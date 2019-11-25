1-Day Conference: Semiconductor Market Forecast 2020 (London, United Kingdom - January 15, 2020) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 25, 2019 09:58 AM EST
The "Semiconductor Market Forecast 2020" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Make sure you don't miss out on the essential forecast information at our mid-year forecast event. This analysis of the semiconductor market can really help you plan your 2019/2020 activities and make sure you are heading in the right direction.
- In September 2017, the analyst correctly predicted 2018 would grow 16%. All other analysts were forecasting single-digit growth.
- They stuck to their guns and proved right, not by luck but because they analysed the underlying trends correctly
-
They also correctly forecast the 2019 recovery
- What now is our view on the outlook for 2020?
- Will the economy collapse into recession?
- What about Brexit and the US-China Trade War?
Get the proven industry insights at the IFS2020 Annual Semiconductor Industry Update event
Benefits of Attending
The analysis and data supplied by the Industry analysts Malcolm Penn (CEO) and Mike Bryant (CTO) will:
1. Help you construct short and long-term business plans; we all know planning is the key to any business success
2. Make sure you invest your money in BOOM, not bust markets
3. Inspire you to ask the right questions to move your organisation forward in economic uncertainty
4. Focus on tough industry issues and problems, giving you the data to draw conclusions and implement solutions
5. Immerse you in industry information allowing you to move ahead of your competition
6. Identify industry patterns and market conditions you can expect to see in 2011 and beyond
7. Supply straight-talking, easy to follow data, which you can take away with you and share with colleagues
8. Give you a new industry perspective, helping you to plan for future growth and development
9. Allow you to learn from other delegates during our Q&A and Networking sessions
10. Up to date your knowledge and keep you focused on the industry issues you need to be concerned about
What Will I Learn?
- Hear an independent assessment of the World Economic Environment
- Get clarification of what is expected to happen in the semiconductor industry for the coming 6-12 months and beyond
- Explanation of the industry cycles and their effect
- See semiconductor market forecasts for the next five years
- See the identification of key application markets and their contribution to the semiconductor market
- Get statistics and analysis to use as a basis for company business decisions
- Meet new contacts in a short space of time-saving valuable time and money
Who Should Attend?
- Anyone making investment or marketing decisions
- Senior executives working in or supplying the electronics industry
- Those involved in investment and banking relating to the electronics industry
- Government organisations involved in trade and investment
- Business and technical press
Agenda
10.30 Welcome & Introduction
10.45 Economic Overview
- Current world status and outlook
- World GDP contributions
- GDP growth trends
- Key regional economic outlooks
IC Industry Outlook
- Current industry status
- Future outlook
- Key market drivers
- Industry trends and key issues
Supply & Demand
- Manufacturing basics
- CapEx & equipment sales trends
- Wafer fab capacity trends
- Foundry & IDM outlook
12:45 Networking Lunch
(Included in the seminar fee)
(Timings & Agenda Approx ... Subject To Change)
13.45 Industry Mega-Trends
- M&A/Consolidation
- Verticalisation Issues
- Scaling Trends & Structures
15.00 Coffee Break
15:15 Key Market Drivers
- Automotive
- IoT
- 5G
- AI & Robotics
Forecast Summary
- The basics revisited
- Forecast summary
- Ask the analyst open Q&A
- Closing remarks
16.00 Seminar Wrap Up
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r8pt4h
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191125005535/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 312
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT