündigt Sportlimousine P7 an – vorbestellbar zu einem Verkaufspreis von 270.000 bis 370.000 RMB

|By Business Wire
Wie Xpeng Motors heute mitteilte, kann seine Sportlimousine P7, die derzeit auf der 17. Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition (Auto Guangzhou 2019) präsentiert wird, zu einem Vorverkaufspreis von 270.000 bis 370.000 RMB (38.400 bis 52.600 US-Dollar) in fünf verschiedenen Konfigurationen vorbestellt werden. Bei der Einführung auf der Auto Guangzhou war der erste Blick auf das intelligente Cockpit des P7 mit leichter Armaturentafel in voller Breite, hochwertigen audiovisuellen Umgebungsassistenten, einem hervorragenden Soundsystem für Konzertsaal-Klangqualität sowie luxuriösen Polstern und Details möglich.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191122005531/de/
Xpeng P7 smart audiovisual cockpit (Photo: Business Wire)
Eine Vorschau auf den Xpeng P7 finden Sie hier: https://youtu.be/zC-S0UdXJB8
Der P7 hat bereits großes Interesse geweckt und verzeichnete seit seinem Debüt im April 2019 auf der Shanghai Auto Show 15.431 Vorbestellungen. Die Auslieferung des P7 an Kunden in China wird voraussichtlich im 2. Quartal 2020 beginnen.
|
Xpeng P7
|
RWD Super-Long Range
|
4WD High Performance
|
Länge
|
4880 mm
|
Radstand
|
2998 mm
|
Max. Leistung/max. Drehmoment
|
196 kW/390 Nm
|
F120 kW、R196 kW / 655 Nm
|
Beschleunigung 0-100 km/h
|
6,7s
|
4,3 s
|
NEFC-Reichweite
|
> 650 km
|
> 550 km
|
Intelligentes audiovisuelles Cockpit
|
Optional bei bestimmten Versionen
|
Standard
|
ADAS
|
XPILOT 2.5 / XPILOT 3.0 optional
|
Vorverkaufs-Preisspanne
|
270.000 – 370.000 RMB (38.400 – 52.600 USD)
Zu den erweiterten Ausstattungsmerkmalen des P7 gehören außerdem:
- Intelligente elektrische Plattformarchitektur mit NVIDIA DRIVE Xavier™, dem modernsten Chip für autonome Fahrzeuge von NVIDIA, QUALCOMMs führender Fahrzeugprozessor sowie:
– 12 Ultraschallsensoren
– 5 hochpräzise Bosch-Millimeterwellenradare der fünften Generation
– 13 Kameras für autonomes Fahren
– 1 interne Kamera mit HD-Straßenkarte und hochpräziser Positionierung
- XPILOT 3.0 Advanced Driver Assist System, aufrüstbar auf XPILOT 4.0
- Luftwiderstand von 0,236 Cw, niedrigster Wert unter allen chinesischen Marken
- In Kooperation mit Porsche Engineering entwickeltes Fahrwerk, abgestimmt von hochkarätigen deutschen und chinesischen Spezialistenteams
- Kontinuierliche Dämpfungsregelung (CDC) plus Brembo-Bremssystem
- C-NCAP 5-Sterne-Sicherheitsstandard mit 28 aktiven Sicherheitsfunktionen
- Unabhängiges Datensicherheitsmodul PSO – das erste in China, das erstklassige Datensicherheitshardware anpasst
Das intelligente audiovisuelle interaktive Cockpit des P7 verfügt über 47 Erfassungsgeräte und fast 50 Mensch-Auto-Interaktionsgeräte, die von mehr als 30 Teraflops an Rechenleistung unterstützt werden. Das Cockpit ist mit einem Dynaudio Confidence-Soundsystem der Spitzenklasse mit 18 Lautsprechern und Ambiente-Beleuchtung ausgestattet, um eine mobile, immersive Konzertsaal-ähnliche Atmosphäre zu schaffen, die vollständig auf die Vorlieben des Benutzers zugeschnitten ist.
Das Xmart-Betriebssystem des P7 reagiert intuitiv auf die Befehle und Präferenzen der Benutzer. Neben OTA-Upgrades unterstützt das Xmart-Betriebssystem den APP STORE von Xpeng, über den eine Vielzahl an Apps heruntergeladen werden können. Im Zuge der Entwicklung des Smart Mobility-Ökosystems von Xpeng wird der P7 als erstes Serienfahrzeug das Alibaba In-Car-Mini-Programm bereitstellen. Zudem wird sein virtueller Bluetooth-Schlüssel (digitaler NFC-Schlüssel) erstmals in Xiaomi-Geräten wie Mobiltelefone, Smartwatches und Armbänder integriert.
Der P7 wird über das expandierende Xpeng-Vertriebsnetz ausgeliefert. Ende Oktober sind bereits 86 Verkaufsstellen in Betrieb, und bis Ende des Jahres wird die Zahl auf über 100 steigen. Zum Netzwerk gehören auch 49 bereits in Betrieb befindliche Servicecenter. Zum Jahresende werden es knapp 100 sein.
Derzeit sind über 200 Xpeng-Super-Ladestationen in 30 Städten in Betrieb und werden in den kommenden drei Jahren auf 1.000 Ladestationen erweitert. Über 100.000 Ladesäulen von Drittanbietern ergänzen das landesweite Xpeng-Ladenetz.
„Durch seinen äußerst wettbewerbsfähigen Preis und einen Ausstattungsumfang, der die modernsten Funktionen auf dem Markt bietet, ist der P7 ein bahnbrechendes Fahrzeug für den chinesischen Markt“, so He Xiaopeng, Chairman und CEO bei Xpeng Motors, auf der heutigen Pressekonferenz in Guangzhou. „Die hohe Qualität seines Innenraums und die Kombination aus luxuriösen Details und modernsten interaktiven Technologien, von der Interaktion zwischen Fahrzeug und Fahrer bis hin zum Sound in Konzertsaalqualität, demonstrieren unser Engagement für die Verfeinerung und Verbesserung des gesamten Fahrerlebnisses“, so He Xiaopeng weiter.
„Mit unserer weitsichtigen Umsetzungsstrategie, hochwertigen Produkten, organischem Wachstum und vor allem mit der starken Unterstützung unserer Kunden und Aktionäre sind wir gut aufgestellt, um den Herausforderungen eines strengen Winters zu begegnen“, ergänzt He Xiaopeng.
Kürzlich hat das Unternehmen 400 Millionen US-Dollar im Rahmen einer Series-C-Finanzierungsrunde aufgenommen und die Xiaomi Corporation als neuen strategischen Investor begrüßt.
Über Xpeng Motors
Xpeng Motors ist ein führender chinesischer Anbieter von Elektrofahrzeugen, der Fahrzeuge entwickelt und fertigt, die nahtlos mit dem Internet integriert sind und modernste Errungenschaften der künstlichen Intelligenz einsetzen. Zu den ersten Finanzgebern des Unternehmens gehört sein Vorstandsvorsitzender He Xiaopeng, Gründer von UCWeb Inc. und frühere Führungskraft von Alibaba. Xpeng wurde 2014 gemeinschaftlich gegründet. Zu den Mitbegründern gehören auch Henry Xia und He Tao, ehemalige hochrangige Führungskräfte bei Guangzhou Auto mit Expertise in innovativer Automobiltechnologie sowie Forschung und Entwicklung. Xpeng erhielt Finanzmittel von prominenten chinesischen und internationalen Investoren, darunter die Alibaba Group, Xiaomi Corporation und IDG Capital. Das Unternehmen brachte sein erstes Produktionsmodell, den G3 Geländewagen, im Dezember 2018 auf den Markt. Das zweite Produktionsmodell von Xpeng, die viertürige Elektro-Limousine P7, feierte seine Premiere im April 2019 auf der Auto-Messe in Shanghai und wird im zweiten Quartal 2020 an chinesische Kunden ausgeliefert. Xpeng Motors hat seinen Hauptsitz in Guangzhou (China). Weitere Informationen erhalten Sie auf der offiziellen Website des Unternehmens unter: https://en.xiaopeng.com/
