Air Europa Selecciona la solución “PSD2 Optimization” de Riskified para Maximizar los Ingresos y Mejorar la Experiencia del Cliente

November 27, 2019
El proveedor de soluciones de pago y prevención de fraude, Riskified, ha anunciado hoy que Air Europa, la división aérea de Globalia, ha elegido la solución PSD2 Optimization de Riskified, que permitirá a la aerolínea ofrecer una experiencia de compra libre de fricciones y maximizar sus ingresos bajo la nueva legislación PSD2 de la UE. Los números de Riskified muestran que los negocios europeos podrían perder hasta el 15% de sus ingresos si no abordan de manera proactiva la regulación.
La normativa PSD2 requiere que muchos compradores online se sometan a un proceso de autenticación más riguroso, Autenticación Reforzada de Cliente (SCA por sus siglas en inglés), para reducir el fraude. Se espera que la SCA reduzca drásticamente las tasas de conversión de los comercios. Sin embargo, algunas transacciones pueden estar exentas de SCA y, en cambio, someterse a una verificación sin fricción, Análisis de Riesgo de Transacción (TRA por sus siglas en inglés). TRA ofrece a los consumidores una mejor experiencia de compra y evita el abandono de la cesta asociado a la SCA. En conclusión, los comerciantes que maximicen el uso de TRA protegerán los ingresos de su comercio electrónico y la reputación de su marca.
La solución PSD2 Optimization de Riskified aprovecha el Machine Learning para aumentar significativamente el porcentaje de pedidos que se envían a TRA. Además, PSD2 Optimization recopila datos de la red comercial de Riskified lo que proporciona información sobre el rendimiento de los bancos emisores y adquirientes bajo la regulación. Al utilizar este servicio, Air Europa espera conseguir entre 8 y 14 millones de euros en ingresos que, de otro modo, se habrían perdido por el abandono de la cesta relacionado con la SCA durante el primer año de la entrada en vigor de la PSD2.
"La protección del consumidor a través de la PSD2 responde a una necesidad real en el mercado, pero es probable que su implementación afecte la experiencia del usuario en todo el comercio electrónico", ha dicho Yago Casasnovas, responsable de medios de pago y prevención de fraude de Air Europa. "El servicio PSD2 Optimization de Riskified nos permite cumplir completamente con la regulación, mientras continuamos ofreciendo a nuestros clientes una experiencia de compra segura y satisfactoria, reduciendo las fricciones al mínimo".
Desde 2017, Air Europa ha utilizado la solución de prevención de fraude con garantía de contracargos de Riskified para aumentar las transacciones aprobadas y reducir los costes. En este tiempo, Riskified ha logrado elevar la tasa de aprobación de reservas de Air Europa en un 10% y reducir los contracargos en un 95%. La compañía se encuentra entre los primeros comercios en integrar la solución PSD2 Optimization de Riskified.
“Air Europa es una compañía experta en tecnología, y la satisfacción del cliente es una prioridad. Mediante el uso de la solución PSD2 Optimization de Riskified, la aerolínea se asegurará de mejorar la experiencia de sus clientes mientras cumplen con la nueva regulación", ha dicho Assaf Feldman, cofundador y CTO de Riskified. "Nuestra solución permite a Air Europa a conseguir todos los ingresos posibles bajo la normativa PSD2".
El servicio PSD2 Optimization de Riskified es la última adición al portafolio de soluciones basadas en Inteligencia Artificial, diseñadas para ayudar a los comercios a mantener a sus clientes en el camino de la compra, evitando las fricciones, el abandono de la cesta y otras causas de pérdidas innecesarias.
Sobre Air Europa
Air Europa es miembro de la alianza SkyTeam, formada por 19 aerolíneas que ofrecen acceso a una red global con más de 14.500 vuelos diarios a 1.150 destinos en 175 países. La flota de Air Europa es una de las más modernas de Europa. Se compone de 60 aviones con menos de 4 años de antigüedad. La empresa forma parte del Grupo Globalia, el mayor conglomerado turístico español y es líder en procesos de conservación del medio ambiente. En 2018, la organización ambiental alemana Atmosfair calificó a Air Europa como el operador de red más eficiente de Europa. En 2018, Air Europa transportó a más de 11 millones de pasajeros.
Puede encontrar más información sobre Air Europa en www.aireuropa.com o en sus cuentas de redes sociales en Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn e Instagram.
Sobre Riskified
Riskified ayuda a la industria del comercio electrónico a desarrollar todo su potencial al hacerla universalmente segura, accesible y económica. Las marcas más grandes del mundo, desde aerolíneas hasta casas de moda de lujo y mercados de tarjetas de regalo, confían en nosotros para aumentar los ingresos, gestionar el riesgo y mejorar la experiencia de sus clientes. Los comerciantes pierden miles de millones de dólares debido a soluciones de fraude obsoletas, fallos de pago, métodos de verificación complejos o engorrosos, entre otros. Riskified utiliza potentes algoritmos de aprendizaje automático para reconocer a los clientes legítimos y acompañarlos hasta la conversión. Con Riskified, los comercios pueden aprobar de manera segura más pedidos, expandirse internacionalmente y cumplir con los flujos omnicanal al tiempo que proporcionan una experiencia de cliente ágil y sencilla. www.riskified.com
