Global Construction Robots Market Report 2019: Analysis 2016-2018 and Forecast to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 25, 2019 11:18 AM EST
The "Construction Robots Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This comprehensive report analyzes and forecasts the construction robots market at the global and regional levels. The report provides analysis of the market for the period from 2016 to 2026, wherein 2018-2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year.
An in-depth and unbiased market assessment has been made to provide readers with comprehensive and accurate analysis. The report highlights all major trends in the global construction robots market. It also focuses on market drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities for the global construction robots market. The study provides a complete perspective about the market in terms of value (in US$ Mn) and volume (units) across various geographies including Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).
The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which is focused on providing an extensive view of the global construction robots market. Porter's five forces analysis has also been provided in the report to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The study incorporates market attractiveness analysis, wherein market segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness. In order to offer complete analysis of the competition scenario in the global construction robots market, every geographical region mentioned in the report is provided with attractiveness analysis.
The market overview chapter in the report explains market trends and dynamics that include drivers, restraining factors, and the current and future opportunities for the global construction robots market. Market outlook analysis has also been provided in the report. Additionally, the report provides analysis of different business strategies being adopted by major players operating in the construction robots market. The market introduction chapter helps in getting an idea of different trends in the global construction robots market.
Competition Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global construction robots market. These players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in the report on the global construction robots market are Brokk AB, TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH, Construction Robotics, Komatsu, Ekso Bionics, Fujita, Fastbrick Robotics, Autonomous Solutions, Giant Hydraulic Tech, Yingchuang Building Technique Co. (WinSun), Alpine Sales and Rental, and Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology. These companies are focusing on expanding their business through acquisitions and strategic partnerships.
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Market Definition and Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
1.4. Research Highlights
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary: Global Construction Robots Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers
4.2.2. Restraints
4.2.3. Opportunities
4.3. Key Trends Analysis
4.4. Key Market Indicators
4.5. Global Construction Robots Market Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2026
4.5.1. Market Revenue Projection (US$ Mn)
4.5.2. Market Volume Projection (Units)
4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis - Global Construction Robots Market
4.7. Value Chain Analysis - Global Construction Robots Market
4.8. Market Outlook
5. Global Construction Robots Market Analysis and Forecast, by Automation
5.1. Overview & Definitions
5.3. Global Construction Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Automation, 2016-2026
5.3.1. Fully Autonomous Robots
5.3.2. Semi-autonomous Robots
5.4. Automation Comparison Matrix
5.5. Global Construction Robots Market Attractiveness, by Automation
6. Global Construction Robots Market Analysis and Forecast, by Function
6.1. Overview & Definitions
6.3. Global Construction Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Forecast, by Function, 2016-2026
6.3.1. 3D-printing Robots
6.3.2. Demolition Robots
6.3.3. Bricklaying Robots
6.3.4. Others
6.4. Function Comparison Matrix
6.5. Global Construction Robots Market Attractiveness, by Function
7. Global Construction Robots Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application
7.1. Overview & Definitions
7.3. Global Construction Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2016-2026
7.3.1. Commercial Buildings
7.3.2. Residential Buildings
7.3.3. Public Infrastructure
7.3.4. Others
7.4. Application Comparison Matrix
7.5. Global Construction Robots Market Attractiveness, by Application
8. Global Construction Robots Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
8.1. Key Findings
8.2. Global Construction Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Forecast, by Region, 2016-2026
8.2.1. North America
8.2.2. Europe
8.2.3. Asia-Pacific
8.2.4. Middle East & Africa
8.2.5. South America
8.3. Global Construction Robots Market Attractiveness, by Region
9. North America Construction Robots Market Analysis and Forecast
10. Europe Construction Robots Market Analysis and Forecast
11. Asia-Pacific Construction Robots Market Analysis and Forecast
12. Middle East & Africa Construction Robots Market Analysis and Forecast
13. South America Construction Robots Market Analysis and Forecast
14. Competition Landscape
14.1. Market Players - Competition Matrix
14.2. Global Construction Robots Market Share Analysis, by Company (2017)
14.3. Company Profiles (Details - Overview, Financials, SWOT Analysis, Strategy)
14.3.1. Brokk AB
14.3.2. TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH
14.3.3. Construction Robotics
14.3.4. Komatsu
14.3.5. Ekso Bionics
14.3.6. Fujita
14.3.7. Fastbrick Robotics
14.3.8. Autonomous Solutions
14.3.9. Giant Hydraulic Tech
14.3.10. Yingchuang Building Technique Co. (WinSun)
14.3.11. Alpine Sales and Rental
14.3.12. Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology
15. Key Takeaways
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gqof4t
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191125005609/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 312
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT