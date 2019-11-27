CipherTrace Q3 2019 Cryptocurrency Anti-Money Laundering Report: Two-Thirds of the Top 120 Cryptocurrency Exchanges Have Weak KYC

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 27, 2019 11:26 AM EST
CipherTrace, the leading cryptocurrency and blockchain intelligence firm, today released its Q3 2019 Cryptocurrency Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Report. Highlights of the report address cryptocurrency regulation, nefarious actors within the ecosystem, impending legislation, international trends and prevailing sentiments. Of particular note, CipherTrace conducted a first-ever comprehensive investigation of cryptocurrency exchange Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures and found that two-thirds (roughly 65 percent) of the top 120 exchanges lack strong KYC policies.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191127005510/en/
(Graphic: Business Wire)
On June 21, 2019, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an intergovernmental organization that standardizes global legal, regulatory and operational measures for combating money laundering, terrorist financing and other related threats, released “Guidance for a Risk-Based Approach to Virtual Assets and Virtual Asset Service Providers.” In this Q3 Crypto AML Report, CipherTrace reveals that, with only seven months left for nations to pass laws and virtual asset service providers (VASPs) to comply with the guidelines, the majority of exchanges are not equipped to handle basic KYC, let alone comply with the stringent new funds “Travel Rule” included in the updated FATF guidance.
The research results revealed that the lion’s share—more than two-thirds—of exchanges do not have good KYC. The breakdown of the ratings shown in Figure 1 are as follows:
- Weak – These exchanges allowed CipherTrace researchers to withdraw at least .25 BTC daily with very little to no KYC.
- Porous – These exchanges require some sort of ID verification process.
- Good – These exchanges require a very strenuous KYC process, which takes several steps to complete before the researchers were able to make a deposit or withdrawal. They not only require the ID process but also proof of address. Some require a phone call or video chat to complete the KYC process.
The FATF funds Travel Rule requires VASPs to securely transmit (and store) sender and receiver personally identifiable information (PII) with any cryptocurrency transaction valued at or exceeding USD/EUR 1,000. Consequently, stringent KYC is necessary to meet the Travel Rule’s base requirements.
Nations that fail to enforce FATF guidelines are often subject to political ostracization, financial sanctions, and are added to a FATF blacklist, which documents countries that it judges “to be non-cooperative in the global fight against money laundering and terrorist financing.” The U.S. has maintained a similar Travel Rule through the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) since 1996. Recently, Kenneth Blanco, FinCEN Director, explained that his organization “has been conducting examinations that include compliance with the funds’ Travel Rule since 2014.”
“(The Travel Rule) is the most commonly cited violation with regard to money service businesses engaged in virtual currencies,” said Blanco.
The Travel Rule has proven particularly problematic for ‘privacy coins,’ whose primary use case, to obfuscate money transmitter data, seemingly contrasts with the information sharing required for compliance. In expectation of regulatory crackdown, many exchanges have pre-emptively removed privacy coin listings. However, 32 percent of exchanges, including those determined to have weak or porous KYC, still have privacy coins listed.
In its report, CipherTrace explains how exchanges and cryptocurrency developers have grappled with the privacy dilemma. Although the report does punctuate a concern for privacy coins that have no compliance strategy, CipherTrace affirms that recent reports of the death of privacy coins have been greatly exaggerated. In fact, many of the top privacy coin developers have already released statements (outlined in the report) on how they could comply with the Travel Rule.
Other Trends Involving Virtual Assets
Outside of the significant KYC research findings and the Travel Rule, the CipherTrace Q3 CAML report discusses this quarter’s top stories related to cryptocurrency crime. After two years of large, high-profile exchange hacks and exit scams, there has been a significant reduction in cryptocurrency crime. Still, even with the lowest quarterly cryptocurrency thefts and scams in two years, 2019 still experienced a massive spate of crypto crimes—more than $4.4 billion to date.
While CipherTrace has no hard data to explain the Q3 dropoff —except for potentially the anomalous nature of the QuadrigaCX and PlusToken frauds skewing the numbers in previous quarters—one possible explanation is that government regulation of the industry is having a positive impact. CipherTrace had previously speculated that the shift from outright thefts to exit scams and other frauds perpetrated by insiders indicated that crypto exchanges had begun to adequately invest in hardening their IT infrastructures. This is because criminals, as they are wont to do, follow the path of least resistance.
CipherTrace cites maturing and sophisticated terrorist and criminal syndicates as partially responsible for the global regulatory clamp-down on cryptocurrency. Terrorists, other criminal organizations and their supporters and sympathizers are constantly looking for new ways to raise and transfer funds without detection or tracking by law enforcement. As regulators continue to stifle resources for criminal cryptocurrency use, terrorists are using more sophisticated methods to secure funding and launder money for operations and attacks.
For access to the full report, visit: https://ciphertrace.com/q3-2019-cryptocurrency-anti-money-laundering-report/
About CipherTrace
CipherTrace is the leader in blockchain security. CipherTrace’s anti-money laundering, blockchain analytics, and crypto threat intel solutions are powered by advanced cryptocurrency intelligence. Financial investigators and auditors use CipherTrace blockchain analytics to trace virtual asset transactions. Leading exchanges, virtual currency businesses, banks, and regulators themselves use CipherTrace to comply with regulation and to monitor compliance. Its quarterly CipherTrace Cryptocurrency Anti-Money Laundering Report has become an authoritative industry data source. CipherTrace was founded in 2015 by experienced Silicon Valley entrepreneurs with deep expertise in cybersecurity, eCrime, payments, banking, encryption, and virtual currencies. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology (S&T) and DARPA initially funded CipherTrace, and it is backed by leading Silicon Valley venture capital investors.
Visit www.ciphertrace.com for more information or follow the company on Twitter @CipherTrace and on LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191127005510/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 312
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT