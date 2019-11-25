Nexstar Broadcasting Television Stations to Air “Border Tour,” an Exclusive Special Report About Life Along the US-Mexico Border

|By Business Wire
November 25, 2019 01:05 PM EST
Nexstar Media Group, (Nasdaq: NXST) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., will begin airing “Border Tour,” a special report chronicling life along the southern border of the United States. The 30-minute Nexstar-produced broadcast is the product of a team of Nexstar journalists reporting for BorderReport.com, a Nexstar-created website launched this fall and dedicated year-round to coverage of immigration and every-day life at the US-Mexico border. The ambitious special about the people and families living, working, and traveling along the border will air multiple times during the next five weeks on 85 Nexstar television stations in 58 markets across the country. Digital users can also view “Border Tour” anytime on the BorderReport.com website.
Earlier this fall, a team of Nexstar journalists including Julian Resendiz (@JulianDFW), KTSM 9 News El Paso correspondent for BorderReport.com; Sandra Sanchez (@SandraESanchez), award-winning journalist and South Texas correspondent for BorderReport.com; and Anna Wiernicki (@AnnaEWiernicki), Correspondent for Nexstar’s Washington, DC News Bureau, traveled the entire length of the southern border, beginning in San Diego, CA and concluding ten days later in Brownsville, TX. Equipped with Nexstar’s state-of-the-art multi-camera IP vehicle, the “Border Tour” team delivered nightly reports for Nexstar newscasts, filed digital stories at BorderReport.com, and engaged in real-time livestreaming while on the road. In the “Border Tour” special report, these stories come together in gripping fashion as the team takes a look back at what they saw and what they learned as they made the nearly 2000-mile journey along the southern border.
In “Border Tour,” Nexstar’s team of reporters journeys from the Pacific Ocean to the Gulf of Mexico, taking viewers right up to the border fence as a legal Mexican immigrant speaks to his family for the first time in years through wire mesh. Viewers will follow and hear from children and workers who cross the border every day to go to school or a job. The BorderReport.com team also examines the hundreds of miles of border where only the Rio Grande separates the United States and Mexico, and at one point, captures video of an immigrant swimming to the U.S.-side of the riverbank, only to be turned away by a United States Border Patrol Agent.
“This compelling special report provides viewers and digital users across the country with a fascinating look at the everyday lives of the people who live, work, and travel along the US-Mexico border,” said Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting. “With television stations in three border states serving twenty local markets including San Diego, El Paso and Brownsville, Nexstar’s station-level teams live and work in these communities and have a keen understanding of how the border impacts everyday life. The exclusive series of stories produced by our multi-media journalists this fall raised awareness of our ongoing BorderReport.com news initiative, which is unlike any other broadcast-supported news coverage. The BorderReport.com team devoted hundreds of hours of work to this project and produced outstanding journalism along every mile they covered. The “Border Tour” special report showcases the depth of Nexstar’s local news resources as well as our commitment to localism and unbiased broadcast journalism.”
The list of Nexstar stations and markets airing “Border Tour” follows. Viewers can find out when the show will air on the Nexstar television station in their city by going to: https://www.borderreport.com/border-report-tour-special/ “Border Tour” can also be viewed anytime on the BorderReport.com website.
About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.
Nexstar Media Group is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Nexstar owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to 197 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 115 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC’s UHF discount). Nexstar’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. Nexstar’s community portal websites offer additional hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content while creating new revenue opportunities. Nexstar also owns WGN America, a growing national general entertainment cable network and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information please visit www.nexstar.tv.
|
MARKET
|
STATE
|
STATION
|
DAY
|
DATE
|
TIME
|
Dothan
|
Alabama
|
WDHN
|
Sunday
|
11/24/2019
|
12:30 a.m.
|
Dothan
|
Alabama
|
WDHN
|
Saturday
|
12/14/2019
|
4 p.m.
|
Huntsville
|
Alabama
|
WHNT
|
Saturday
|
12/21/2019
|
11:30 a.m.
|
Fayetteville
|
Arkansas
|
KNWA
|
Saturday
|
12/14/2019
|
5 p.m.
|
Fayetteville
|
Arkansas
|
KFTA
|
Saturday
|
12/21/2019
|
10 a.m.
|
Fayetteville
|
Arkansas
|
KXNW
|
Sunday
|
12/15/2019
|
9:30 p.m.
|
Little Rock
|
Arkansas
|
KARK
|
Saturday
|
11/30/2019
|
7:30 a.m.
|
Bakersfield
|
California
|
KGET
|
Saturday
|
11/30/2019
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Fresno
|
California
|
KGPE
|
Sunday
|
12/22/2019
|
5 p.m.
|
Fresno
|
California
|
KSEE
|
Saturday
|
12/21/2019
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Los Angeles
|
California
|
KTLA
|
Saturday
|
11/30/2019
|
4:30 p.m.
|
Los Angeles
|
California
|
KTLA
|
Sunday
|
12/8/2019
|
2 p.m.
|
Sacramento
|
California
|
KTXL
|
Sunday
|
12/8/2019
|
11 p.m.
|
San Diego
|
California
|
KSWB
|
Friday
|
11/22/2019
|
3:30 p.m.
|
San Diego
|
California
|
KSWB
|
Thursday
|
11/28/2019
|
3:30 p.m.
|
San Diego
|
California
|
KSWB
|
Saturday
|
12/7/2019
|
9:30 p.m.
|
San Diego
|
California
|
KSWB
|
Saturday
|
12/14/2019
|
4:30 p.m.
|
San Francisco
|
California
|
KRON
|
Saturday
|
12/21/2019
|
4 p.m.
|
San Francisco
|
California
|
KRON
|
Sunday
|
12/22/2019
|
6 a.m.
|
Colorado Springs
|
Colorado
|
KXRM
|
Thursday
|
12/5/2019
|
4:30 p.m.
|
Colorado Springs
|
Colorado
|
KXRM
|
Saturday
|
12/7/2019
|
9:30 p.m.
|
Colorado Springs
|
Colorado
|
KXTU
|
Sunday
|
12/15/2019
|
4 p.m.
|
Colorado Springs
|
Colorado
|
KXTU
|
Saturday
|
12/21/2019
|
9:30 p.m.
|
Denver
|
Colorado
|
KWGN
|
Sunday
|
12/8/2019
|
1:30 p.m.
|
Washington
|
DC
|
WDCW
|
Sunday
|
12/15/2019
|
2 p.m.
|
Augusta
|
Georgia
|
WJBF
|
Sunday
|
12/31/2019
|
1 p.m.
|
Savanah
|
Georgia
|
WSAV
|
Friday
|
11/29/2019
|
11:30 a.m.
|
Quad Cities
|
Illinois
|
WHBF
|
Saturday
|
12/14/2019
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Quad Cities
|
Illinois
|
WHBF
|
Sunday
|
12/22/2019
|
10:35 p.m.
|
Quad Cities
|
Illinois
|
KGCW
|
Saturday
|
12/7/2019
|
2 p.m.
|
Fort Wayne
|
Indiana
|
WANE
|
Saturday
|
12/14/2019
|
11:35 p.m.
|
Indianapolis
|
Indiana
|
WXIN
|
Saturday
|
12/14/2019
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Indianapolis
|
Indiana
|
WTTV
|
Saturday
|
12/21/2019
|
1:30 p.m.
|
Terre Haute
|
Indiana
|
WTWO
|
Sunday
|
12/15/2019
|
5:30 a.m.
|
Terre Haute
|
Indiana
|
WAWV
|
Saturday
|
12/14/2019
|
1 p.m.
|
Des Moines
|
Iowa
|
WHO
|
Sunday
|
12/22/2019
|
11:30 a.m.
|
Topeka
|
Kansas
|
KSNT
|
Sunday
|
12/15/2019
|
11 a.m.
|
Topeka
|
Kansas
|
KTKA
|
Saturday
|
12/14/2019
|
4 p.m.
|
New Orleans
|
Louisiana
|
WGNO
|
Saturday
|
12/14/2019
|
5 p.m.
|
Lafayette
|
Louisiana
|
KLFY
|
Saturday
|
12/14/2019
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Monroe
|
Louisiana
|
KARD
|
Saturday
|
12/21/2019
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Monroe
|
Louisiana
|
KYVE
|
Saturday
|
12/21/2019
|
5 p.m.
|
Shreveport
|
Louisiana
|
KSHV
|
Sunday
|
11/24/2019
|
6 a.m.
|
Jackson
|
Mississippi
|
WJTV/WHLT
|
Tuesday
|
12/10/2019
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Jackson
|
Mississippi
|
WJTV/WHLT
|
Sunday
|
12/15/2019
|
10:30 a.m.
|
Springfield
|
Missouri
|
KOZL
|
Friday
|
12/13/2019
|
9 p.m.
|
Springfield
|
Missouri
|
KRBK
|
Friday
|
12/13/2019
|
9:30 p.m.
|
St Louis
|
Missouri
|
KTVI
|
Saturday
|
12/21/2019
|
4:30 p.m.
|
St Louis
|
Missouri
|
KPLR
|
Friday
|
12/20/2019
|
4:30 p.m.
|
Kansas City
|
Missouri
|
WDAF
|
Saturday
|
12/7/2019
|
4 p.m.
|
Las Vegas
|
Nevada
|
KLAS
|
Friday
|
12/6/2019
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Albuquerque
|
New Mexico
|
KASY
|
Saturday
|
12/7/2019
|
11:30 a.m.
|
Albuquerque
|
New Mexico
|
KASY
|
Saturday
|
12/21/2019
|
11:30 a.m.
|
Albuquerque
|
New Mexico
|
KRQE
|
Sunday
|
12/22/2019
|
11 a.m.
|
Albuquerque
|
New Mexico
|
NRQE
|
Sunday
|
12/8/2019
|
4:30 p.m.
|
Albuquerque
|
New Mexico
|
KWBQ
|
Saturday
|
12/14/2019
|
4:30 p.m.
|
Elmira
|
New York
|
WETM
|
Saturday
|
12/7/2019
|
7 p.m.
|
Elmira
|
New York
|
EETM
|
Sunday
|
12/8/2019
|
8 p.m.
|
Oklahoma City
|
Oklahoma
|
KFOR
|
Sunday
|
12/22/2019
|
9:30 a.m.
|
Oklahoma City
|
Oklahoma
|
KAUT
|
Sunday
|
12/22/2019
|
11:30 a.m.
|
Erie
|
Pennsylvania
|
WJET
|
Sunday
|
12/15/2019
|
6 a.m.
|
Erie
|
Pennsylvania
|
WFXP
|
Sunday
|
12/22/2019
|
6 a.m.
|
Harrisburg
|
Pennsylvania
|
WHTM
|
Wednesday
|
12/18/2019
|
12:30 p.m.
|
Philadelphia
|
Pennsylvania
|
WPHL
|
Sunday
|
12/15/2019
|
2 p.m.
|
Spartanburg
|
South Carolina
|
WYCW
|
Saturday
|
11/23/2019
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Spartanburg
|
South Carolina
|
WYCW
|
Saturday
|
12/7/2019
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Memphis
|
Tennessee
|
WREG
|
Saturday
|
12/21/2019
|
12:30 p.m.
|
Jackson
|
Tennessee
|
WJKT
|
Saturday
|
12/7/2019
|
5 p.m.
|
Abilene
|
Texas
|
KTAB
|
Saturday
|
12/21/2019
|
11:30 a.m.
|
Amarillo
|
Texas
|
KAMR
|
Sunday
|
11/24/2019
|
8:30 a.m.
|
Austin
|
Texas
|
KXAN
|
Saturday
|
11/23/2019
|
5 p.m.
|
Austin
|
Texas
|
KNVA
|
Saturday
|
11/23/2019
|
9:30 p.m.
|
Austin
|
Texas
|
KNVA
|
Sunday
|
12/1/2019
|
5:30 p.m.
|
Austin
|
Texas
|
KBVO
|
Saturday
|
11/30/2019
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Austin
|
Texas
|
KBVO
|
Saturday
|
12/7/2019
|
9 p.m.
|
Brownsville
|
Texas
|
KVEO
|
Sunday
|
11/24/2019
|
9 a.m.
|
Dallas
|
Texas
|
KDAF
|
Saturday
|
12/14/2019
|
7:30 p.m.
|
EL Paso
|
Texas
|
KTSM
|
Friday
|
11/22/2019
|
6:30 p.m.
|
EL Paso
|
Texas
|
KTSM
|
Friday
|
11/29/2019
|
6 p.m.
|
EL Paso
|
Texas
|
KTSM
|
Saturday
|
12/21/2019
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Houston
|
Texas
|
KIAH
|
Saturday
|
12/7/2019
|
5:30 p.m.
|
Lubbock
|
Texas
|
KLBK
|
Friday
|
11/29/2019
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Lubbock
|
Texas
|
KLBK
|
Saturday
|
12/7/2019
|
12 p.m.
|
Midland
|
Texas
|
KMID
|
Sunday
|
11/24/2019
|
4:30 p.m.
|
San Angelo
|
Texas
|
KSAN
|
Sunday
|
12/15/2019
|
6 a.m.
|
San Angelo
|
Texas
|
KLST
|
Sunday
|
12/15/2019
|
6 a.m.
|
Tyler
|
Texas
|
KETK
|
Friday
|
12/6/2019
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Tyler
|
Texas
|
KFXK
|
Saturday
|
12/1/2019
|
4:30 p.m.
|
Tyler
|
Texas
|
KTPN
|
Sunday
|
12/15/2019
|
2 p.m.
|
Waco
|
Texas
|
KYLE
|
Saturday
|
12/7/2019
|
6:30 a.m.
|
Waco
|
Texas
|
KWKT
|
Saturday
|
12/7/2019
|
8:30 a.m.
|
Wichita Falls
|
Texas
|
KFDX
|
Saturday
|
12/14/2019
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Wichita Falls
|
Texas
|
KJTL
|
Sunday
|
12/8/2019
|
5:30 p.m.
|
Richmond
|
Virginia
|
WRIC
|
Sunday
|
12/15/2019
|
5 p.m.
|
Roanoke
|
Virginia
|
WFXR
|
Sunday
|
12/8/2019
|
11 p.m.
|
Salt Lake City
|
Utah
|
KTVX
|
Saturday
|
12/7/2019
|
9 p.m.
|
Bluefield/ Beckley
|
West Virginia
|
WVNS
|
Saturday
|
12/7/2019
|
1 p.m.
|
Bluefield/ Beckley
|
West Virginia
|
EVNS
|
Saturday
|
12/28/2019
|
1 p.m.
|
Charleston-Huntington
|
West Virginia
|
WOWK
|
Sunday
|
12/1/2019
|
12 p.m.
|
Wheeling
|
West Virginia
|
ETRF
|
Sunday
|
12/1/2019
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Wheeling
|
West Virginia
|
GTRF
|
Sunday
|
12/8/2019
|
5:30 p.m.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191125005692/en/
