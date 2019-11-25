INNIO und HanseWerk AG bündeln ihre technologische Kompetenz auf dem Gebiet der innovativen wasserstoffbetriebenen Blockheizkraftwerke im 1-MW-Bereich

|By Business Wire
|
November 25, 2019 03:53 PM EST
Die Bundesländer Hamburg und Schleswig-Holstein wollen Norddeutschland zu einem nationalen Zentrum für die Wasserstofftechnologie machen. Vor diesem Hintergrund haben INNIO und die HanseWerk AG jetzt eine Absichtserklärung über die Errichtung einer wasserstoffbetriebenen Anlage zur Kraft-Wärme-Kopplung (KWK-Anlage) im Leistungsbereich von 1 Megawatt (MW) im Zentrum von Hamburg unterzeichnet. Dieses Vorzeigeprojekt wird nicht nur den großtechnischen Einsatz der Wasserstofftechnologie in KWK-Anlagen vorantreiben, sondern die Stadt Hamburg hat sich auch das Ziel gesetzt, alle interessierten Kunden in den Sektoren Strom, Wärme und Verkehr bis 2035 nahezu vollständig mit umweltfreundlichem Wasserstoff versorgen zu können.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191125005776/de/
(LTR) Dr. Gerta Gerdes-Stolzke, Matthias Boxberger and Carlos Lange signing a letter of intent on the realization of a hydrogen-fueled combined heat and power plant in the 1-megawatt range in the center of Hamburg. Copyright: HanseWerk AG
"Grüner" Wasserstoff ist für Norddeutschland in Anbetracht seiner enormen Windressourcen besonders attraktiv und gewinnt als Energiespeichermedium stetig an Bedeutung. Wird Strom aus Windkraftanlagen in Wasserstoff umgewandelt, kann er beispielsweise in den Sektoren Strom, Wärme, Verkehr und Industrie genutzt werden.
Innovativer 1-MW-Wasserstoff-Gasmotor
“Unser Gemeinschaftsprojekt stellt ein wichtiges Leuchtturmprojekt für die erfolgreiche Bewältigung der Energiewende dar”, erläuterte Matthias Boxberger, CEO und Mitglied des Technikvorstands der HanseWerk AG, im Pressegespräch anlässlich der Unterzeichnung der Absichtserklärung. “Die Energiewende kann längerfristig nur dann erfolgreich sein, wenn durch Sektorenkopplung ein größerer Anteil der vor Ort erzeugten Energie am gleichen Standort verbraucht wird. Grüner Wasserstoff wird in diesem Zusammenhang eine bedeutende Rolle als zukünftige Energiequelle spielen.”
In der Demonstrationsanlage an der Jürgen-Töpfer-Straße mitten in Hamburg soll eine KWK-Anlage von Jenbacher* mit einer elektrischen Leistung von 999 Kilowatt im Erdgasbetrieb auch mit variablen Wasserstoff-Erdgas-Gemischen oder 100% grünem Wasserstoff betrieben werden. Das für den Erdgasbetrieb optimierte BHKW-System zeichnet sich durch seinen hervorragenden Gesamtwirkungsgrad von 93% aus. Wird es mit reinem Wasserstoff oder Wasserstoffgemischen betrieben, wird die Leistung entsprechend angepasst. Die erzeugte Wärme wird in das örtliche Nahwärmenetz der HanseWerk AG eingespeist, während elektrische Energie bei Bedarf zum Aufladen von Elektrofahrzeugen am Standort zur Verfügung gestellt wird. Ziel ist es, die KWK-Anlage schon im Frühjahr 2020 im Erdgasbetrieb in Betrieb zu nehmen; die wasserstoffbetriebene Erzeugung würde dann im folgenden Sommer anlaufen.
Darüber hinaus sollen in diesem Projekt Simulationen der kontrollierten und unkontrollierten Vermischung von Wasserstoff im Erdgasnetz durchgeführt werden. Diese Simulationen werden das vorhandene Wissen von INNIO Jenbacher und der HanseWerk AG weiter vertiefen und dazu beitragen, den zukünftigen Betrieb von Gasmotor-KWK-Anlagen und die Bedingungen für einen reibungslosen Betrieb zu verbessern.
Die Zukunft der Energie: Umweltfreundlicher, sicherer, flexibler und dezentraler
“Gemeinsam mit der HanseWerk AG ebnen wir den Weg für eine zukünftige Energieversorgung in Hamburg, die umweltfreundlicher, sicherer, flexibler und dezentraler ist”, sagte Carlos Lange, Präsident und CEO von INNIO. “Als führender Anbieter von Gasmotorenlösungen investieren wir weiterhin in neue Technologien wie Wasserstoff. Wir sind stolz auf die Zusammenarbeit mit der HanseWerk AG bei der Entwicklung dieses innovativen Vorzeigeprojekts, das ein großer Schritt in Richtung Dekarbonisierung ist.”
* Kennzeichnet eine eingetragene Marke
Über die HanseWerk AG
Die HanseWerk AG ist ein deutscher Energiedienstleister mit den Tätigkeitsschwerpunkten Netzbetrieb und dezentrale Energieerzeugung. Sie versorgt rund 1,3 Millionen Kunden in den Bundesländern Schleswig-Holstein, Hamburg, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Brandenburg und Niedersachsen mit Strom, Erdgas, Wasser oder Wärme. Über ihre Tochtergesellschaft HanseWerk Natur betreut das Unternehmen ein 900 Kilometer umfassendes Netzwerk für die Nahwärmeversorgung sowie 9.000 Heizkraftwerke und 200 Blockheizkraftwerke. In den letzten Jahren hat die HanseWerk AG 36.000 Anlagen angeschlossen, die Strom aus erneuerbaren Energien erzeugen und 8.900 MW in das Netz einspeisen. Das Unternehmen gehört mehrheitlich dem deutschen Energiekonzern E.ON.
Über INNIO
INNIO ist ein führender Lösungsanbieter von Gasmotoren, Energieanlagen, einer digitalen Plattform sowie ergänzender Dienstleistungen im Bereich Energieerzeugung und Gasverdichtung nahe am Verbraucher. Mit den Jenbacher und Waukesha Produktmarken verschiebt INNIO die Grenzen des Möglichen und blickt mutig in die Zukunft. Unser breit gefächertes Portfolio aus zuverlässigen, wirtschaftlichen und langlebigen Industrie-Gasmotoren erfüllt im Leistungsbereich zwischen 200 kW und 10 MW die Anforderungen verschiedenster Wirtschaftszweige. Weltweit können wir die mehr als 50.000 bisher von uns ausgelieferten Gasmotoren über ihre gesamte Nutzungsdauer betreuen. Unterstützt durch ein breites Netzwerk an Serviceanbietern ist INNIO in mehr als 100 Ländern vertreten und kann umgehend auf Ihren Servicebedarf reagieren.
Das Unternehmen hat seinen Hauptsitz in Jenbach (Österreich) und unterhält darüber hinaus Niederlassungen in Welland (Ontario, Kanada) sowie in Waukesha (Wisconsin, USA). Weitere Informationen finden Sie auf der Unternehmens-Webseite www.innio.com. Folgen Sie INNIO auf Twitter und LinkedIn.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191125005776/de/
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT