C.P. Intertrade releases high-end Hom Mali Rice brand Hug Phayao

|By ACN Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|November 25, 2019 10:57 PM EST
BANGKOK, Nov 26, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - On November 15, C.P. Intertrade Co., Ltd (brand: Royal Umbrella) held the 3rd World's Hom Mali Rice Harvesting Day in Phayao, one of the major agricultural provinces in Thailand. During the event, C.P. Intertrade introduced various Hom Mali Rices and introduced a new local rice brand from Phayao, the Hug Phayao.
Thai Hom Mali Rice, also known as Jasmine Rice, is a point of national pride for Thai people. Hom Mali Rice is a long-grain variety of fragrant rice with a smooth and chewy texture. It's very popular among consumers all over the world.
C.P. Intertrade provides trade services of Thai rice and relevant products. It owns several Thai Hom Mali Rice brands, including Royal Umbrella, Royal Buriram, and C.P. Rice. Due to the high quality and strict control, it is certified by multiple international standards, such as HACCP and ISO9001. Royal Umbrella is one of the greatest Thai rice brands and among them, it is the only one that's widely sold in the world. Royal Umbrella has also achieved numerous awards: the award from Department of Export Promotion, Ministry of Commerce for three times; the Prime Minister's Award in two consecutive years; the award of Super Brand in Singapore in 2003-2011; the World Best Rice Award 2009 in the Philippines from the World Rice Conference. In 2013, it received the FDA Quality Award, which is the first and only bagged rice operator in Thailand to win such an award.
The new Thai Hom Mali Rice brand Hug Phayao released on the 3rd World's Hom Mali Rice Harvesting Day, is a local brand from Phayao. Mr. Withaya Sriareerug, Senior Vice President of C.P. Intertrade said that Phayao's natural environment is the reason why they decided to develop a rice-growing farm here.
Phayao is located in northeast Thailand, with a clean and beautiful natural environment. Its soil is composed of volcanic and fluvial sediments that provide extremely rich nutrition. In addition, there's hardly any industrial enterprise in Phayao. It is barely affected by human pollution, which makes it propitious to grow organic rice with high quality.
During the 3rd World's Hom Mali Rice Harvesting Day, representatives from the local agriculture department, rice brands dealers and farmers cooperatives jointly signed an agreement that they will work together and promote Thai Hom Mali Rice to the global market.
In the past, there was a lack of promotion and quality control for Thai rice. Due to the unguaranteed quality and authenticity, it was difficult to buy a bag of real Thai Hom Mali Rice. According to Mr. Withaya Sriareerug, they will launch a series of promotions to deliver their high-quality Thai rice and the spirit of sustainability, so as to enhance the connection with their global customers.
A large portion of the Chinese people lives on rice, so the Chinese market is a very important part of the Hom Mali Rice in CPI (C.P. Intertrade). Currently, Chinese customers can order original Thai rice from C.P. Intertrade in both online stores and physical stores. The Phayao Thai rice harvest this time will be available around December in domestic online stores, such as Tmall.com, Taobao.com, JD.com, and Freshhema.com before it enters physical supermarkets.
CIO, CTO & Developer Resources
The goal of the GAP Plus project is to boost the feeling of happiness for the farmers and sustainable agriculture. On the basis of GAP (Good Agricultural Practices), the company established a professional team to provide high purity seeds. In the meantime, they also teach the farmers a sustainable way to plant rice in order to reduce pollution, for example, enhancing the soils, monitoring the insect attack, and checking the rice fields. As Mr. Thiti Lujintanon, the COO of the company puts it: "According to the regulations of the government, we purchase the Thai rice with a high price and standard, which results in a standard production model. The farmers also live better lives while their Thai rice can be sold worldwide."
"Rice is like life for a farmer. If he plants rice well one year, the whole family will be guaranteed the next year," says Mr. Withaya Sriareerug. The concept of "Rice is life" is also the proof of it. C.P. Intertrade hopes the customers can understand the ingenuity of the farmers with the "life supply chain" from the field to the table.
With the help of GAP Plus, the farmers can harvest higher quality rice, thus C.P. Intertrade (Royal Umbrella) can also purchase the rice at a better price. "We offer a high price to purchase the rice, so we can attract more farmers to participate in this project. What is more, this also encourages the farmers to plant better rice." The high quality rice not only increases the income of the farmers, but also boosts their feeling of satisfaction. It also helps to improve the living conditions as well as to promote sustainable agriculture, which protects the earth.
Media contact:
C.P. Intertrade Co., Ltd
Rep: Chattavee.Tri
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
https://www.khaotrachat.com/international/about/
Source: C.P. Intertrade Co., Ltd
Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.
Latest Stories
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 312
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT