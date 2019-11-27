Varex to Showcase New X-Ray Components at RSNA 2019 Annual Meeting and Exhibition

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 27, 2019 08:30 AM EST
Varex Imaging Corporation (Nasdaq: VREX) will showcase its latest X-ray tubes and sources, digital detectors, connect and control devices and software solutions at the 105th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). The RSNA 2019 conference and exhibit will take place December 1 - 6, 2019, at McCormick Place in Chicago.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191127005120/en/
Varex Z Platform IGZO Digital Detector (Photo: Business Wire)
In addition to Varex’s extensive X-ray imaging product portfolio, the company will highlight several new technologies and products including: a nanotube (NT) based X-ray tube, a new family of IGZO digital detectors, and its photon counting digital detectors. At RSNA 2019, Varex will display innovative Solutions in Sight™.
Innovative X-ray Tube Technology
A new curved array nanotube (NT) prototype will be unveiled to open discussions with customers about developing new products and applications. The NT2518C is a 25-emitter tube prototype available for use in Static Breast Tomosynthesis Systems as well as different industrial and medical applications.(1)
Nanotube technology replaces traditional coiled filament in a traditional X-ray tube with a multibeam field emission cold cathode nanotube emitter. This technology enables X-ray tubes to be manufactured using arrays of small emitters ideally suited for portable tomosynthesis systems, Mobile C-Arm surgical systems, and portable computed tomography (CT) systems, among other medical imaging applications. Varex and its joint venture partner VEC Imaging GmbH & Co. Kg, based in Erlangen Germany, developed this nanotube technology.
Varex will also introduce its liquid metal bearing (LMB) technology to its X-ray tube portfolio with the first-to-market anode and grounded tube FP-1596-LMB for cardiovascular applications and G-507X-LMB for CT applications. LMB technology removes the usual delay from exposure to boost time as LMB tubes are continuously rotating at speed and can achieve instant high-power exposure. The Varex LMB technology adds to the life of the tube, as well as enables ease of use, reduction in tube noise, and overall improvement in heat dissipation properties in demanding instant high-power exposure conditions. To further enhance the customer experience with this LMB product, Varex will for the first time be offering them as a lease option – enabling customers to have better total cost management.
Integrated Solutions
Varex will be showcasing Integrated Solutions for Computed Tomography (CT), Mammography, Surgical Mobile C-Arm, Fluoroscopy and Radiography. Highlights include a new Mammography Sub-Assembly – an integrated X-ray solution which combines multiple components in an optimized package that incorporates a Mammography CNT prototype tube, 3024MX a-Si detector, ECS/generator box, high-voltage connector, compression paddle and MeVis Secure View software. This package includes:
- Enhanced capability for Mammography imaging
- Turn-key X-ray source sub-assembly for rapid integration
Digital Detectors
New Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide (IGZO) and amorphous-silicon (a-Si) based flat panel digital detectors that provide improved performance characteristics and advanced support applications compared to traditional digital detectors, including:(2)
- Radiography and R&F – high resolution premium and wireless value offerings; high speed R&F
- Mammography – low cost, mid-tier 2D and high-end 3D
- Fluoroscopy – full suite of premium CMOS and value a-Si for applications such as surgery, CBCT and cardiac
Introducing the Varex Z Platform with the new IGZO 3131Z (31 x 31 cm, 100 µm pixel size) detector that offers:
- Low dose performance
- High resolution zoom modes
- Onboard corrections and fast frame rates
Varex Imaging plans to release a series of Z Platform products over the coming years for Mobile C-Arm, Cardiovascular, and Dental CBCT applications. The 3131Z is the first example of the new platform.
Photon Counting Detectors
Direct Conversion (booth #2973) will showcase its photon counting technology which offers excellent tissue separation and contrast in medical applications, including whole body scanning and breast CT.(3)
- Hydra/TDI/TDIX detectors: cutting-edge performance for full body scanning where low dose and high-resolution imaging are essential.
Direct Conversion will also be introducing the next generation of photon counting Technology
- New XC-Pyxis technology: the next level of photon counting
- 4-side buttable sensors allowing greater flexibility in forming any shape and size detectors
- Enhanced spectral capabilities with 6 energy thresholds per pixel
- On-chip binning for better band with utilization and faster acquisitions
Connect and Control
Displaying a full suite of Manual and Automated collimators and other components for fixed and mobile systems that include:
- Connectors – maintenance free and smallest dimensions in the industry
- Automatic Exposure Control – sensors with lowest absorption rates and 100% shadow free
- Mammography – smart comfort paddles for mammography systems
Also displaying the Optica™ 20, a manually operated collimator for integration with stationary radiography systems. This collimator is equipped with a long-life LED that projects a light field on the exposed area. Aligning the detector under the X-ray beam is made easy with a single center bucky laser line. The Optica™ 20 is optimized for radiography up to 150 kV tube voltage.
Software Solutions
AI Showcase where the Varex team will highlight:
- Prototyping and agile development of algorithms and solutions with MeVisLab + AI
- Clinical profound ground-truth creation for AI (e.g. segmentation by clinical experts)
- FDA and CE knowledge for regulatory approvals
- Sales, Marketing, and Training solutions
And demonstrate:
- Veolity, the company’s established AI enabled chest CT reading software
- Prototyping and development platform – MeVisLab + AI
- Segmentation and Visualization – MeVis Distant Services (Liver, Living Donor Liver Transplantation)
- Training Solution – MeVis Online Academy
- These technologies have not been approved or cleared for any diagnostic or pre-clinical use at this time.
- Performance data on file by date study completed.
- All Varex imaging receptors are designed to be integrated into a complete X-ray system by a qualified system integrator. The system Integrator is responsible for obtaining FDA clearance for medical use or appropriate CE marking.
About Varex
Varex Imaging Corporation is a leading innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components, which include X-ray tubes, digital detectors and other image processing solutions that are key components of X-ray imaging systems. With a 65+ year history of successful innovation, Varex’s products are used in medical imaging as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. Global OEM manufacturers incorporate the company’s X-ray sources, digital detectors, connecting devices and imaging software in their systems to detect, diagnose and protect. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Varex employs approximately 2,000 people located at manufacturing and service center sites in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information about Varex, its products and Solutions in Sight™ visit vareximaging.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191127005120/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 312
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT