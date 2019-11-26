Thales stellt PureFlyt vor, das „Gehirn“ des Flugzeugs von morgen

|By Business Wire
|
|November 26, 2019 01:46 AM EST
Innovdays -Thales stellt PureFlyt vor, das Flight Management System (FMS) der Zukunft, speziell entwickelt für effizientes Flugzeugmanagement in einem vernetzten Luftfahrtumfeld und zunehmend überfüllten Luftraum. Angesichts der Prognose, dass sich die globale gewerbliche Flugzeugflotte bis 2030 zahlenmäßig verdoppeln und die Nutzung von Drohnen rapide zunehmen wird, stehen wir auf der Schwelle eines Zeitalters, in dem täglich Millionen Flugzeugbewegungen verzeichnet werden.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191125005887/de/
© Thales
Mit seinen ausgedehnten Fachkenntnissen in den Bereichen Avionik, Konnektivität, Luftverkehrsmanagement und 40-jähriger Expertise mit Flugmanagementsystemen (FMS) hat Thales nun PureFlyt entwickelt. Dabei handelt es sich um ein vollumfänglich vernetztes FMS, das Flugzeugherstellern und Fluggesellschaften die beste Kombination von Sicherheit für Personen und Objekte, Kraftstoff- und Betriebseffizienz bietet. PureFlyt ist dem Flugpersonal durch Nutzung von mehr Informationsquellen bei einer verbesserten Entscheidungsfindung behilflich. Es verbessert die Leistung und Reaktionsbereitschaft des Flugzeugs in komplexen Flugphasen und berechnet alternative Flugbahnen in Echtzeit, um innerhalb kürzester Zeit Planänderungen vorzuschlagen oder darauf zu reagieren. Flugzeugführer erhalten zum richtigen Zeitpunkt die richtigen Informationen, was das Vertrauen in die berechnete Flugbahn steigert, die Effizienz verbessert und die Piloten in allen Flugphasen entlastet.
Eine der Hauptinnovationen, die PureFlyt zu einer richtungweisenden Neuerung in der Welt der FMS macht, ist seine Fähigkeit, Borddaten ebenso wie Daten aus offenen Quellen zu nutzen, wie etwa meteorologische Daten. Durch die Kombination der Integrität des FMS und der Agilität und Leistungskraft von Flugfunktionen des Electronic Flight Bag, kann die Flugbahn ständig überwacht, angepasst und verbessert werden, was den Flug optimiert, den Kraftstoffverbrauch senkt und den Flug für die Passagiere angenehmer macht.
PureFlyt ist nicht nur ein technologischer Durchbruch, sondern auch äußerst ausgereift. Unter Einsatz umfangreicher Prüfungstechnologien und künstlicher Intelligenz bei der Simulierung von 2 Milliarden Testfällen wurden wertvollste Erfahrungen gesammelt, die 100 Millionen tatsächlichen Flugstunden entsprechen.
PureFlyt genießt nicht nur hohe Cybersicherheit, sondern wurde auch zukunftsfähig konzipiert, indem die künftige Implementierung von Konzepten wie initiale 4D (I4D) -Flugbahnmanagementmethoden vorgesehen wurde, die derzeit von SESAR (Single European Sky ATM Research) in der EU und NextGen in den USA recherchiert werden. Durch die Steigerung der Fluggenauigkeit in vier Dimensionen - wobei die Zeit die vierte Dimension darstellt - ermöglicht PureFlyt eine wirksamere Wahrung der optimalen Distanz zwischen Flugzeugen, insbesondere in den anspruchsvollen Flugphasen des Ab- und Anflugs.
PureFlyt wird - als Erst- und als Nachrüstung - ab 2024 zur Inbetriebnahme verfügbar sein.
„In der Luftfahrt hat die digitale Revolution gerade erst begonnen. Bei der Bordelektronik im Cockpit findet ein Paradigmenwechsel im vernetzten Luftraum statt, und PureFlyt steht an der vordersten Front dieses neuen digitalen Zeitalters. Es führt die nächste Generation der FMS-Systeme an, die das Flugzeug wirklich zu einem Konnektivitätsknotenpunkt machen. Durch die Berechnung und gemeinsame Nutzung gewaltiger Datenmengen macht PureFlyt das Fliegen sicherer, umweltschonender, leichter für die Flugzeugführer und rentabler für Fluggesellschaften, was letzten Endes alles den Fluggästen zugutekommt“, erklärte Jean-Paul Ebanga, Vice-President Flight Avionics bei Thales.
Weitergehende Informationen erhalten Sie unter:
https://www.thalesgroup.com/en/group/magazine/quantum-leap-flight-management
|
Über Thales
Die Menschen, auf die wir uns alle verlassen, wenn sich die Welt weiterdrehen soll, vertrauen ihrerseits auf Thales. Unsere Kunden kommen mit hohen Ambitionen zu uns: das Leben zu verbessern und sicherer zu machen. Mit einer einzigartigen Vielfalt an Knowhow, Talenten und Kulturen konzipieren und erstellen unsere Architekten außergewöhnliche, technisch ausgereifte Lösungen. Lösungen, die die Welt von morgen schon heute möglich machen. Vom Meeresboden bis zu den Tiefen des Weltraums und Cyberspace – wir helfen unseren Kunden, cleverer zu denken und schneller zu handeln - und dabei eine größere Komplexität und jeden entscheidenden Augenblick zu bewältigen.
Mit 80.000 Beschäftigten in 68 Ländern erzielte Thales 2018 einen Umsatz von 19,0 Milliarden Euro.
BITTE BESUCHEN SIE
Thales Group
Thales Press
HD-Fotomaterial zum Herunterladen
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191125005887/de/
