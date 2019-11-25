El Gobierno de Etiopía y el Grupo Alibaba firman acuerdos para establecer un centro de eWTP en Etiopía

|By Business Wire
|
November 25, 2019 06:52 AM EST
Hoy, el Excmo. Sr. Primer Ministro de Etiopía Abiy Ahmed, el fundador del Grupo Alibaba, Jack Ma, y el director del Grupo Alibaba y presidente y CEO del Grupo Ant Financial Services, Eric Jing, han sido testigos de la firma de tres Memorandos de Entendimiento (MoU) entre el gobierno etíope y Alibaba, por los que se establece un centro de eWTP en Etiopía. El hub eWTP (plataforma electrónica de comercio mundial) tiene por objeto permitir el comercio transfronterizo, proporcionar servicios inteligentes de logística y cumplimiento, ayudar a las pequeñas y medianas empresas (Pymes) etíopes a llegar a China y a otros mercados y proporcionar formación de talentos.
Etiopía aspira a construir una economía digital dinámica y creciente que contribuya significativamente al crecimiento económico general del país. eWTP es una iniciativa mundial dirigida por Alibaba y múltiples partes interesadas que promueve el diálogo entre los sectores público y privado a fin de apoyar un comercio mundial más inclusivo que utilice la tecnología y la innovación de políticas para ofrecer mayores oportunidades a las Pymes, a las mujeres y a los jóvenes. Etiopía es el segundo país de África en establecer un centro de eWTP, y esta nueva asociación se basa en el éxito de otras asociaciones de eWTP en Asia (China y Malasia), Europa (Bélgica) y África (Ruanda) en los últimos dos años. A medida que aumenta el número de centros de eWTP, se espera que aumente el comercio entre los centros, proporcionando nuevas oportunidades para sus comerciantes en la economía global.
El Ministro de Innovación y Tecnología, Getahun Mekuria, ha comentado: "La firma del acuerdo para el centro eWTP de Etiopía es un paso importante en el desarrollo de una economía digital en este país. Este compromiso contribuirá en gran medida a la facilitación del comercio y a la apertura de los mercados a las Pymes, no sólo en Etiopía sino en toda la región. Esperamos seguir trabajando con el Grupo Alibaba y CCCI para lograr los objetivos de la plataforma que tiene el potencial de transformar la vida de muchos".
“Es un honor asociarse con el gobierno de Etiopía para establecer el centro eWTP de Etiopia”, señala Eric Jing, director del Grupo Alibaba y presidente y CEO de Ant Financial Services Group. "Seguiremos apoyando la creación de una economía global más inclusiva y digitalmente habilitada, en la que las pequeñas empresas puedan participar en el comercio mundial. Esperamos con interés trabajar junto con empresarios y Pymes de Etiopía y otras naciones africanas para aprovechar las oportunidades que ofrece la era digital", añade Jing.
La primera iniciativa importante para la asociación eWTP en Etiopía será el desarrollo de un centro de comercio digital multifuncional que sirva como puerta de entrada para los productos etíopes a China, un centro para el comercio electrónico transfronterizo y el comercio dentro de África, y un centro de formación. China Commodities City International (CCCI) se asociará con Alibaba en el desarrollo del centro eWTP. La Escuela de Negocios de Alibaba implementará la parte de capacitación y capacitación de la asociación que consiste en una serie de programas, incluyendo programas especializados para empresarios etíopes, líderes empresariales y profesores universitarios.
La visión de eWTP es desarrollar nuevas asociaciones, tecnología y políticas que permitan un comercio global más inclusivo. La iniciativa eWTP fue aceptada como una de las principales recomendaciones políticas de Business 20 (B20) y se incluyó oficialmente en el Comunicado de los Líderes de la Cumbre del G20 de 2016.
Acerca del Grupo Alibaba
La misión del Grupo Alibaba es facilitar la realización de negocios en cualquier lugar. El objetivo de la empresa es construir la futura infraestructura del comercio. Prevé que sus clientes se reúnan, trabajen y vivan en Alibaba, y que sea una empresa que dure al menos 102 años.
Acerca del Ministerio de Innovación y Tecnología de Etiopía
El Ministerio de Innovación, dirigido por el Excmo. Sr. Ministro Getahun Mekuria, tiene como objetivo fomentar la innovación y un ecosistema tecnológico que lleve a Etiopía a la prosperidad.
El comunicado en el idioma original, es la versión oficial y autorizada del mismo. La traducción es solamente un medio de ayuda y deberá ser comparada con el texto en idioma original, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá validez legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191125005397/es/
