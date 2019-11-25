MiddleGame Ventures kündigt Fonds mit Fokus auf Finanztechnologie im Umfang von 150 Millionen Euro an

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 25, 2019 07:19 AM EST
MiddleGame Ventures (MGV), eine Investmentgesellschaft mit Fokus auf Finanztechnologie, gab heute die Auflage eines neuen Fonds mit Schwerpunkt auf Lead-Investitionen in Europa und Nordamerika in der Postseed-, Series-A- und Series-B-Phase bekannt.
Der Venture Fund I von MGV hat das erste Closing erreicht. Das Zielvolumen beim Final Closing liegt bei 150 Millionen Euro. Er legt den Schwerpunkt auf Beteiligung und Kooperation mit Start-ups im B2B- und B2B2C-Bereich, welche die Transformation von Finanzdienstleistungen beim analogen hin zum digitalen und zentralen hin zum dezentralen Umstieg vorantreiben, wobei der Schwerpunkt auf Middleware- und Backoffice-Lösungen liegt. Sein Aufgabenbereich sind Basistechnologien wie RegTech, digitale Identitäten, „FinData“ und kryptofähigen Infrastrukturen für Bankwesen, Vermögensverwaltung, Versicherungen, Zahlungsverkehr und Kapitalmärkte.
Der Luxembourg Future Fund (LFF) und der Europäische Investitionsfonds (EIF) fungieren als Ankerinvestoren des neuen MGV-Fonds. Einer der Investoren neben weiteren institutionellen und strategischen Instituten sowie Family Offices ist S&P Global. Es können sich noch weitere institutionelle und private Investoren an dem Fonds beteiligen, bevor Ende 2020 das finale Closing erfolgt.
Pascal Bouvier, Veteran für FinTech-Beteiligungen, hat MGV gemeinsam mit Michael Meyer und Patrick Pinschmidt gegründet. Er führte aus: „Wir freuen uns, neues Kapital namhafter Investoren zu erhalten, um hervorragende, transformative Unternehmen in Europa und den USA mit unserem stark schwerpunktorientierten Fonds zu unterstützen. Unsere Investoren sind sich einig, dass in der Zusammenarbeit mit Unternehmern, etablierten Finanzinstituten und Regulierungsbehörden erfahrene Spezialfonds sehr gute Voraussetzungen haben, um in von einem finanziellen und technologischen Spannungsfeld und erheblichen regulatorischen Einschränkungen geprägten Umfeld zu gedeihen. Wir freuen uns, unsere Plattform für Investoren und die nächste Welle von Innovatoren bereitzustellen, die schwierige Probleme lösen und die Branche neu strukturieren.“
Patrick Nickels, Verwaltungsratsvorsitzender des Luxembourg Future Fund, ergänzte: „Wir freuen uns über unsere Rolle als Investor des Fonds von MiddleGame Ventures mit Schwerpunkt auf der Unterstützung von Finanztechnologieunternehmen in der Frühphase. Nach Ansicht des Luxembourg Future Fund wird dieses Engagement dazu beitragen, die Finanztechnologiebranche in Europa zu stärken und positive Nebeneffekte in Luxemburg zu erzeugen. Im Hinblick auf die wirtschaftliche Diversifizierung ist dies ein strategischer Sektor für Luxemburg und wir freuen uns, zu seiner weiteren Entwicklung beizutragen.“
„Wir freuen uns sehr, MiddleGame Ventures bei seinem neuen Fonds als Ankerinvestor zu unterstützen“, sagte Pier Luigi Gilibert, geschäftsführender Direktor des EIF. „Der EIF legt einen besonderen Schwerpunkt auf Innovation in Europa und wir hoffen, dass dieser Fonds mit Fokus auf in der Finanztechnologie tätigen Unternehmern uns bei diesem Ziel unterstützen wird.“
Partner von MGV, darunter Ripple, Tandem Bank, SimpleSurance, Coverhound und CompareAsia, haben in den letzten zehn Jahren über 300 Millionen US-Dollar in Finanzdienstleistungsunternehmen in der Frühphase investiert. Der neue Fonds von MGV hat bereits drei repräsentative Investments an einer digitalen Plattform für Kapitalmärkte und Start-ups für Bankendienstleistungen und Big-Data-Analytik in Großbritannien (Nivaura, Railsbank und Gardenia Technologies) getätigt.
ENDE
Über MiddleGame Ventures
MiddleGame Ventures (MGV) ist eine führende Risikokapitalgesellschaft für Finanzdienstleistungstechnologie. Der Schwerpunkt liegt auf der Unterstützung von Innovationen im Finanzsektor, da Unternehmen sich für die Wettbewerbsfähigkeit und Kundenbetreuung im digitalen Zeitalter neu aufstellen.
MGV verfolgt die zentrale These, dass die Disruption der Geschäftsmodelle von Banken, Zahlungsverkehr, Kapitalmärkten, Vermögensverwaltung und Versicherungen durch neue Vermittler zu einer grundlegenden Neugestaltung der alteingesessenen Unternehmen führen und völlig neue Wertschöpfungsketten schaffen wird.
MGV ist aufgrund der umfangreichen Erfahrung des Gründungsteams bei Investments, operativem Geschäft und Regulierung gut aufgestellt, um zur Renaissance der Finanzdienstleistungen beizutragen.
MGV wurde 2018 von Pascal Bouvier, Michael Meyer und Patrick Pinschmidt gegründet. Bouvier und Meyer verfügen als Mitbegründer von Route 66 Ventures und Berater von Santander InnoVentures über umfangreiche Erfahrungen bei FinTech-Investitionen. Pinschmidt war leitender Beamter des US-Finanzministeriums, nachdem er ein Jahrzehnt lang als Analyst für Sell-Side Research für Morgan Stanley und Merrill Lynch tätig war.
MGV hat seinen Hauptsitz in Luxemburg und verfügt über Niederlassungen in Dublin und Washington DC.
MGV besitzt und betreibt zudem NadiFin, einen Beschleuniger für europäische Start-ups in der Wachstumsphase (www.nadifin.com) mit Sitz in Luxembourg.
Weitere Informationen über das Team, die Strategie und das Portfolio von MGV finden Sie unter www.middlegamevc.com.
Über den Europäischen Investitionsfonds
Der Europäische Investitionsfonds (EIF) gehört zur Gruppe der Europäischen Investitionsbank. Seine zentrale Aufgabe ist die Unterstützung der Kleinstunternehmen und kleinen und mittleren Unternehmen (KMU) in Europa durch Hilfestellung beim Zugang zur Finanzierung. Der EIF gestaltet und entwickelt Risiko- und Wachstumskapital, Garantien und Mikrofinanzierungsinstrumente, die speziell auf dieses Marktsegment ausgerichtet sind. In dieser Funktion fördert der EIF die Ziele der EU zur Unterstützung von Innovation, Forschung und Entwicklung, Unternehmertum, Wachstum und Beschäftigung.
Über den Luxembourg Future Fund
Der Luxembourg Future Fund (LFF) ist ein 150 Millionen Euro schwerer Beteiligungsfonds, der 2015 von der Société Nationale de Crédit et d'Investissement (SNCI, 120 Millionen Euro) und dem Europäischen Investitionsfonds (EIF, 30 Millionen Euro) eingerichtet wurde. Neben seiner Rolle als Investor fungiert der EIF als Berater des LFF und übernimmt Beratungs-, Betriebs-, Berichterstattungs- und Ausführungsaufgaben für Beteiligungen. Der LFF investiert in Risikokapitalfonds und koinvestiert in innovative KMU aus dem Technologiebereich, die sich in der Früh- oder Wachstumsphase befinden. Dabei verfolgt er eine zweifache Zielsetzung: Er will den Investoren eine risikoadäquate Kapitalrendite bieten und gleichzeitig die nachhaltige Entwicklung und Diversifizierung der Luxemburger Wirtschaft fördern.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191125005411/de/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 312
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT