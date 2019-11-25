Garth Brooks regresa a Words With Friends con un vinilo estilo mosaico personalizado para fanáticos

|By Business Wire
Hoy, Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), líder mundial en entretenimiento interactivo, anunció una nueva actividad de temática navideña dentro de su permanente colaboración con Garth Brooks y su juego móvil insignia, Words With Friends. A partir de hoy y hasta el 8 de diciembre, los jugadores de este juego recibirán obsequios especiales dentro del mismo juego y en el mundo real como parte de este evento de dos semanas del artista de música country, animador y jugador de Words With Friends, Garth Brooks.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191125005195/es/
Garth Brooks Returns to Words With Friends With Custom, Vinyl Tile Style for Fans (Photo: Business Wire)
Para celebrar las fiestas y la temporada de solidaridad, Garth y Words With Friends están lanzando el primer vinilo estilo mosaico de la historia diseñado en forma colaborativa. Representando a todos los récords alcanzados en su carrera y el lanzamiento de la serie coleccionable que abarca toda su carrera, el disco de vinilo estilo mosaico de Garth presenta su icónico logotipo ‘g' superpuesto sobre un clásico vinilo de larga duración. Disponible para fanáticos mayores de dieciocho años en Estados Unidos, los jugadores también pueden ingresar para ganar su propia copia de la recientemente lanzada y aclamada serie coleccionable de 7 discos de vinilo, The Legacy Collection, visitando zynga.com/WordsWithGarth antes del 8 de diciembre de 2019.*
"Poder conectarme con mis fanáticos durante la gira es una experiencia verdaderamente gratificante", comentó Brooks. “Uno aprende mucho sobre la vida diaria de estas personas, y puedes ver que realmente no somos tan diferentes. La música, el arte y los juegos unen a las personas para que puedan compartir una gran experiencia. Poder regalar a los jugadores de Words With Friends como yo este genial estilo mosaico es algo realmente bueno; una verdadera fuente de alegría para mí".
"Conocer a Garth Brooks es el sueño más grande de todos los fanáticos; poder trabajar realmente con él en Words With Friends, un juego que une a millones en todo el mundo, fue extraordinario", expresó Bernard Kim, presidente de publicaciones de Zynga. “Los jugadores de Words With Friends adoran a Garth, y nuestra plataforma les brinda la oportunidad de conectarse con uno de los ídolos más grandes de la música country. Poder celebrar la temporada con este gran personaje es un testimonio de la capacidad del juego para construir una comunidad".
Garth Brooks acaba de ser reconocido como Artista del Año en los Premios CMA por séptima vez, algo inédito para cualquier artista. También es el primer artista de la historia en recibir siete premios Diamante por los ahora siete álbumes certificados por la RIAA con más de 10 millones de álbumes vendidos por cada uno, y sigue siendo el artista solista número 1 en la historia de Estados Unidos certificado por la RIAA con más de 148 millones de álbumes vendidos. Él recibió todos los galardones que la industria discográfica puede otorgarle a un artista. Garth fue incluido en el Salón de la Fama Internacional de Compositores en Nueva York, en el Salón de la Fama de Compositores de Nashville, en el Salón de la Fama de la Música Country y, más recientemente, en el Salón de la Fama de los Músicos. Garth acaba de terminar la gira mundial de tres años y medio denominada Garth Brooks World Tour con Trisha Yearwood. Comenzando con 11 shows totalmente agotados en el Allstate Arena de Chicago, la gira batió récords ostentados anteriormente por The Beatles, The Rolling Stones e incluso por el mismo Garth Brooks. La gira vendió más de 6,3 millones de entradas, lo que la convierte en la gira más grande de América del Norte de la historia y la gira estadounidense más grande del mundo.
Para obtener más información y participar para ganar una copia de The Legacy Collection, visite zynga.com/WordsWithGarth. Para mantenerse actualizado sobre esta campaña, siga a Words With Friends en Facebook, Twitter e Instagram, #WordsWithGarth.
Words With Friends ya está disponible para su descarga gratuita en el App Store para iPhone y iPad, y en Google Play para los dispositivos Android.
Nota del Editor = Activos de apoyo y segmentos de difusión: https://app.box.com/s/8xsxaan855wf3n5t5sbm0e62sgwacu14
Acerca de Words With Friends
Lanzado en la web en 2009, Words With Friends se expandió a nuevas plataformas como Facebook Messenger y lanzó una exitosa secuela denominada Words With Friends 2. El éxito del juego durante este viaje de una década estuvo impulsado por las conexiones entre jugadores realizadas mediante un juego de palabras rápido e inteligente que se convirtió en un referente en la vida de los aficionados.
Acerca de Zynga
Zynga es un líder global en entretenimiento interactivo con la misión de conectar al mundo a través de juegos. Hasta la fecha, más de mil millones de personas jugaron con las franquicias de Zynga, que incluyen: CSR Racing™, Empires & Puzzles™, Merge Dragons! ™, Words With Friends™ y Zynga Poker™. Los juegos de Zynga están disponibles en más de 150 países y se juegan en plataformas sociales y dispositivos móviles en todo el mundo. Fundada en 2007, la empresa tiene sede en San Francisco y estudios en EE. UU., Canadá, Reino Unido, Irlanda, India, Turquía y Finlandia. Para obtener más información, visite www.zynga.com, siga a Zynga en Twitter, Facebook y LinkedIn.
*Sin obligación de compra; no mejorará las probabilidades. Para mayores de 18 años y residentes de EE. UU. 11/25-12/8/19 PT. Sujeto a las reglas oficiales en zynga.com/WordsWithGarth; consulte las probabilidades, los detalles del premio y las restricciones. No es válida cuando la ley así lo indique. Patrocinador: Zynga.
