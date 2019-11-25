Global Cellular Interception Market Report 2019: Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 25, 2019 03:44 PM EST
The "Cellular Interception Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cellular interception market report provides analysis for the period 2016-2027, wherein the period from 2019 to 2027 is the forecast period and 2018 is the base year.
The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing an influential role in the market's growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the analysis of market growth during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective on the evolution of the global cellular interception market throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (US$ Mn).
The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market, regulations and policies, value chain analysis, and Porter's Five Force Analysis.
Further, key trend analysis included in the report highlights technological developments and their impact considerations. A market attractiveness analysis has been provided to offer a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the cellular interception market. The report also provides an overview of various strategies adopted by key players in the market.
Scope of the Report
The report segments the market on the basis of component, technology, system type, application, and geography.
In terms of component, the market has been classified into hardware, and software. By technology, the market is categorized into code-division multiple access (CDMA), global system for mobile communications (GSM), active GSM system, passive GSM system, semi-active GSM system, 3G/4G/Long-Term Evolution (LTE), satellite cellular communication system, hybrid system, and others (Universal Mobile Telecommunications System (UMTS). By system type, the cellular interception market is segmented into strategic interception system (ULIN - Unlimited Interceptor), and tactical interception system (IBIS - in-between Interception System). The market classified by application is divided into public sector and private sector.
Based on geography, the market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global cellular interception market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels. Additionally, the report highlights competitive scenario and trends in which the cellular interception market concentration rate and mergers & acquisitions, and expansions undertaken by companies are provided.
The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global cellular interception market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the market. The comprehensive cellular interception market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, and technological factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the cellular interception market growth.
This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the cellular interception market, and growth trends of each segment and region. It includes basic overview, revenue, and strategy and developments under the company profile section. Also, the report provides insights related to trends and their impact on the market. Furthermore, Porter's Five Forces Analysis explains the five forces, namely buyer's bargaining power, supplier's bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the cellular interception market.
Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global cellular interception market. Some of the key players profiled in the report include Ability, Inc., ADS Group, Axiom Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Endoacustica Europe s.r.l., HSS Development, Netline Communications Technologies (NCT) Ltd., NovoQuad, Inc., PICSIX, Shoghi Communications Ltd., Stratign, and TheSpyPhone.
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Market Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
2.1. Market Taxonomy - Segment Definitions
2.2. Research Methodology
2.2.1. List of Primary and Secondary Sources
2.3. Key Assumptions for Data Modeling
3. Executive Summary: Global Cellular Interception Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Global Market - Macro Economic Factors Overview
4.2.1. World GDP Indicator - For Top Economies
4.2.2. Global ICT Spending (US$ Mn), 2012, 2018, 2026
4.3. Market Factor Analysis
4.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3.2. PESTEL Analysis
4.3.3. Value Chain Analysis
4.3.4. Market Dynamics (Growth Influencers)
4.3.4.1. Drivers
4.3.4.2. Restraints
4.3.4.3. Opportunities
4.3.4.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers & Restraints
4.4. Regulations and Policies
4.5. Global Cellular Interception Systems Market Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2027
4.5.1. Market Revenue Analysis (US$ Mn)
4.5.1.1. Historic Growth Trends, 2013-2018
4.5.1.2. Forecast Trends, 2019-2027
4.6. Market Opportunity Assessment - By Region (Global/ North America/ Europe/ Asia Pacific/ Middle East & Africa/ South America)
4.6.1. By Components
4.6.2. By Technology
4.6.3. By System Type
4.6.4. By Application
4.7. Competitive Scenario and Trends
4.7.1. Cellular Interception Systems Market Concentration Rate
4.7.1.1. List of Emerging, Prominent and Leading Players
4.7.2. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansions
4.8. Market Outlook
5. Global Cellular Interception Market Analysis and Forecast, by Component
5.1. Overview
5.2. Cellular Interception Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Component, 2016 - 2027
5.2.1. Hardware
5.2.2. Software
6. Global Cellular Interception Market Analysis and Forecast, by System Type
6.1. Overview
6.2. Cellular Interception Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by System Type, 2016 - 2027
6.2.1. Strategic Interception System (ULIN - Unlimited Interceptor)
6.2.2. Tactical Interception System (IBIS - in-between Interception System)
7. Global Cellular Interception Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application
7.1. Overview
7.2. Cellular Interception Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2016 - 2027
7.2.1. Public Sector
7.2.2. Private Sector
8. Global Cellular Interception Market Analysis and Forecast, by Technology
8.1. Overview
8.2. Cellular Interception Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Technology, 2016 - 2027
8.2.1. Code-division Multiple Access (CDMA)
8.2.2. Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM)
8.2.2.1. Active GSM System
8.2.2.2. Passive GSM System
8.2.2.3. Semi-active GSM System
8.2.3. 3G/4G/Long-Term Evolution (LTE)
8.2.4. Satellite Cellular Communication System
8.2.5. Hybrid System
8.2.6. Others (Universal Mobile Telecommunications System (UMTS)
9. Global Cellular Interception Market Analysis and Forecast, by Industry
9.1. Overview
9.2. Cellular Interception Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Industry, 2016 - 2026
9.2.1. Mining
9.2.2. Oil & Gas
9.2.3. Wind Power
9.2.4. Electric Substation
9.2.5. Smart Cities (Building Automation and Street Furniture)
10. Global Cellular Interception Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
10.1. Overview
10.2. Cellular Interception Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2016 - 2026
10.2.1. North America
10.2.2. Europe
10.2.3. Asia-Pacific
10.2.4. Middle East & Africa
10.2.5. South America
11. North America Cellular Interception Systems Market Analysis and Forecast
12. Europe Cellular Interception Systems Market Analysis and Forecast
13. Asia-Pacific Cellular Interception Systems Market Analysis and Forecast
14. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Cellular Interception Systems Market Analysis and Forecast
15. South America Cellular Interception Systems Market Analysis and Forecast
16. Competition Landscape
16.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix
16.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Company (2018)
16.3. Regional Presence (Intensity Map)
Companies Profiled
- Adtell Integration
- Adtran, Inc.
- ADVA Optical Networking
- Broadcom
- Ciena Corporation
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Corning Incorporated
- Fiber Optic Services (FOS)
- Finisar Corporation
- Fujitsu Optical Components Ltd.
- Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
- Huawei Technologies Co.
- HUBER+SUHNER AG
- Infinera Corporation
- Lumentum Operations LLC
- OptiLayer GmbH
- Optiwave Systems, Inc.
- ZTE Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/54a6k7
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191125005768/en/
