NICE Actimize Honored by Regulation Asia With Two Excellence Awards, Citing Innovation in Trade Surveillance, AI & Machine Learning

NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business and a leader in Autonomous Financial Crime Management, today confirmed that its Financial Markets Compliance offerings, including its end-to-end holistic trade and communications surveillance solutions, was recognized by the “Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2019” with honors in two categories. The two awards include, “The Best Solution – Trade Surveillance” and “The RegTech Award – AI and Machine Learning.”

The AI & Machine Learning award recognizes technology firms that have successfully used artificial intelligence or machine learning for meeting regulatory requirements. The award honors firms that help compliance teams more effectively mitigate risk and cope with regulatory requirements, while reducing the need for armies of analysts and without interfering with ongoing business operations, according to Regulation Asia.

The “Best Solution” category recognizes solutions designed with specific regulatory requirements in mind, assessed on multiple criteria, including the ease and speed of implementation, flexibility, robustness, scalability, transparency, technical support, cost, and return on investment for end clients, the judges noted.

“Today’s regulations have created a state of constant change for financial services organizations, elevating the importance of effective compliance monitoring and trade-related surveillance technology,” said Bradley Maclean, Co-founder & CEO, Regulation Asia. “Our diverse judging panel acknowledged the innovations that NICE Actimize has launched through its holistic surveillance solutions and which utilize artificial intelligence, machine learning, natural language processing and other advanced technologies within its financial crime compliance solutions portfolio.”

“We have a strong commitment to the Asia Pacific region and are particularly honored to be recognized in these two categories this year,” said Chris Wooten, EVP, NICE. “Once again, NICE Actimize’s holistic surveillance solutions emerge as clear leaders when it comes to solving complex challenges. Today’s regulations not only mandate monitoring of all communications across an organization but also require that these rules are addressed quickly and accurately. We continue to infuse our compliance and surveillance solutions with machine learning and other advanced technologies to support our clients as they meet regulatory demands and increase operational efficiency.”

Among the solutions underpinning these two award wins are NICE Actimize’s recent launches that include ActimizeWatch Compliance and SURVEIL-X, the industry’s first AI-powered, cloud-native, true holistic trade-related surveillance solution. SURVEIL-X detects virtually all forms of risky behavior to ensure compliance with key global regulations while protecting financial services organizations from previously undetectable risks that could result in fines and reputational damage.

About the Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2019

The Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence recognizes technology companies, legal and consulting firms, and exchanges that have shaped the regulatory landscape in Asia Pacific, as well as outstanding technology projects both in mature and emerging markets by large tech firms and innovative startups that help meet the requirements of a specific regulatory change infrastructure.

About Regulation Asia

Regulation Asia is the leading source for actionable regulatory intelligence for Asia Pacific markets. Since 2013, our audience and subscription base have grown to include regulatory bodies, exchanges, banks, asset managers and service providers, allowing us to play a key role in the regulatory agenda.

Visit www.regulationasia.com

About NICE Actimize

NICE Actimize is the largest and broadest provider of financial crime, risk and compliance solutions for regional and global financial institutions, as well as government regulators. Consistently ranked as number one in the space, NICE Actimize experts apply innovative technology to protect institutions and safeguard consumers’ and investors’ assets by identifying financial crime, preventing fraud and providing regulatory compliance. The company provides real-time, cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money laundering detection, and trading surveillance solutions that address such concerns as payment fraud, cybercrime, sanctions monitoring, market abuse, customer due diligence and insider trading. Find us at www.niceactimize.com, @NICE_Actimize or Nasdaq: NICE.

About NICE

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world’s leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

