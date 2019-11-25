Global Connected Car Device Markets, 2017-2019 & 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire

November 25, 2019
The "Connected Car Device Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes and forecasts the connected car device market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecasted, based on value (US$ Mn) and volume (million units) from 2018 to 2026. The study involves the effect of all the factors that can contract or expand the market globally as well as regionally. The report also highlights opportunities in the connected car device market at the global and regional level.
The report contains value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global connected car device market. The Porter's Five Forces analysis for the market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The study provides a decisive view of the market by segmenting the market in terms of sales, communication technology, vehicle type, and region. These segments have been analyzed, based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation comprises current scenario along with forecast of the connected car device market. The forecast provided is based on the compilation of current trends as well as expected scenario in the future, due to change in technological, geographical, political, and economic factors such as rising preference toward digital connectivity.
The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the connected car device market. The global market is dominated by major connected car device manufacturers such as Harman International, Preh GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Valeo SA, NXP Semiconductors, AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, u-blox AG, DENSO Corporation, Delphi Connect, and Continental AG. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The connected car device market is primarily driven by rising digitalization and demand for infotainment, navigation, and safety.
The report provides the estimated market size of connected car device in 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size has been provided in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (million units). Market figures have been estimated, based on sales, communication technology, vehicle type, and regional segments of the connected car device market. Market size and forecast for each major segment have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Market Definition and Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
1.4. Research Highlights
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary : Global Connected Car Device Market
3.1. Global Connected Car Device Market Value (US$ Mn), 2017-2026
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.1.1. Connected Car Device Market Definition
4.1.2. Key Industry Developments
4.1.3. Industry Roadmap
4.2. Key Market Indicators
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunity
4.4. Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.5. Value Chain Analysis
4.6. SWOT Analysis
5. Connected Car Device Market: Technological Overview
6. Business Case Study: Europe eCall
6.1. Introduction & Business Opportunities
6.2. Stakeholders
6.3. Member State Positions
7. Global Connected Car Device Market Analysis and Forecast, by Sales
7.1. Introduction & Definition
7.2. Global Connected Car Device Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projection
7.3. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis
7.4. Global Connected Car Device Market Volume (Million Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Sales, 2017-2026
7.4.1. Built-in
7.4.2. Retrofit
7.5. Global Connected Car Device Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Sales
8. Global Connected Car Device Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Communication Technology
8.1. Introduction & Definition
8.2. Global Connected Car Device Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projection
8.3. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis
8.4. Global Connected Car Device Market Volume (Million Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Communication Technology, 2017-2026
8.4.1. LTE
8.4.2. V2X
8.5. Global Connected Car Device Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Communication Technology
9. Global Connected Car Device Market Analysis and Forecast, by Vehicle Type
9.1. Introduction & Definition
9.2. Global Connected Car Device Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projection
9.3. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis
9.4. Global Connected Car Device Market Volume (Million Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Vehicle Type, 2017-2026
9.4.1. Passenger Vehicle
9.4.2. Light Commercial Vehicle
9.4.3. Heavy Commercial Vehicle
9.5. Connected Car Device Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Vehicle Type
10. Global Connected Car Device Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
10.1. Global Connected Car Device Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projection
10.2. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis
10.3. Global Connected Car Device Market Volume (Million Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2017-2026
10.3.1. North America
10.3.2. Latin America
10.3.3. Europe
10.3.4. Asia-Pacific
10.3.5. Middle East & Africa
10.4. Global Connected Car Device Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region
11. North America Connected Car Device Market Volume (Million Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2017-2026
12. Europe Connected Car Device Market Volume (Million Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2017-2026
13. Asia-Pacific Connected Car Device Market Volume (Million Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2017-2026
14. Middle East & Africa Connected Car Device Market Volume (Million Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2017-2026
15. Latin America Connected Car Device Market Volume (Million Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2017-2026
16. Competition Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, by Company (2017)
16.2. Market Player - Competition Matrix (By Tier and Size of companies)
16.3. Key Executives
16.4. Company Financials
16.5. Key Market Players (Details - Overview, Overall Revenue, Recent Developments, Strategy)
16.5.1. Thales Group
16.5.2. Continental AG
16.5.3. Delphi
16.5.4. Denso Corporation
16.5.5. Robert Bosch GmbH
16.5.6. Preh GmbH
16.5.7. Harman International Industries Inc.
16.5.8. Infineon Technologies AG
16.5.9. Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.
16.5.10. Valeo
16.5.11. NXP Semiconductors N.V.
16.5.12. Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
16.5.13. ZF Friedrichshafen
16.5.14. u-Blox AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eochxd
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191125005685/en/
