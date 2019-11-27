Linx and Magalu Announce a New Partnership That Connects Marketplace and Physical Stores

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 27, 2019 12:41 PM EST
Linx, leading retail technology specialist, and Magalu, Brazil's leading retail digital platform, have just announced a partnership that will allow Magalu marketplace sellers to use their physical stores as a delivery option for their products sold on the company's platform. Now, when a customer makes a purchase on the Magalu or Netshoes website for a product sold by a seller at the time of delivery, they may choose to pick up the product at that partner's physical store.
In order to have access to this delivery model, the marketplace seller must be a Linx OMNI OMS (Order Management System) user. With this partnership, the consumer will be able to reduce delivery time and shipping cost when buying their products. The solution gives customers access to geolocation data, which shows the nearest stores that can deliver your product quickly and more conveniently. If the option is to receive the purchase at home, sellers may use the services of Magalu and Linx logistics partners.
This experience became possible through Linx's technology investments in the Omnichannel project. The launching of this solution has enabled Linx to become the largest benchmark on the subject in Brazil – and besides allowing several leading brands to promote digital transformation in their relationship with their consumers.
“We are making history by promoting a real Omnichannel experience, connecting Magalu's incredible audience with admirable brands that have also turned the physical store into a showroom and distribution center,” explains Jean Klaumann, vice-president of Linx Digital.
“Through technology, we transformed Magalu in a digital platform. Now we want to help the analogue seller to also become digital and raise the level of services they offer. With this solution by Linx, analog companies will be able to make their physical store catalog products available on Magalu's sales platform,” says Leandro Soares, Magalu's executive director of marketplace. “Multichannel is another very important point of our strategy. We know how much our customers like to have the option to pick up in store and with this partnership we will offer this facility at the sellers´ physical stores."
Full experience across all channels
Linx has proven to be a complete technology partner for retailers looking to integrate physical and online channels as well as leverage e-commerce. Therefore, the company can offer retail tools that enable partnerships such as the one established with Magazine Luiza, which generate benefits for the retailer, the brands that sell through it and the end customer.
In addition to all the potential benefits of the partnership, the flow in physical stores should also increase. Because of this, the retailer will be able to sell more products while to the customer who went to the store only to pick up an item purchased online.
About Magazine Luiza
Magalu is Brazil's largest buying and selling ecosystem, a digital platform with physical points and human warmth.
Since May 2011, the company has been listed on B3's Novo Mercado. In recent years, it has made 14 acquisitions, consolidating its national presence. Magalu currently employs about 30,000 employees and operates over 1,000 physical stores, a website and a sales app, with 14 million active users. Online sales are already responsible for 48% of total sales.
Its people management policy has been recognized with several awards. For 19 years, it has been among the best companies to work for in the rankings of VocêS/A magazine and the Great Place to Work Institute.
About Linx
Linx is a Brazilian company specializing in retail technology, and leader in the management software market, with 42.2% of retail market share, as IDC attests. All of Linx's shopping journey expertise is transformed into key insights to achieve what retailers expect most: to build customer loyalty and achieve tangible, relevant results. Publicly traded at B3 since 2013, Linx also became the first Brazilian publicly traded software company at NYSE in 2019. The company has more than 3,000 employees distributed among its headquarters in Sao Paulo, 15 branches throughout Brazil and 5 American countries. To learn more, visit www.linx.com.br/imprensa.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191127005580/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 312
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT