Garth Brooks retourne à Words With Friends avec un style de tuile en vinyle personnalisées pour les fans

|November 25, 2019 09:03 AM EST
Aujourd’hui, Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq : ZNGA), leader mondial du divertissement interactif, a annoncé une nouvelle activité sur le thème des Fêtes de fin d’année, dans le cadre de sa collaboration continue avec Garth Brooks et le jeu mobile à succès, Words With Friends. À partir d’aujourd’hui et jusqu’au 8 décembre, les joueurs du jeu recevront des cadeaux spéciaux, aussi bien dans le jeu qu’en monde réel, pour marquer cet évènement de deux semaines en compagnie de l’artiste de musique country, interprète et joueur de Words With Friends, de longue date, Garth Brooks.
Ce communiqué de presse contient des éléments multimédias. Voir le communiqué complet ici : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191125005199/fr/
Garth Brooks Returns to Words With Friends With Custom, Vinyl Tile Style for Fans (Photo: Business Wire)
Pour célébrer les Fêtes de fin d’année et la saison des dons, Garth et Words With Friends lancent le tout premier style de tuile conçu en collaboration et comportant un disque vinyle. Le style de tuile avec disque vinyle de Garth représente sa carrière battant tous les records, et le lancement de son coffret complet ; il comporte son logo emblématique « g » superposé sur un 33 tours vinyle classique. Il est offert aux fans âgés de dix-huit ans ou plus, aux États-Unis, et les joueurs peuvent s’inscrire pour gagner leur propre copie du coffret acclamé de 7 disques vinyle, qui vient tout juste de sortir, The Legacy Collection, en se rendant sur zynga.com/WordsWithGarth le 8 décembre 2019 au plus tard.*
« Entrer en contact avec mes fans, en tournée est une vraie leçon d’humilité », a déclaré Garth Brooks. « On apprend tellement sur une journée dans la vie de ces gens, et on se rend compte qu’on n’est pas tellement différents. Musique, art, jeux : autant de choses qui rapprochent les gens pour vivre une expérience partagée formidable. Le fait de pouvoir offrir un style de tuile cool aux joueurs comme moi, de Words With Friends est sensationnel ; et cela me rend vraiment heureux. »
« Rencontrer Garth Brooks est le rêve le plus fou de tous les fans ; pouvoir travailler avec lui sur Words With Friends, un jeu qui a uni des millions de personnes dans le monde, a été extraordinaire », a confié pour sa part Bernard Kim, président de l’édition, chez Zynga. « Les joueurs de Words With Friends adorent Garth, et notre plateforme leur a donné l’occasion de se connecter avec l’une des plus grandes idoles de la musique country. Célébrer les Fêtes avec l’homme lui-même témoigne de la capacité du jeu à bâtir une communauté. »
Garth Brooks vient de remporter le prix Entertainer of the Year, pour la septième fois, aux CMA Awards, une première pour un artiste. Il est également le premier artiste de l’histoire à avoir reçu sept prix Diamond Awards pour les sept albums certifiés jusqu’ici par la RIAA avec plus de 10 millions d’albums vendus pour chacun d’eux ; il demeure ainsi l’artiste solo numéro un en termes de ventes, de toute l’histoire des États-Unis, certifié par la RIAA avec plus de 148 millions d’albums vendus. Il a reçu toutes les distinctions que l’industrie du disque peut accorder à un artiste. Garth a été intronisé à l’International Songwriters Hall of Fame, à New York, au Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, au Country Music Hall of Fame et, plus récemment, au Musicians Hall of Fame. Garth vient de terminer le Garth Brooks World Tour, long de trois ans et demi, avec Trisha Yearwood. La tournée, qui a commencé avec 11 spectacles à guichets fermés à l’Allstate Arena de Chicago, a battu tous les records atteints précédemment par les représentations des Beatles, des Rolling Stones, et même de Garth Brooks. La tournée a vendu plus de 6,3 millions de billets, ce qui en fait la plus grande tournée nord-américaine de l’histoire, et la plus grande tournée américaine au monde.
Pour en savoir plus et s’inscrire pour gagner une copie de The Legacy Collection, rendez-vous sur zynga.com/WordsWithGarth. Pour avoir en permanence les informations les plus récentes sur cette campagne, suivez Words With Friends sur Facebook, Twitter et Instagram, #WordsWithGarth.
Words With Friends peut être téléchargé sur l’App Store pour iPhone et iPad, et sur Google Play pour les appareils Android.
Note de la rédaction = Actifs connexes et segments diffusés : https://app.box.com/s/8xsxaan855wf3n5t5sbm0e62sgwacu14
À propos de Words With Friends
Lancé sur le Web en 2009, Words With Friends s’est étendu à de nouvelles plateformes telles que Facebook Messenger, et a lancé une suite à grand succès avec Words With Friends 2. Le succès du jeu, qui au cours de cette décennie est devenu une pierre de touche dans la vie des fans, s’explique par les connexions qui ont été établies entre les joueurs grâce à des jeux de mots rapides et intelligents.
À propos de Zynga
Zynga est un leader mondial du divertissement interactif dont la mission est de connecter le monde au moyen des jeux. À ce jour, plus d’un milliard de personnes ont joué les franchises de Zynga, notamment : CSR Racing™, Empires & Puzzles™, Merge Dragons! ™, Words With Friends™ et Zynga Poker™. Les jeux de Zynga sont disponibles dans plus de 150 pays et peuvent être utilisés sur les plateformes sociales et les appareils mobiles du monde entier. Fondée en 2007, la société a son siège à San Francisco et des studios aux États-Unis, au Canada, au Royaume-Uni, en Irlande, en Inde, en Turquie et en Finlande. Pour en savoir plus, rendez-vous sur www.zynga.com, ou suivez Zynga sur Twitter,Facebook et LinkedIn.
*Un achat n’est pas nécessaire et n’améliorera pas les chances. Résidents des États-Unis, âgés de plus de 18 ans. 11/25-12/8/19 PT. Soumis à des règles officielles sur zynga.com/WordsWithGarth ; à consulter pour en savoir plus sur les chances de gagner, les détails concernant les prix et les restrictions. Le Concours n’est pas en vigueur là où la loi l’interdit. Promoteur : Zynga.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191125005199/fr/
