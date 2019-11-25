World Electronic Signature Software Market to Forecast 2027 by Deployment, Method, Offering, End-user Industry & Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
November 25, 2019 10:35 AM EST
The "Electronic Signature Software Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Deployment; Method; Offerings; End-user Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global electronic signature software market accounted for US$ 853.75 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.7% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 5,639.48 Bn in 2027.
During the forecast period of 2019 to 2027, the positive growth outlook towards the growing concerns related to cybersecurity is expected to drive the electronic signature software worldwide. However, the challenges related to variations in laws and policies concerning electronic signatures may restrain the future growth of the electronic signature software market. Despite these limitations, the growing adoption of cloud-based solutions in the banking industry is projected to offer ample growth opportunities for the players operating in the electronic signature software market during the forecast period.
Some of the leading players in electronic signature software market are highly focusing on strategic market initiatives to enrich their production capabilities as well as to expand their geographical presence across the globe. Also, the players are focusing on receiving numerous strategies to focus strongly on the electronic signature software market. This, in turn, is contributing to the growth of the electronic signature software market.
The electronic signature software market has been segmented on the basis of deployment, method, offerings, end user industry, and geography. Based on offerings, the market has been segmented into solutions and services. Solution segment represented the largest share of the overall market throughout the forecast period, however, services segment is expected to be the fastest-growing. Based on end user industry, the electronic signature software market has been segmented into BFSI, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, government agencies, legal, and others. In 2018, BFSI contributed a substantial share in the global electronic signature software market. Geographically, the electronic signature software market is categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.
North America held the largest share of the electronic signature software market in 2018, and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period of 2019-2027. It has contributed more than 39% to the overall revenue of the electronic signature software market in the year 2018. The Europe and APAC held the second and third position in the global electronic signature software market in 2018 with market shares of >28% and >21%, respectively. The market in APAC is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate from 2019 to 2027. Other developing regions such as the Middle East and Africa and South America are also anticipated to offer ample growth opportunities to the electronic signature software market players during 2019-2027.
Some of the players present in electronic signature software market are Adobe Inc., Docusign, Inc., Esign Genie, HID Global, Legalesign Limited, OneSpan, RPost, Thales S.A., U-SIGN-IT, and Zoho Corporation among others.
Reasons to Buy
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global electronic signature software market
- Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global electronic signature software market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies
- Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets
- Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it
- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Research Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. Electronic Signature Software Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Ecosystem Analysis
4.3 PEST Analysis
4.3.1 North America PEST Analysis
4.3.2 Europe PEST Analysis
4.3.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis
4.3.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis
4.3.5 South America PEST Analysis
4.4 South America PEST Analysis
5. Electronic Signature Software Market - Key Industry Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.1.1 Rising Adoption of Digital Technologies by Enterprises Worldwide
5.1.2 Initiatives to Go Paperless or Green Initiatives'
5.1.3 Increasing Use of Electronic Signature in the E-Commerce Industry
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.2.1 Variations in Laws and Policies Concerning Electronic Signatures
5.3 Key Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions in the Banking Industry
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 High Implementation Across SMEs
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers & Restraints
6. Electronic Signature Software Market - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Global Electronic Signature Software Market Overview
6.2 Global Electronic Signature Software Market Forecast And Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning - Top Five Players
7. Electronic Signature Software Market Analysis - By Deployment
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Electronic Signature Software Market Breakdown, By Deployment, 2018 & 2027
7.3 On-Premise
7.4 Cloud
8. Electronic Signature Software Market - By Offerings
8.1 Overview
8.2 Electronic Signature Software Market Breakdown, By Offerings, 2018 & 2027
8.3 Solution
8.4 Service
9. Electronic Signature Software Market Analysis - By Method
9.1 Overview
9.2 Electronic Signature Software Market Breakdown, By Method, 2018 & 2027
9.3 General Electronic Signature
9.4 Qualified Electronic Signature
9.5 Enhanced Electronic Signature
10. Electronic Signature Software Market - By End-User Industry
10.1 Overview
10.2 Electronic Signature Software Market Breakdown, By End-User Industry, 2017 & 2027
10.3 Manufacturing
10.4 BFSI
10.5 Pharmaceuticals
10.6 Government Agencies
10.7 Legal
10.8 Others
11. Global Electronic Signature Software Market - Geographic Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 North America Electronic Signature Software Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027
11.3 Europe Electronic Signature Software Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027
11.4 APAC Electronic Signature Software Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027
11.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA) Electronic Signature Software Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027
11.6 South America Electronic Signature Software Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027
12. Industry Landscape
12.1 Market Initiative
12.2 Merger & Acquisition
12.3 New Development
13. Electronic Signature Software Market - Company Profiles
13.1 Adobe Inc.
13.2 DocuSign Inc.
13.3 eSignGenie
13.4 HID Global Corporation.
13.5 Legalesign Ltd.
13.6 OneSpan Inc.
13.7 RPost
13.8 Thales Group
13.9 U-Sign-It Pty. Ltd.
13.10 Zoho Corporation
