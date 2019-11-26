Partner Communications Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results1

By Business Wire Article Rating: Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 November 26, 2019 02:03 AM EST Related

Print

Email

Feedback

Add This

Blog This Partner Communications Company Ltd. (“Partner” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications provider, announced today its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Commenting on the results for the third quarter of 2019, Mr. Isaac Benbenisti, CEO of Partner noted: “In the third quarter, Partner reported increases in revenues, in cellular subscribers, in Partner TV subscribers and in the number of households that we reached with our fiber optic infrastructure, "Partner Fiber". In the cellular segment, our strategy of enhancing the value to customers and focusing on customer service led to a net increase of 35 thousand subscribers this quarter, alongside a further decrease in the churn rate to 7.7%, the lowest rate in 8 years. As of Today, Partner TV’s subscriber base has reached more than 183 thousand, the majority of whom are in offerings which also include Internet. Partner TV is the fastest growing TV service in Israel, and is suited to the current era as a super aggregator of international content services open to the Israeli viewer, in addition to our multi-channel offering. Our groundbreaking collaborations with the world’s largest content providers have started to be imitated by our competitors, and we are proud of the significant gap that we have opened compared to them. Partner is leading today the fiber optic deployment field in Israel, with an independent infrastructure that is being rapidly deployed and has already reached over 540 thousand households, approximately 28% of Internet-connected households in Israel. Partner's vast fiber optic deployment, from the north of the country to Eilat in the south, supports the acceleration of the migration of wholesale internet subscribers to our independent infrastructure, as well as the recruitment of new customers and the expansion of Partner's operations within the business sector across the country. Partner's financial strength and the positive trends in the cellular segment enable the Company to continue to implement our business plans for the fixed line segment, with the aim of improving profitability and customer loyalty while maintaining a stable level of debt.” Mr. Tamir Amar, Partner's Chief Financial Officer, commented on the results: “The third quarter of 2019 ended with stability in service revenues, while continuing to report growth in the fixed-line segment in terms of subscribers and revenues, relative stability in OPEX over time and a positive net profit. In the cellular segment, where the intensity of competition continues to remain high, a clear trend of decreasing erosion in service revenues can be seen for several quarters, as a result of our strategy according to which we operate. The churn rate totaled 7.7% in the quarter, continuing the declining trend from previous quarters. In addition, our subscriber base increased by 35 thousand subscribers and ARPU for the quarter totaled NIS 59, maintaining relative stability. We see in these results a reflection of our continued efforts to increase value to our customers through value added offerings and to strive for continued improvement in our customer service, which leads to a decline in price erosion and churn rates. We believe that the steps that we are taking improve our competitiveness in a very challenging business environment. Adjusted EBITDA this quarter totaled NIS 225 million, demonstrating that the Company continues to manage its OPEX responsibly, alongside revenue growth in the fixed line segment mainly reflecting the impact of the Company's growth engines. In addition, Adjusted FCF (before interest) was positive and totaled NIS 13 million in the third quarter. Cash flow from operations totaled NIS 230 million. Capex totaled NIS 174 million and reflected the Company's strategy to continue to be a technology leader while continuing to invest in its growth engines with a focus on deploying its fiber optic infrastructure and increasing penetration in the TV market. These investments are possible as a result of Partner's financial stability and strong balance sheet. Accordingly, we report continued growth in the TV subscriber base which totals 183 thousand as of today, and in the rate of fiber optic deployment which remains high and reaches over 540 thousand households as of today.” Q3 2019 compared with Q2 2019 NIS Million Q2’19 Q3’19 Comments Service Revenues 642 658 The increase resulted from increases both in cellular service revenues as a result of seasonality and in fixed-line segment service revenues Equipment Revenues 139 167 The increase reflected a higher volume of equipment sales Total Revenues 781 825 Gross profit from equipment sales 35 33 The stability in gross profit compared with the increase in equipment revenues mainly reflected a decrease in the average profit per sale and change in product mix OPEX 472 474 Adjusted EBITDA 214 225 The increase resulted mainly from an increase in service revenues Profit for the Period 3 7 Capital Expenditures (additions) 142 150 Adjusted free cash flow (before interest payments) 31 13 The decrease resulted from the increase in CAPEX payments Net Debt 965 956 Q2’19 Q3’19 Comments Cellular Post-Paid Subscribers (end of period, thousands) 2,337 2,366 Increase of 29 thousand subscribers Cellular Pre-Paid Subscribers (end of period, thousands) 279 285 Increase of 6 thousand subscribers Monthly Average Revenue per Cellular User (ARPU) (NIS) 58 59 Quarterly Cellular Churn Rate (%) 7.9% 7.7% Decrease in Post-Paid churn rate Key Financial Results Q3 2019 compared with Q3 2018 NIS MILLION (except EPS) Q3'18 Q3'19 % Change Revenues 822 825 0% Cost of revenues 657 687 +5% Gross profit 165 138 -16% Operating profit 48 26 -46% Profit for the period 26 7 -73% Earnings per share (basic, NIS) 0.16 0.04 Adjusted free cash flow (before interest) 70 13 -81% Key Operating Indicators Q3'18 Q3'19 Change Adjusted EBITDA (NIS million) 201 225 +12% Adjusted EBITDA margin (as a % of total revenues) 24% 27% +3 Cellular Subscribers (end of period, thousands) 2,630 2,651 +21 Quarterly Cellular Churn Rate (%) 8.0% 7.7% -0.3 Monthly Average Revenue per Cellular User (ARPU) (NIS) 60 59 -1 Partner Consolidated Results Cellular Segment Fixed-Line Segment Elimination Consolidated NIS Million Q3'18 Q3'19 Change

% Q3'18 Q3'19 Change

% Q3'18 Q3'19 Q3'18 Q3'19 Change

% Total Revenues 619 608 -2% 245 258 +5% (42) (41) 822 825 0% Service Revenues 476 466 -2% 220 233 +6% (42) (41) 654 658 +1% Equipment Revenues 143 142 -1% 25 25 0% - - 168 167 -1% Operating Profit 32 24 -25% 16 2 -88% - - 48 26 -46% Adjusted EBITDA 145 170 +17% 56 55 -2% - - 201 225 +12% Financial Review In Q3 2019, total revenues were NIS 825 million (US$ 237 million), an increase of NIS 3 million from NIS 822 million in Q3 2018. Service revenues in Q3 2019 totaled NIS 658 million (US$ 189 million), an increase of 1% from NIS 654 million in Q3 2018. Service revenues for the cellular segment in Q3 2019 totaled NIS 466 million (US$ 134 million), a decrease of 2% from NIS 476 million in Q3 2018. The decrease was mainly the result of the continued price erosion of cellular services (both Post-Paid and Pre-Paid) due to the continued competitive market conditions. Service revenues for the fixed-line segment in Q3 2019 totaled NIS 233 million (US$ 67 million), an increase of 6% from NIS 220 million in Q3 2018. The increase mainly reflected higher revenues from TV services and internet services, which were partially offset principally by the decline in revenues from international calling services. Equipment revenues in Q3 2019 totaled NIS 167 million (US$ 48 million), a decrease of 1% from NIS 168 million in Q3 2018. Gross profit from equipment sales in Q3 2019 was NIS 33 million (US$ 9 million), compared with NIS 44 million in Q3 2018, a decrease of 25%, mainly reflecting a change in the product mix which led to a decrease in the average profit per sale. Total operating expenses (‘OPEX’) totaled NIS 474 million (US$ 136 million) in Q3 2019, a decrease of 6% or NIS 30 million from Q3 2018. The decrease mainly reflected the impact of the implementation of IFRS 16 which totaled NIS 39 million, as well as decreases in other expenses, which were partially offset by an increase in expenses relating to the growth in TV and internet services. Including depreciation and amortization expenses and other expenses (mainly amortization of employee share based compensation), OPEX in Q3 2019 increased by 2% compared with Q3 2018. Operating profit for Q3 2019 was 26 million (US$ 7 million), a decrease of 46% compared with NIS 48 million in Q3 2018. The decrease resulted from the increase in depreciation and amortization expenses mainly as a result of the adoption of IFRS 16, partially offset by the increase in Adjusted EBITDA. See Adjusted EBITDA analysis for each segment below. Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2019 totaled NIS 225 million (US$ 65 million), an increase of 12% from NIS 201 million in Q3 2018. The impact of the adoption of IFRS 16 on Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2019 was an increase of NIS 39 million. As a percentage of total revenues, Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2019 was 27% compared with 24% in Q3 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the cellular segment was NIS 170 million (US$ 49 million) in Q3 2019, an increase of 17% from NIS 145 million in Q3 2018, mainly reflecting the impact of the adoption of IFRS 16 which increased cellular segment Adjusted EBITDA by NIS 35 million, partially offset by a decrease in gross profit from cellular equipment sales of NIS 9 million. As a percentage of total cellular segment revenues, Adjusted EBITDA for the cellular segment in Q3 2019 was 28% compared with 23% in Q3 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the fixed-line segment was NIS 55 million (US$ 16 million) in Q3 2019, a decrease of 2% from NIS 56 million in Q3 2018, reflecting the increase in OPEX, partially offset by the increase in fixed-line service revenues. The impact of the adoption of IFRS 16 in Q3 2019 on Adjusted EBITDA for the fixed-line segment was an increase of NIS 4 million. As a percentage of total fixed-line segment revenues, Adjusted EBITDA for the fixed-line segment in Q3 2019 was 21%, compared with 23% in Q3 2018. Finance costs, net in Q3 2019 were NIS 18 million (US$ 5 million), an increase of 80% compared with NIS 10 million in Q3 2018. The increase largely reflected the impact of the adoption of IFRS 16, which resulted in an increase of NIS 5 million in finance costs. Income tax expenses for Q3 2019 were NIS 1 million (US$ 0.3 million), compared with NIS 12 million in Q3 2018. Profit in Q3 2019 was NIS 7 million (US$ 2 million), a decrease of 73% compared with a profit of NIS 26 million in Q3 2018. The impact of the adoption of IFRS 16 in Q3 2019 on profit was a decrease of NIS 2 million. Based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding during Q3 2019, basic earnings per share or ADS, was NIS 0.04 (US$ 0.01), compared with basic earnings per share of NIS 0.16 in Q3 2018. Cellular Segment Operational Review At the end of Q3 2019, the Company's cellular subscriber base (including mobile data, 012 Mobile subscribers and M2M subscriptions) was approximately 2.65 million, including approximately 2.37 million Post-Paid subscribers or 89% of the base, and approximately 285 thousand Pre-Paid subscribers, or 11% of the subscriber base. During the third quarter of 2019, the cellular subscriber base increased by approximately 35 thousand. The Pre-Paid subscriber base increased by approximately 6 thousand, and the Post-Paid subscriber base increased by approximately 29 thousand. The quarterly churn rate for cellular subscribers in Q3 2019 was 7.7%, compared with 8.0% in Q3 2018. Total cellular market share (based on the number of subscribers) at the end of Q3 2019 was estimated to be approximately 25%, unchanged from Q3 2018. The monthly Average Revenue per User (“ARPU”) for cellular subscribers in Q3 2019 was NIS 59 (US$ 17), a decrease of 2% from NIS 60 in Q3 2018 as a result of the continued price erosion in key cellular services due to the competition in the cellular market. Funding and Investing Review In Q3 2019, Adjusted Free Cash Flow (including lease payments) totaled NIS 13 million (US$ 4 million), a decrease of 81% from NIS 70 million in Q3 2018. Cash generated from operating activities increased by 22% from NIS 188 million in Q3 2018 to NIS 230 million (US$ 66 million) in Q3 2019, as a result of the adoption of IFRS 16 in 2019, under which lease payments are recorded in cash flows from financing activities instead of in cash flows from operating activities. Lease payments, recorded in cash flows from financing activities under IFRS 16, totaled NIS 42 million (US$ 12 million) in Q3 2019. Cash capital expenditures (‘CAPEX payments’), as represented by cash flows used for the acquisition of property and equipment and intangible assets, were NIS 174 million (US$ 50 million) in Q3 2019, an increase of 49% from NIS 117 million in Q3 2018, mainly reflecting the impact of the change in the accounting treatment of PHI from the beginning of 2019, as well as the increased investments in the fiber optics infrastructure. The level of Net Debt at the end of Q3 2019 amounted to NIS 956 million (US$ 275 million), compared with NIS 898 million at the end of Q3 2018, an increase of NIS 58 million. Regulatory Developments Holdings of approved Israeli shareholders in the Company The provisions of the Company's cellular license require, among others, that the "founding shareholders or their approved substitutes", as defined in the cellular license, hold at least 26% of the means of control in the Company, including 5% which must be held by Israeli shareholders (Israeli citizens and residents), who were approved as such by the Minister of Communications. The controlling stake of the Phoenix Group (One of the Company’s approved Israeli shareholders) has been sold to foreign entities. On November 12, 2019, the Israeli Ministry of Communications issued a temporary order (ending on November 1, 2020) amending the Company’s cellular license and reducing the percentage that the approved Israeli shareholders are required to hold by the amount of shares now held by the foreign entities (from 5% down to 3.82% of the means of control in the Company). This temporary order will allow the Ministry and the Company one year in which to resolve the issue of holdings of approved Israeli shareholders in the Company. Transition to IPv6 internet protocol On the July 3, 2019, the Ministry of Communications published its decision regarding the transition to the IPv6 protocol, which is the most recent version of internet protocol. The Ministry decided, among others, that telecom operators (such as the Company) will adapt their network and its components to fully support the IPv6 protocol. ISPs and domestic fixed-line operators will be required to complete this transition within 48 months of the decision while cellular operators will be required to complete it within 24 months. The subscribers will be transitioned gradually to the IPv6 protocol according to milestones so that 100% of subscribers are transitioned to the IPv6 protocol at the end of the time periods mentioned above. Operators will be obliged to replace terminal equipment which their subscribers have rented or leased from them and which does not support the IPv6 protocol. Operators will not be obliged to transition subscribers which own terminal equipment that does not support the IPv6 protocol, provided that such subscribers have refused to replace their terminal equipment and have signed a written waiver on this issue. Inter-Ministerial recommendations on Bezeq’s FTTH/B Universal Service obligations On November 5, 2019, an Inter-Ministerial team published a hearing regarding the universal service obligations applicable to Bezeq with regards to Fiber Optic infrastructure (FTTH/B) deployment. The recommendations of the Inter-Ministerial team include the following: Bezeq will be allowed to decide for itself in which areas it will roll out its fiber-optic network. Within such areas, Bezeq will be required to connect 100% of households to its fiber-optic network within a timeframe set out in its license; In the areas where Bezeq decides not to lay a fiber-optic network, another operator will be chosen (by a reverse tender process) to deploy a fiber-optic network to all households in the area. Such operator will receive an incentive for such deployment from a universal service fund and will enjoy exclusivity in deploying a fiber optic network in this area (but will be obliged to provide other operators with a wholesale Bit Stream Access (BSA) service provided over their fiber optic network; The universal service fund incentive plan will be financed by a tax on all telecommunications operators (including Bezeq and Partner) at an annual rate of 0.5% of all income; In the areas where Bezeq decides not to lay a fiber-optic network, it and its subsidiaries will not be allowed to deploy a fiber-optic network. The Company is studying the hearing documents and examining its position regarding the provisions proposed therein. Conference Call Details Partner will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 10.00AM Eastern Time / 5.00PM Israel Time.

To join the call, please dial the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time):

International: +972.3.918.0685

North America toll-free: +1.888.407.2553

A live webcast of the call will also be available on Partner's Investors Relations website at: www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/

If you are unavailable to join live, the replay of the call will be available from November 26, 2019 until December 10, 2019, at the following numbers:

International: +972.3.925.5925

North America toll-free: +1.888.782.4291

In addition, the archived webcast of the call will be available on Partner's Investor Relations website at the above address for approximately three months. Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "estimate", “believe”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “intend”, “seek”, “will”, “plan”, “could”, “may”, “project”, “goal”, “target” and similar expressions often identify forward-looking statements but are not the only way we identify these statements. Specific statements have been made regarding the Company's ability to continue to implement its business plans for the fixed line segment with the aim of improving the Company's profitability and customer loyalty while maintaining a stable level of debt and the Company's strategy to continue to be a leading company in terms of technology while continuing to invest in its growth engines with a focus on deploying a fiber optic infrastructure and increasing penetration in the TV market. In addition, all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release regarding our future performance are forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current knowledge and our present beliefs and expectations regarding possible future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, whether market conditions will support the Company's goal to improve profitability and customer loyalty while maintaining a stable level of debt by implementing its business plans for the fixed line segment as well as enable it to continue to invest in its growth engines with a focus on deploying a fiber optic infrastructure and increasing penetration in the TV market and whether the Company's technological capabilities in fiber optics will enable it to continue to lead in telecommunication technology. Future results may differ materially from those anticipated herein. For further information regarding risks, uncertainties and assumptions about Partner, trends in the Israeli telecommunications industry in general, the impact of current global economic conditions and possible regulatory and legal developments, and other risks we face, see “Item 3. Key Information - 3D. Risk Factors”, “Item 4. Information on the Company”, “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects”, “Item 8. Financial Information - 8A. Consolidated Financial Statements and Other Financial Information - 8A.1 Legal and Administrative Proceedings” and “Item 11. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk” in the Company’s Annual Reports on Form 20-F filed with the SEC, as well as its immediate reports on Form 6-K furnished to the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The quarterly financial results presented in this press release are unaudited financial results.

The results were prepared in accordance with IFRS, other than the non-GAAP financial measures presented in the section, “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”. The financial information is presented in NIS millions (unless otherwise stated) and the figures presented are rounded accordingly. The convenience translations of the New Israeli Shekel (NIS) figures into US Dollars were made at the rate of exchange prevailing at September 30, 2019: US $1.00 equals NIS 3.482. The translations were made purely for the convenience of the reader. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following non-GAAP measures are used in this report. These measures are not financial measures under IFRS and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Further, the measures may not be indicative of the Company’s historic operating results nor are meant to be predictive of potential future results. Non-GAAP Measure Calculation Most Comparable IFRS Financial Measure Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) Adjusted EBITDA: Profit (Loss) add Income tax expenses, Finance costs, net, Depreciation and amortization expenses (including amortization of intangible assets, deferred

expenses-right of use and impairment charges),

Other expenses (mainly amortization of share

based compensation) Adjusted EBITDA margin (%): Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total revenues Profit (Loss) Adjusted Free Cash Flow Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Cash flows from operating activities deduct Cash flows from investing activities add Short-term investment in (proceeds from) deposits deduct Lease payments Cash flows from operating activities deduct Cash flows from investing activities Total Operating Expenses (OPEX) Total Operating Expenses: Cost of service revenues add Selling and marketing expenses add General and administrative expenses deduct Depreciation and amortization expenses, Other expenses (mainly amortization of employee share based compensation) Sum of: Cost of service revenues, Selling and marketing expenses, General and administrative expenses Net Debt Net Debt: Current maturities of notes payable and borrowings add Notes payable add Borrowings from banks and others add Advances on account of notes payables add Financial liabilities at fair value deduct Cash and cash equivalents deduct Short-term deposits Sum of: Current maturities of notes payable and borrowings, Notes payable, Borrowings from banks and others, Advances on account of notes payables, Financial liabilities at fair value About Partner Communications Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet services and TV services). Partner’s ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR). For more information about Partner, see: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.

(An Israeli Corporation)

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION New Israeli Shekels Convenience

translation into

U.S. Dollars December 31, September 30, September 30, 2018 2019* 2019* (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) In millions CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 416 511 147 Short-term deposits 156 45 Trade receivables 656 595 171 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 33 38 11 Deferred expenses – right of use 51 25 7 Inventories 98 100 29 1,254 1,425 410 NON CURRENT ASSETS Trade receivables 260 250 72 Prepaid expenses and other 4 3 1 Deferred expenses – right of use 185 98 28 Lease – right of use 600 172 Property and equipment 1,211 1,434 412 Intangible and other assets 617 547 157 Goodwill 407 407 117 Deferred income tax asset 38 43 12 2,722 3,382 971 TOTAL ASSETS 3,976 4,807 1,381 * See section 'IFRS 16' above regarding the adoption of IFRS 16 - Leases. PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.

(An Israeli Corporation)

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION New Israeli Shekels Convenience

translation into

U.S. Dollars December 31, September 30, September 30, 2018 2019** 2019** (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) In millions CURRENT LIABILITIES Current maturities of notes payable and borrowings 162 320 92 Trade payables 711 680 195 Payables in respect of employees 96 90 26 Other payables (mainly institutions) 10 32 9 Income tax payable 35 29 8 Lease liabilities 138 40 Deferred revenues from HOT mobile 31 31 9 Other deferred revenues 41 47 14 Provisions 64 50 14 1,150 1,417 407 NON CURRENT LIABILITIES Notes payable 1,013 1,115 320 Borrowings from banks and others 191 151 43 Financial liability at fair value 37 11 Liability for employee rights upon retirement, net 40 42 12 Dismantling and restoring sites obligation 13 Lease liabilities 513 147 Deferred revenues from HOT mobile 133 109 31 Other non-current liabilities 30 16 6 1,420 1,983 570 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,570 3,400 977 EQUITY Share capital – ordinary shares of NIS 0.01 par value: authorized – December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019 – 235,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding - 2 2 1 December 31, 2018 –***162,628,397 shares September 30, 2019 – ***162,915,186 shares Capital surplus 1,102 1,077 309 Accumulated retained earnings 563 567 163 Treasury shares, at cost December 31, 2018 – ****8,560,264 shares September 30, 2019 – ****8,275,837 shares (261) (239) (69) Non-controlling interests * TOTAL EQUITY 1,406 1,407 404 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 3,976 4,807 1,381 * Representing an amount of less than 1 million.

** See section 'IFRS 16' above regarding the adoption of IFRS 16 - Leases. *** Net of treasury shares.

**** Including restricted shares in amount of 1,210,833 and 1,226,364 as of December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019, respectively, held by a trustee under the Company's Equity Incentive Plan, such shares may become outstanding upon completion of vesting conditions. PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.

(An Israeli Corporation)

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME New Israeli Shekels Convenience translation into U.S. Dollars 9 months ended September 30, 3 months ended September 30, 9 months

ended

September

30, 3 months

ended

September

30, 2018 2019** 2018 2019** 2019** 2019** (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) In millions (except per share data) Revenues, net 2,445 2,400 822 825 689 237 Cost of revenues 2,006 2,014 657 687 578 197 Gross profit 439 386 165 138 111 40 Selling and marketing expenses 221 228 78 78 65 23 General and administrative expenses 137 124 46 42 36 12 Other income, net 21 23 7 8 7 2 Operating profit 102 57 48 26 17 7 Finance income 4 4 1 1 1 * Finance expenses 45 52 11 19 15 5 Finance costs, net 41 48 10 18 14 5 Profit before income tax 61 9 38 8 3 2 Income tax expenses (income) 24 (3) 12 1 (1) * Profit for the period 37 12 26 7 4 2 Attributable to: Owners of the Company 37 12 26 7 4 2 Non-controlling interests * * * * Profit for the period 37 12 26 7 4 2 Earnings per share Basic 0.22 0.07 0.16 0.04 0.021 0.012 Diluted 0.22 0.07 0.16 0.04 0.021 0.012 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands) Basic 167,137 162,802 164,785 162,864 162,802 162,864 Diluted 168,047 163,497 165,611 163,505 163,497 163,505 * Representing an amount of less than 1 million.

** See section 'IFRS 16' above regarding the adoption of IFRS 16 - Leases. PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.

(An Israeli Corporation)

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

New Israeli Shekels Convenience translation into U.S. Dollars (note 2a) 9 months ended September 30, 3 months ended September 30, 9 months

ended

September

30, 3 months

ended

September

30, 2018 2019** 2018 2019** 2019** 2019** (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) In millions Profit for the period 37 12 26 7 4 2 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of income taxes - - - - - - TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 37 12 26 7 4 2 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the Company 37 12 26 7 4 2 Non-controlling interests * * * * TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 37 12 26 7 4 2 * Representing an amount of less than 1 million.

** See section 'IFRS 16' above regarding the adoption of IFRS 16 - Leases. PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.

(An Israeli Corporation)

INTERIM SEGMENT INFORMATION & ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION New Israeli Shekels New Israeli Shekels 9 months ended September 30, 2019** 9 months ended September 30, 2018 In millions (Unaudited) In millions (Unaudited) Cellular segment Fixed line

segment Elimination Consolidated Cellular segment Fixed line segment Elimination Consolidated Segment revenue - Services 1,348 576 1,924 1,384 515 1,899 Inter-segment revenue - Services 12 111 (123) 12 117 (129) Segment revenue - Equipment 399 77 476 478 68 546 Total revenues 1,759 764 (123) 2,400 1,874 700 (129) 2,445 Segment cost of revenues - Services 1,044 601 1,645 1,072 512 1,584 Inter-segment cost of revenues - Services 111 12 (123) 116 13 (129) Segment cost of revenues - Equipment 321 48 369 377 45 422 Cost of revenues 1,476 661 (123) 2,014 1,565 570 (129) 2,006 Gross profit 283 103 386 309 130 439 Operating expenses (3) 253 99 352 261 97 358 Other income, net 17 6 23 18 3 21 Operating profit 47 10 57 66 36 102 Adjustments to presentation of segment Adjusted EBITDA –Depreciation and amortization 418 149 328 109 –Other (1) 14 (2) 11 Segment Adjusted EBITDA (2) 479 157 405 145 Reconciliation of segment subtotal Adjusted EBITDA to profit for the period Segments subtotal Adjusted EBITDA (2) 636 550 - Depreciation and amortization (567) (437) - Finance costs, net (48) (41) - Income tax income (expenses) 3 (24) - Other (1) (12) (11) Profit for the period 12 37 * Representing an amount of less than 1 million.

** See section 'IFRS 16' above regarding the adoption of IFRS 16 - Leases. For the 9 months ended September 30, 2019 the impact of the adoption of IFRS 16 was an increase of NIS 117 million in the Adjusted EBITDA, an increase of NIS 105 million in the cellular segment Adjusted EBITDA and an increase of NIS 12 million in the fixed-line segment Adjusted EBITDA. PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.

(An Israeli Corporation)

INTERIM SEGMENT INFORMATION & ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION New Israeli Shekels New Israeli Shekels 3 months ended September 30, 2019* 3 months ended September 30, 2018 In millions (Unaudited) In millions (Unaudited) Cellular segment Fixed line

segment Elimination Consolidated Cellular segment Fixed line segment Elimination Consolidated Segment revenue - Services 462 196 658 473 181 654 Inter-segment revenue - Services 4 37 (41) 3 39 (42) Segment revenue - Equipment 142 25 167 143 25 168 Total revenues 608 258 (41) 825 619 245 (42) 822 Segment cost of revenues - Services 350 203 553 355 178 533 Inter-segment cost of revenues - Services 37 4 (41) 38 4 (42) Segment cost of revenues - Equipment 119 15 134 111 13 124 Cost of revenues 506 222 (41) 687 504 195 (42) 657 Gross profit 102 36 138 115 50 165 Operating expenses (3) 84 36 120 88 36 124 Other income, net 6 2 8 5 2 7 Operating profit 24 2 26 32 16 48 Adjustments to presentation of segment Adjusted EBITDA –Depreciation and amortization 140 55 109 40 –Other (1) 6 (2) 4 Segment Adjusted EBITDA (2) 170 55 145 56 Reconciliation of segment subtotal Adjusted EBITDA to profit for the period Segments subtotal Adjusted EBITDA (2) 225 201 - Depreciation and amortization (195) (149) - Finance costs, net (18) (10) - Income tax expenses (1) (12) - Other (1) (4) (4) Profit for the period 7 26 (1) Mainly amortization of employee share based compensation.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA as reviewed by the CODM represents Earnings Before Interest (finance costs, net), Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (including amortization of intangible assets, deferred expenses-right of use and impairment charges) and Other expenses (mainly amortization of share based compensation). Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Adjusted EBITDA may not be indicative of the Group's historic operating results nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. The usage of the term "Adjusted EBITDA" is to highlight the fact that the Amortization includes amortization of deferred expenses – right of use and amortization of employee share based compensation and impairment charges.

(3) Operating expenses include selling and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses.

* See section 'IFRS 16' above regarding the adoption of IFRS 16 - Leases. PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.

(An Israeli Corporation)

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS New Israeli Shekels Convenience

translation

into

U.S. Dollars

(note 2a) 9 months ended September 30, 2018 2019** 2019** (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) In millions CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Cash generated from operations (Appendix) 504 660 190 Income tax paid * (1) * Net cash provided by operating activities 504 659 190 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property and equipment (241) (378) (109) Acquisition of intangible and other assets (118) (124) (36) Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired (3) (1) Investment in short-term deposits, net (141) (156) (45) Interest received 1 1 * Consideration received from sales of property and equipment 3 2 1 Payment for acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired (3) Net cash used in investing activities (499) (658) (190) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Lease payments (principal and interest) (124) (36) Acquisition of treasury shares (82) Interest paid (54) (21) (6) Proceeds from issuance of notes payable, net of issuance costs 256 75 Proceeds from issuance of option warrants exercisable for notes payables 37 11 Repayment of non-current borrowings (375) (39) (11) Repayment of current borrowings (13) (4) Transactions with non-controlling interests (2) (1) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (511) 94 28 INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (506) 95 28 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 867 416 119 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 361 511 147 * Representing an amount of less than 1 million.

** See section 'IFRS 16' above regarding the adoption of IFRS 16 - Leases. PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.

(An Israeli Corporation)

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Appendix - Cash generated from operations and supplemental information New Israeli Shekels Convenience

translation

into

U.S. Dollars

(note 2a) 9 months ended September 30, 2018 2019** 2019** (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) In millions Cash generated from operations: Profit for the period 37 12 4 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 406 546 157 Amortization of deferred expenses - Right of use 31 21 6 Employee share based compensation expenses 11 13 4 Liability for employee rights upon retirement, net 1 2 1 Finance costs, net (1) 19 5 Interest paid 54 21 6 Interest received 2 (1) * Deferred income taxes 17 2 1 Income tax paid 1 * Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (2) (1) Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable: Trade 110 71 21 Other (2) (2) (1) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accruals: Trade (46) 28 8 Other payables (29) 8 2 Provisions (6) (14) (4) Deferred revenues from HOT mobile (23) (24) (7) Other deferred revenues (1) 6 2 Increase in deferred expenses - Right of use (77) (39) (11) Current income tax liability 7 (6) (2) Decrease (increase) in inventories 13 (2) (1) Cash generated from operations 504 660 190 * Representing an amount of less than 1 million.

** See section 'IFRS 16' above regarding the adoption of IFRS 16 - Leases. At September 30, 2019 and 2018, trade and other payables include NIS 133 million ($38 million) and NIS 130 million, respectively, in respect of acquisition of intangible assets and property and equipment; payments in respect thereof are presented in cash flows from investing activities. These balances are recognized in the cash flow statements upon payment. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures: Adjusted Free Cash Flow New Israeli Shekels Convenience translation into

U.S. Dollars 9 months ended September 30, 3 months ended September 30, 9 months

ended

September

30, 3 months

ended

September

30, 2018 2019* 2018 2019* 2019* 2019* (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) In millions Net cash provided by operating activities 504 659 188 230 190 66 Net cash used in investing activities (499) (658) (118) (90) (190) (26) Investment in short-term deposits, net 141 156 (85) 45 (24) Lease payments (124) (42) (36) (12) Adjusted Free Cash Flow 146 33 70 13 9 4 Interest paid (54) (21) (8) (1) (6) (1) Adjusted Free Cash Flow After Interest 92 12 62 12 3 3 Total Operating Expenses (OPEX) New Israeli Shekels Convenience translation into

U.S. Dollars 9 months ended September 30, 3 months ended September 30, 9 months

ended

September

30, 3 months

ended

September

30, 2018 2019* 2018 2019* 2019* 2019* (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) In millions Cost of revenues - Services 1,584 1,645 533 553 472 159 Selling and marketing expenses 221 228 78 78 65 23 General and administrative expenses 137 124 46 42 36 12 Depreciation and amortization (437) (567) (149) (195) (163) (56) Other (1) (11) (12) (4) (4) (3) (1) OPEX 1,494 1,418 504 474 407 137 (1) Mainly amortization of employee share based compensation. * See section 'IFRS 16' above regarding the adoption of IFRS 16 - Leases. Key Financial and Operating Indicators (unaudited) **** NIS M unless otherwise stated Q3' 17 Q4' 17 Q1' 18 Q2' 18 Q3' 18 Q4' 18 Q1' 19 Q2' 19 Q3' 19 2017 2018 Cellular Segment Service Revenues 514 478 466 454 476 447 441 453 466 1,978 1,843 Cellular Segment Equipment Revenues 138 182 178 157 143 165 142 115 142 610 643 Fixed-Line Segment Service Revenues 194 197 202 210 220 220 224 230 233 777 852 Fixed-Line Segment Equipment Revenues 22 22 23 20 25 24 28 24 25 76 92 Reconciliation for consolidation (42) (45) (43) (44) (42) (42) (41) (41) (41) (173) (171) Total Revenues 826 834 826 797 822 814 794 781 825 3,268 3,259 Gross Profit from Equipment Sales 43 40 43 37 44 42 39 35 33 142 166 Operating Profit* 92 0 32 22 48 14 9 22 26 315 116 Cellular Segment Adjusted EBITDA* 189 124 134 126 145 119 150 159 170 710 524 Fixed-Line Segment Adjusted EBITDA* 50 34 43 46 56 53 47 55 55 207 198 Total Adjusted EBITDA* 239 158 177 172 201 172 197 214 225 917 722 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)* 29% 19% 21% 22% 24% 21% 25% 27% 27% 28% 22% OPEX* 477 519 498 492 504 502 472 472 474 1,946 1,996 Income with respect to settlement agreement with Orange 108 Finance costs, net* 15 88 18 13 10 12 14 16 18 180 53 Profit (Loss)* 54 (50) 9 2 26 19 2 3 7 114 56 Capital Expenditures (cash) 105 113 138 104 117 143 185 143 174 376 502 Capital Expenditures (additions) 107 174 113 98 111 177 157 142 150 417 499 Adjusted Free Cash Flow 202 63 21 55 70 (22) (11) 31 13 599 124 Adjusted Free Cash Flow (after interest) 192 (17) (14) 44 62 (37) (15) 15 12 434 55 Net Debt 887 906 919 893 898 950 977 965 956 906 950 Cellular Subscriber Base (Thousands)** 2,677 2,662 2,649 2,623 2,630 2,646 2,620 2,616 2,651 2,662 2,646 Post-Paid Subscriber Base (Thousands)** 2,306 2,308 2,318 2,323 2,333 2,361 2,340 2,337 2,366 2,308 2,361 Pre-Paid Subscriber Base (Thousands) 371 354 331 300 297 285 280 279 285 354 285 Cellular ARPU (NIS) 64 59 58 57 60 57 56 58 59 62 58 Cellular Churn Rate (%)** 9.3% 9.9% 8.9% 10.1% 8.0% 8.5% 8.5% 7.9% 7.7% 38% 35% Number of Employees (FTE)*** 2,696 2,797 2,778 2,808 2,821 2,782 2,897 2,895 2,923 2,797 2,782 * Figures from 2019 include impact of adoption of IFRS 16. See also section 'IFRS 16' above.

** As from Q4 2018, M2M subscriptions are included in the post-paid subscriber base on a standardized basis. This change had the effect of increasing the Post-Paid subscriber base at December 31, 2018, by approximately 34 thousand subscribers. See also ‘Cellular Segment Operational Review’ section.

*** Number of employees (FTE) from 2019 includes the number of FTE of PHI on a basis proportional to Partner's share in the subsidiary (50%).

****See footnote 2 regarding use of non-GAAP measures. Disclosure for notes holders as of September 30, 2019 Information regarding the notes series issued by the Company, in million NIS Series Original

issuance

date Principal on

the date of

issuance As of 30.09.2019 Interest rate Principal repayment

dates Interest

repayment dates Linkage Trustee contact details Principal

book value Linked principal

book value Interest accumulated

in books Market

value From To D 25.04.10 04.05.11* 400 146 328 328 1 325 1.491% (MAKAM+1.2%) 30.12.17 30.12.21 30.03, 30.06,

30.09, 30.12 Variable

interest

MAKAM (4) Hermetic Trust (1975) Ltd.

Merav Offer. 113 Hayarkon

St., Tel Aviv. Tel: 03-5544553. F (1) (3) 20.07.17 12.12.17* 04.12.18* 255 389 150 794 794 5 803 2.16% 25.06.20 25.06.24 25.06, 25.12 Not Linked Hermetic Trust (1975) Ltd. Merav Offer. 113 Hayarkon

St., Tel Aviv. Tel: 03-5544553. G (2) (3) 06.01.19 01.07.19* 225 38.5 263.5 263.5 3 271 4% 25.06.22 25.06.27 25.06 Not Linked Hermetic Trust (1975) Ltd. Merav Offer. 113 Hayarkon

St., Tel Aviv. Tel: 03-5544553. (1) In December 2018, the Company issued an additional Series F Notes in a principal amount of NIS 150 million. In December 2017 and January 2018, the Company entered into agreements with Israeli institutional investors to issue in December 2019, in the framework of a private placement, additional Series F notes, in an aggregate principal amount of NIS 227 million. S&P Maalot has rated the additional deferred issuances with an 'ilA+' rating. For additional details see the Company's press releases dated September 13 and 17, 2017, December 27, 2017 and January 9, 2018.

(2) In January 2019, the Company issued Series G Notes in a principal amount of NIS 225 million.

In April 2019, the Company issued in a private placement 2 series of untradeable option warrants that are exercisable for the Company's Series G debentures. The exercise period of the first series is between July 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020 and of the second series is between July 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021. The Series G debentures that will be allotted upon the exercise of an option warrant will be identical in all their rights to the Company's Series G debentures immediately upon their allotment, and will be entitled to any payment of interest or other benefit, the effective date of which is due after the allotment date. The debentures that will be allotted as a result of the exercise of option warrants will be registered on the TASE. The total amount received by the Company on the allotment date of the option warrants is NIS 37 million. For additional details see the Company's press release dated April 17, 2019. In July 2019, following partial exercise of option warrants from the first series, the Company issued Series G Notes in a principal amount of NIS 38.5 million. The total future consideration expected to the Company in respect of the allotment of the option warrants and in respect of their full exercise (and assuming that there will be no change to the exercise price) is approximately NIS 253 million. Following an additional partial exercise of option warrants from the first series in November 2019, the Company intends to issue additional Series G Notes in a principal amount of NIS 86.5 million at the end of November 2019.

(3) Regarding Series F and G Notes, the Company is required to comply with a financial covenant that the ratio of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA shall not exceed 5. Compliance will be examined and reported on a quarterly basis. For the purpose of the covenant, Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as the sum total for the last 12 month period, excluding adjustable one-time items. As of September 30, 2019, the ratio of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA was 1.2. Additional stipulations regarding Series F and G Notes mainly include: shareholders' equity shall not decrease below NIS 400 million and NIS 600 million, respectively; the Company shall not create floating liens subject to certain terms; the Company has the right for early redemption under certain conditions; the Company shall pay additional annual interest of 0.5% in the case of a two-notch downgrade in the Notes rating and an additional annual interest of 0.25% for each further single-notch downgrade, up to a maximum additional interest of 1%; the Company shall pay additional annual interest of 0.25% during a period in which there is a breach of the financial covenant. In any case, the total maximum additional interest for Series F and G, shall not exceed 1.25% or 1%, respectively. For more information see the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018.

In the reporting period, the Company was in compliance with all financial covenants and obligations and no cause for early repayment occurred.

(4) 'MAKAM' is a variable interest based on the yield of 12 month government bonds issued by the government of Israel. The interest rate is updated on a quarterly basis. * On these dates additional Notes of the series were issued. The information in the table refers to the full series. ** Representing an amount of less than NIS 1 million. Disclosure for Notes holders as of September 30, 2019 (cont.) Notes Rating Details* Series Rating

Company Rating as of

30.09.2019

and

26.11.2019

(1) Rating

assigned upon

issuance of the

Series Recent date of rating

as of 30.09.2019 and

26.11.2019 Additional ratings between the original issuance date and the recent date of rating (2) Date Rating D S&P Maalot ilA+ ilAA- 08/2019 07/2010, 09/2010,10/2010, 09/2012, 12/2012, 06/2013,07/2014, 07/2015, 07/2016, 07/2017,08/2018, 11/2018, 12/2018, 01/2019,04/2019, 08/2019 ilAA-, ilAA-,ilAA-, ilAA-, ilAA-, ilAA-,ilAA-, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+,ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+,ilA+, ilA+ F S&P Maalot ilA+ ilA+ 08/2019 07/2017, 09/2017, 12/2017, 01/2018, 08/2018, 11/2018, 12/2018, 01/2019 04/2019, 08/2019 ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+ G (3) S&P Maalot ilA+ ilA+ 08/2019 12/2018, 01/2019, 04/2019, 08/2019 ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+ (1) In August 2019, S&P Maalot has reaffirmed the Company's ilA+ credit rating and updated the Company's rating outlook to “Negative”. (2) For details regarding the rating of the notes see the S&P Maalot report dated August 5, 2019. (3) In January 2019, the Company issued Series G Notes in a principal amount of NIS 225 million. In July 2019, the Company issued additional Series G Notes in a principal amount of NIS 38.5 million. * A securities rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. Ratings may be subject to suspension, revision or withdrawal at any time, and each rating should be evaluated independently of any other rating Summary of Financial Undertakings (according to repayment dates) as of September 30, 2019 a. Notes issued to the public by the Company and held by the public, excluding such notes held by the Company's parent company, by a controlling shareholder, by companies controlled by them, or by companies controlled by the Company, based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS). Principal payments Gross interest

payments (without

deduction of tax) ILS linked

to CPI ILS not linked

to CPI Euro Dollar Other First year - 268,035 - - - 32,382 Second year - 268,035 - - - 26,172 Third year - 294,385 - - - 21,213 Fourth year - 185,157 - - - 16,346 Fifth year and on - 369,607 - - - 29,803 Total - 1,385,219 - - - 125,916 b. Private notes and other non-bank credit, excluding such notes held by the Company's parent company, by a controlling shareholder, by companies controlled by them, or by companies controlled by the Company, based on the Company's "Solo" financial data – None. c. Credit from banks in Israel based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS). Principal payments Gross interest

payments (without

deduction of tax) ILS linked

to CPI ILS not linked

to CPI Euro Dollar Other First year - 52,132 - - - 4,500 Second year - 52,132 - - - 3,229 Third year - 52,132 - - - 1,959 Fourth year - 30,073 - - - 825 Fifth year and on - 17,079 - - - 213 Total - 203,548 - - - 10,726 Summary of Financial Undertakings (according to repayment dates) as of September 30, 2019 (cont.) d. Credit from banks abroad based on the Company's "Solo" financial data – None.

e. Total of sections a - d above, total credit from banks, non-bank credit and notes based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS). Principal payments Gross interest

payments (without

deduction of tax) ILS linked

to CPI ILS not linked

to CPI Euro Dollar Other First year - 320,167 - - - 36,882 Second year - 320,167 - - - 29,401 Third year - 346,517 - - - 23,172 Fourth year - 215,230 - - - 17,171 Fifth year and on - 386,686 - - - 30,016 Total - 1,588,767 - - - 136,642 f. Off-balance sheet Credit exposure based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS) – 50,000 (Guarantees on behalf of a joint arrangement, without expiration date).

g. Off-balance sheet Credit exposure of all the Company's consolidated companies, excluding companies that are reporting corporations and excluding the Company's data presented in section f above - None.

h. Total balances of the credit from banks, non-bank credit and notes of all the consolidated companies, excluding companies that are reporting corporations and excluding Company's data presented in sections a - d above - None.

i. Total balances of credit granted to the Company by the parent company or a controlling shareholder and balances of notes offered by the Company held by the parent company or the controlling shareholder - None.

j. Total balances of credit granted to the Company by companies held by the parent company or the controlling shareholder, which are not controlled by the Company, and balances of notes offered by the Company held by companies held by the parent company or the controlling shareholder, which are not controlled by the Company – None.

k. Total balances of credit granted to the Company by consolidated companies and balances of notes offered by the Company held by the consolidated companies - None. In addition to the total credit above, Company's financial debt includes financial liability at fair value in respect of option warrants issued in May 2019 in a total amount of NIS 37 million. 1 The quarterly financial results are unaudited. The Company has applied the standard IFRS 16 – Leases, from January 1, 2019. The effects of the application of the standard on the quarterly financial results are provided in this press release, and in particular in the section “IFRS 16”. The impact of the adoption of IFRS 16 on Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2019 was an increase of NIS 39 million.

2 For the definition of this and other Non-GAAP financial measures, see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this press release. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191125005889/en/ Related

Print

Email

Feedback

Add This

Blog This More Stories By Business Wire Copyright © 2009 Business Wire. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Business Wire content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Business Wire. Business Wire shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. Latest Stories Moroccanoil Introduces New Mask Collection By Zakia Bouachraoui Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy. Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy. Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT read more & respond » ZMcare Miami Argan Oil Revolutionizes Beauty Marketplace By Zakia Bouachraoui The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha... The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha... Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT read more & respond » Argan Oil and Shea Butter Are the Most Sought-after ingredients By Zakia Bouachraoui The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha... The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha... Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT read more & respond » Rare Prickly Pear Seed Oil by Stealth Startup ZMcare Miami By Zakia Bouachraoui We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo... We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo... Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 312 read more & respond » Prickly Pear Cactus Thrives in Morocco By Zakia Bouachraoui The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b... The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b... Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT read more & respond » Steaz Launches 'Mind. Body. Soul.' National Tour By Zakia Bouachraoui Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness. Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness. Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT read more & respond » Singtel to Exhibit at CloudEXPO Silicon Valley By Elizabeth White The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat... The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat... Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT read more & respond » Announcing AISERA to Exhibit at CloudEXPO Silicon Valley By Zakia Bouachraoui There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution. There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution. Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT read more & respond » ScaleMP to Present at CloudEXPO By Liz McMillan ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of... ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of... Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT read more & respond » Darktrace Named Silver Sponsor of CloudEXPO By Liz McMillan Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa... Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa... Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT read more & respond » Codete to Exhibit at CloudEXPO Silicon Valley By Pat Romanski Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod... Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod... Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT read more & respond » Rockstar Kubernetes Faculty at CloudEXPO Announced By Roger Strukhoff As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr... As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr... Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT read more & respond » Platform9 Shares Best Practices at CloudEXPO Silicon Valley By Liz McMillan Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019. Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019. Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT read more & respond » Sponsorship and Speaking Opportunities at CloudEXPO Silicon Valley By Zakia Bouachraoui At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug... At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug... Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT read more & respond » Microservice Forensics: Investigating Problems in Production By Liz McMillan When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I... When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I... Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT read more & respond » MORE »