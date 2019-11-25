Semperis Selected as SC Media 2020 Trust Award Finalist

|By Business Wire
Semperis, the leader in identity-driven cyber resilience, today announced that Semperis Active Directory Forest Recovery (ADFR) has been recognized as a Trust Award finalist in the Best Business Continuity / Disaster Recovery Solution category for the 2020 SC Awards. The finalists and winners for the Trust Awards are chosen by an expert panel of judges with extensive knowledge and experience in the cybersecurity industry. Winners will be announced at the SC Awards ceremony on February 25, 2020 in San Francisco.
“Every new year brings with it an unpredictable mix of adversity and opportunity for information security professionals,” said Illena Armstrong, VP, editorial, SC Media. “In 2019, we watched as software supply chain attacks grew bigger and bolder, DNS hijacking campaigns threatened the very integrity of the internet, and targeted ransomware attacks disrupted the operations of cities, school districts and organizations in the health care, industrial and transportation sectors. Through it all, this year’s SC Awards finalists found ways to break boundaries, overcome challenges and contribute fresh new ideas to the world of cybersecurity.”
Now in its 23rd year, SC Awards is recognized as the industry gold standard of accomplishment for cybersecurity professionals, products and services. With the awards, SC Media recognizes the achievements of cybersecurity professionals in the field, the innovations happening in the vendor and service provider communities, and the vigilant work of government, commercial and nonprofit entities. Vendors and service providers who offer a product and/or service for the commercial, government, educational, nonprofit or other industries are eligible for the SC Awards’ Trust Award category.
“We’re honored to be recognized by the SC Awards for introducing the market’s only backup and recovery solution capable of cleanly restoring Microsoft Active Directory from cyber disasters like ransomware and wiper attacks,” said Mickey Bresman, CEO of Semperis. “Today, cyber disasters inflict more business damage than natural disasters and strike more frequently. Our cyber-first approach automates forest recovery with just a few clicks and eliminates the risk of malware reinfection.”
Because it serves as the gatekeeper to critical applications and data, any prolonged downtime of Active Directory puts organizations at risk of severe business disruption, and in some cases, a complete shutdown. Semperis ADFR orchestrates the entire Active Directory recovery process to reduce recovery time up to 90 percent and eliminate costly service outages. Key capabilities include Anywhere Recovery, Clean Restore, and Advanced Automation.
“Trust Awards nominees go through a rigorous and exacting evaluation process headed by a panel of more than 60 judges and the SC Labs product reviews team," added Armstrong of SC Media. "Earning a spot among our finalists is an impressive feat that places Semperis in rarefied air.”
The SC Awards gala honoring the winners attracts top professionals in the cybersecurity community and provides an invaluable opportunity for networking. To register for the 2020 SC Awards gala, please visit https://www.scawardsus.com/.
About Semperis
Semperis is an enterprise identity protection company that helps organizations recover from cyber breaches and directory service failures, on-premises and in the cloud. The company’s patented technology for Active Directory is used by customers in the Fortune 500, government, financial, healthcare, and other industries worldwide. Semperis is accredited by Microsoft and recognized by Gartner.
