Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems) Market Analysis Report, 2019-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

November 27, 2019
The "Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems) Market Size, Outlook and Growth Opportunities, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report includes the latest predictions of the global Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems) market along with geography, therapy area, and applications. The report specifically focuses on different types of Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems) with special attention to their emergence over the forecast period to 2025.
The research report provides objective measures to tap into future opportunities that will be available over the next six-years. It also highlights key areas to watch over the future along with detailed insights into drivers and challenges across different Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems) applications and products.
The Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems) market report aggregates the current market size based on volume and average price data. It also includes a six-year outlook to 2025 based on anticipated growth rates for each sub-segment and industry as a whole.
The base case outlook in the next six-years for different types of Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems), across different verticals and countries, is provided. It additionally examines the key dynamics around companies, markets, along with key trends, drivers and challenges facing the Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems) worldwide.
The report covers a broad region from the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa from 2018 to 2025. 12 countries across these regions are analyzed independently in the Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems) report. Impact of domestic market conditions, price variations, competition, government policies, healthcare spending, technological and local market conditions are assessed for country-level forecasts.
Global spending on healthcare continues to increase significantly with the aging population, increased access to treatment and ongoing advancements in technology. This provides strong support for Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems) market growth in the medium to long term future. While growth will remain steady in the developed markets, Asian and other emerging markets will be key for Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems) market growth from 2019 to 2025.
To address the expanding need for advanced Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems) products, companies are rapidly embracing the new market dynamics, primarily focusing on new launches, specifically to suit local and regional demand patterns. Accordingly, detailed discussion about broader implications of key strategies, product launches, and other latest Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems) market developments are included in the research work.
Scope of the Report
This report covers the 2018 market scenario and outlook of Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems) to 2025. Market size is computed using different types, applications of Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems) across geographies.
1. Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems) market size, US$, 2018-2025
2. Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems) market drivers
3. Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems) market challenges
4. Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems) market opportunities
5. Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems) market trends
6. Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems) market size forecast by type, 2018-2025
7. Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems) market size forecast by application, 2018-2025
8. Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems) market size forecast by country, 2018-2025
9. Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems) market companies and their strategies
10. Financial and Business Profile of leading vendors
11. Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems) market news and deals
Key Topics Covered
1. Table of Contents
1.1. List of Tables
1.2. List of Figures
2. A Review of 2018 and Outlook to 2025
2.1. Trend Analysis
2.2. Critical Success Factors
2.3. Demand and Growth Dynamics by Type
2.4. Demand and Growth Dynamics by Application
2.5. Demand and Growth Dynamics by Market
3. Strategic Analysis
3.1. Largest Drivers of Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems) Market Growth
3.2. Different Challenges Faced by Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems) Companies
3.3. Five Forces Analysis
4. Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems) Market Outlook by Component
4.1 Software
4.2 Services
5. Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems) Market Outlook by Delivery Mode
5.1 Web-hosted
5.2 Licensed Enterprise
5.3 Cloud-based
6. Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems) Market Outlook by Development Phase
6.1 Phase I
6.2 Phase II
6.3 Phase III
6.4 Phase IV
7. Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems) Market Outlook by End-use
7.1 Hospitals
7.2 CROs
7.3 Academic Institutes
7.4 Pharma & Biotech Organizations
7.5 Medical Device Manufacturers
8. Asia Pacific Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems) Market Outlook
8.1 Leading Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems) Types contributing to Asia Pacific market
8.2 Top Applications contributing to Asia Pacific Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems)
8.3 Top countries contributing to Asia Pacific Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems)
9. Europe Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems) Market Outlook
9.1 Leading Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems) Types contributing to Europe market
9.2 Top Applications contributing to Europe Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems)
9.3 Top countries contributing to Europe Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems)
10. North America Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems) Market Outlook
10.1 Leading Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems) Types contributing to North America market
10.2 Top Applications contributing to North America Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems)
10.3 Top countries contributing to North America Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems)
11. South and Central America Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems) Market Outlook
11.1 Leading Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems) Types contributing to South and Central America market
11.2 Top Applications contributing to South and Central America Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems)
11.3 Top countries contributing to South and Central America Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems)
12. Middle East Africa Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems) Market Outlook
12.1 Leading Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems) Types contributing to Middle East Africa market
12.2 Top Applications contributing to Middle East Africa Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems)
12.3 Top countries contributing to Middle East Africa Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems)
13. Company Profile Snapshots
13.1 Top Companies Operating in Electronic Data Capture (EDC Systems) market
13.2 BioClinica Business Profile, SWOT and Financial Analysis
13.3 Clinical CLINIPACE, INC. Business Profile, SWOT and Financial Analysis
13.4 DATATRAK International, Inc. Business Profile, SWOT and Financial Analysis
13.5 Medidata Solution, Inc. Business Profile, SWOT and Financial Analysis
13.6 Merge Healthcare Incorporated Business Profile, SWOT and Financial Analysis
13.7 Omni Comm Systems, Inc. Business Profile, SWOT and Financial Analysis
13.8 Openclinica, LLC Business Profile, SWOT and Financial Analysis
13.9 Oracle Corporation Business Profile, SWOT and Financial Analysis
13.10 PAREXEL International Corporation Business Profile, SWOT and Financial Analysis
14. Recent Industry Developments
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT