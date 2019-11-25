Global $6.3Bn RTLS for Healthcare Market Outlook, 2019-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "RTLS for Healthcare Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology; Facility Type; Application and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global RTLS for healthcare market is expected to reach US$ 6,384.45 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,455.73 Mn in 2018. The RTLS for healthcare market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 18.6% from 2019-2027.
The market is driven by factors such as, benefits associated with RTLS system and increased market competitiveness with the emergence of start-ups. However, data security and privacy concerns associated with RTLS may limit the growth of the market to a certain extent.
The RTLS or real-time location system technology facilitates detection and tracking of the location of objects and people in real-time. The technology is widely popular across many verticals such as defense, retail, supply chain management and healthcare. The inculcation of these technologies in healthcare is increasingly gaining traction for improved services in hospitals and high returns on investment.
Though there are many advantages of RTLS for healthcare though the data security is major concern. There are times when concerns for privacy bench discussions about tracking somebody's location over a network. Both data privacy and data security are strongly interconnected with each other. For instance, sometimes, even union members worry that an RTLS solution will be used to monitor specific employees as they work or take breaks unfairly. Hence, data security concern is anticipated to hinder growth of the RTLS for healthcare market.
Global RTLS for healthcare market is segmented by Technology, Facility Type, and Application. The technology segment includes RFID, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, UWB and Others. By facility type it was segmented in hospitals and healthcare facilities and senior living centres. By application it is categorized inventory and asset tracking, patient and staff tracking, access control and security, environment monitoring, supply chain management and operation automation and others.
Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report are, Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, Canadian Institutes of Health Research European Union, General Data Protection Regulation, World Health Organization, US Food and Drug Administration, among others.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Research Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
1.3.1 Global RTLS for Healthcare Market - By Technology
1.3.2 Global RTLS for Healthcare Market - By Facility Type
1.3.3 Global RTLS for Healthcare Market - By Application
1.3.4 Global RTLS for Healthcare Market - By Geography
2. Global RTLS For Healthcare Market - Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. Global RTLS for Healthcare - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South And Central America - PEST Analysis
4.3 Expert Opinions
5. Global RTLS for Healthcare Market - Key Industry Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.1.1 Benefits Associated with RTLS System
5.1.2 Increased Market Competitiveness with the Emergence of Start-ups
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.2.1 Data Security and Privacy Concerns Associated with RTLS
5.3 Key Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Increasing Usage of Smartphones, Tablets & Pads to Boost Adoption of Solutions
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Increasing Usage of IoT Technology in Healthcare Industries
5.5 Impact Analysis
6. RTLS for Healthcare Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global RTLS For Healthcare Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis
6.2 Global RTLS For Healthcare Market, By Geography - Forecasts And Analysis
6.3 Positioning Of Key Players
7. Global RTLS For Healthcare Market Analysis- by Technology
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global RTLS for Healthcare Market, By Technology 2018 & 2027 (%)
7.3 RFID Market
7.4 Wi-Fi Market
7.5 Bluetooth Market
7.6 GPS Market
7.7 UWB Market
7.8 Others Market
8. Global RTLS For Healthcare Market Analysis - by Facility Type
8.1 Overview
8.2 Global RTLS for Healthcare Market, By Technology 2018 & 2027 (%)
8.3 Hospitals & Healthcare Facilities Market
8.4 Senior Living Market
9. Global RTLS For Healthcare Market Analysis - by Application
9.1 Overview
9.2 Global RTLS for Healthcare Market, By Application 2018 & 2027 (%)
9.3 Inventory and Asset Tracking
9.4 Patient and Staff Tracking
9.5 Access Control and Security Market
9.6 Environment Monitoring Market
9.7 Supply Chain Management and Operation Automation Market
9.8 Others Market
10. RTLS for Healthcare Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Country Analysis
10.1 North America RTLS for healthcare Market
10.2 Europe RTLS for Healthcare Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027
10.3 Asia Pacific RTLS for Healthcare Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027
10.4 Middle East & Africa RTLS for Healthcare Market
11. RTLS for Healthcare Market - Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Growth Strategies in the RTLS for Healthcare Market, 2016-2019
11.3 Organic Growth Strategies
11.4 Inorganic Growth Strategies
12. RTLS for Healthcare Market - Key Company Profiles
12.1 CenTrak
12.2 Impinj, Inc.
12.3 Intelligent InSites
12.4 Aruba (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P.)
12.5 Midmark Corporation
12.6 Sanitag
12.7 Sonitor Technologies
12.8 STANLEY Healthcare
12.9 Teletracking Technologies, Inc.
12.10 Zebra Technologies Corp.
