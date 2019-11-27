Conferência PhocusWright homenageia Magicstay.Com com o Launch People's Choice Award

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 27, 2019 11:48 AM EST
Na quinta-feira, 21 de novembro, a MagicStay ganhou o Launch People's Choice Award na Phocuswright Conference em Fort Lauderdale, Flórida - o principal evento mundial que mostra as últimas tendências do setor de turismo.
Este comunicado de imprensa inclui multimédia. Veja o comunicado completo aqui: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191127005536/pt/
A special prize for a special team! #MagicTeam (Photo: Business Wire)
Este prêmio de prestígio, um verdadeiro reconhecimento de todo o setor de turismo e mobilidade, é um reflexo da estratégia de desenvolvimento da MagicStay, que entrou em vigor nos últimos dois anos em escala global. Com este prêmio, a MagicStay se estabeleceu como uma importante participante em viagens de negócios e mobilidade no cenário internacional.
MagicStay, vencedora do Launch Peoples's Choice Award.
O Launch People's Choice Award reconhece as empresas com mais de quatro anos de idade e que propõem uma inovação que revoluciona o setor de viagens. Através deste prêmio, a Phocuswright Conference apresenta, a cada ano, as últimas tendências e desenvolvimentos do setor.
Em um discurso de 10 minutos, William Lecerf, o cofundador da MagicStay, foi capaz de impressionar os Dragons - os dez membros do júri. Ele recebeu nove recomendações positivas em frente a cerca de 2.000 dos especialistas internacionais mais influentes do setor de viagens. O prêmio foi entregue a William Lecerf, cofundador (à esquerda), Valery Linyer, cofundador e CEO (ao centro) e Slobodan Petrovic, COO (à direita).
Esses 2.000 especialistas elegeram o MagicStay.com à frente dos doze concorrentes selecionados anteriormente pela Phocuswright: Affirm, Airdna, Amadeus, Arrivalist, Cover Genius, HotelRunner, Left Travel, Mistifly, Nezasa, Sift, Kiwi ou Travelcompsitor. O prêmio foi concedido em conjunto ao MagicStay.com e Kiwi.
Os comentários dos Dragons foram muito elogiosos:
"Você está criando um banco de dados que oferece um valor exclusivo, que ninguém mais conseguiu desenvolver".
Will Philippson, cofundador e diretor de operações (COO) na SilveRail Technologies
"Eu realmente gosto do fato de que o seu conteúdo está disponível nos SBTs".
Charuta Fadnis, diretora sênior de Estratégia e Análise de Produto da BCD Travel
"Como um expatriado em busca de acomodação em um país estrangeiro, tudo o que você pode fazer para simplificar este processo é absolutamente fantástico. Trata-se de um procedimento infernal com o qual as empresas lidam frequentemente e sua solução é BRILHANTE ".
Philip Wolf, diretor do conselho e fundador da Phocuswright Inc.
"Fiquei realmente impressionado com a sua apresentação do Duty of Care (Dever de cuidar). Como uma grande empresa, sei que esse problema é um dos maiores medos que enfrentamos ao enviar os nossos funcionários para o exterior em tarefas.".
Gayle Knolls, chefe de Desenvolvimento de Negócios na TRAVELPORT
Uma estratégia de desenvolvimento eficaz.
Lançada em 2013 em Grasse, a plataforma www.MagicStay.com dedicou os primeiros cinco anos de negócios da empresa à pesquisa e desenvolvimento.
Após se concentrar inicialmente no mercado de organizadores de exposições, desde 2016, a MagicStay oferece aos viajantes de negócios e, desde o início deste ano, expatriados e/ou pessoas em atribuições profissionais móveis, uma alternativa segura para hotéis profissionais, respondendo aos desafios de dever de atendimento, exigências de segurança de viajantes e proteção de dados pessoais, exigidos por grandes empresas.
Ao ampliar seu escopo, a plataforma de hospedagem dedicada aos profissionais duplicou a sua oferta desde o início do ano. Atualmente, possui mais de 600.000 apartamentos, vilas ou apart-hotéis disponíveis no mundo inteiro (em mais de 3.000 cidades e 130 países).
Em 2020, a MagicStay espera atingir um milhão de unidades de hospedagem.
A foto na página anterior e outras fotos estão disponíveis mediante solicitação.
Biblioteca de mídias da MagicStay (comunicados de imprensa, logotipo, galeria de fotos etc.
Junte-se a nós no: Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
O texto original no idioma de origem deste comunicado é a versão autorizada oficial. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como acomodação e devem verificadas em relação ao texto no idioma de origem, que é a única versão do texto que deve ter efeito legal.
Ver a versão original em businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191127005536/pt/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 312
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT