NTT Com’s Osaka 7 wordt gelanceerd als een van de grootste datacentra in de Japanse Kansai-regio

|
|November 27, 2019 04:50 PM EST
NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), het bedrijf voor ICT-oplossingen en de internationale communicatie binnen de NTT Group (TOKYO:9432), heeft vandaag aangekondigd dat het op 1 december het Osaka 7 Data Center (Osaka 7) zullen lanceren en daarmee de capaciteit in de Kansai-regio uitbreiden. Osaka 7 start met een serverruimte van 3.800 m2, uniek in de regio, en zal uiteindelijk beschikken over 9.500 m2 en 4.200 racks. Het hypermoderne datacentrum komt in Ibaraki, Osaka Prefecture, met eenvoudige toegang vanuit grote steden als Osaka, Kyoto en Kobe.
Rendition of Osaka 7 Data Center (Graphic: Business Wire)
Kenmerken
- Handige locatie toegankelijk voor diverse klanten
Osaka 7 in Ibaraki City zal op slechts 30 minuten met het openbaar vervoer liggen van hartje Osaka en op ongeveer een uur van Kyoto of Kobe. De zorgvuldig gekozen locatie combineert eenvoudige toegang met verminderd risico van verstoring bij rampen als overstromingen of aardbevingen. Het datacentrum staat rechtstreeks in verbinding met het Dojima-gebied van Osaka, een belangrijk interconnectiepunt voor ISP's en datacenter-bedrijven. NTT Com’s Arcstar Universal One-dienst voor globale netwerken en OCN en Global IP Network-diensten voor internetverbindingen zijn direct te gebruiken voor cloudaanbieders, multinationals en andere klanten.
- Ideale netwerkomgeving
Osaka 7 zal geheel voldoen aan de strenge standaarden voor apparatuur en operationele standaarden die NTT Com wereldwijd heeft samengebracht onder de Nexcenter™-familie van datacentra. Naast redundante stroom, airconditioning, verbindingen en strenge beveiliging profiteren gebruikers van de hoogwaardige, betrouwbare en capacitief krachtige netwerkinfrastructuur van NTT Com. Daarnaast zal vanaf februari 2020 de Flexible InterConnect-dienst de klanten van Osaka 7 in staat stellen om veilig datacentra en clouddiensten met elkaar te verbinden voor uniform beheer van toegangspunten, bandbreedte, veiligheidsinstellingen, enz. via Nexcenter Connect™ Metro, een hoogcapaciteit, zeer snel netwerk waarin NTT Com datacentra in de regio Osaka met elkaar verbonden zijn.
- Zeer rampbestendig
Het seismisch geïsoleerde ontwerp van Osaka 7 minimaliseert de invloed op gebouwen en klantapparatuur bij een eventuele krachtige aardbeving. Daarnaast zal Osaka 7 worden gevestigd in een gebied waar overstromingen zeldzaam zijn, en de stroomvoorziening zal worden beveiligd, zelfs in geval van een ramp, door een rechtstreekse verbinding met de naastgelegen elektriciteitscentrale.
- Flexibele accommodatie van apparatuur
Osaka 7 zal een datacentrum in campusstijl zijn met snelle, betaalbare flexibiliteit om aan de diverse wensen te voldoen. Het modulaire ontwerp van het gebouw helpt de bouwtijd te verminderen, waardoor klanten sneller en betaalbaarder aan de slag kunnen. Serverruimten zullen worden voorzien van wandgekoelde airconditioningsystemen en kunnen servers huisvesten die zeer hoge temperaturen kunnen bereiken en 20 kW of meer aan stroom verbruiken, zoals GPU-servers. Een geavanceerd hoogvoltage gelijkstroom (HVDC)-systeem zorgt voor betrouwbaarheid en verlaagt het stroomverlies met zo’n 20% vergeleken met AC-stroomvoorziening.
De collocatiemarkt in Japan, die in 2018 een waarde vertegenwoordigde van ongeveer 540 miljard JPY, en datacenteractiviteiten groeide gestaag met ongeveer 7% per jaar. Naast enorme vraag van cloud-service-aanbieders en bedrijven, wordt groei voorzien in het gebruik van datacentra voor hybride clouds waarbij infrastructuur op locatie en in de cloud wordt gecombineerd. NTT Com is blijven reageren op de toenemende vraag in de regio Kansai, waaronder met de huidige lancering van Osaka 7, dat geheel voldoet aan de wensen van de klant met de winnende combinatie van grote capaciteit, eenvoudige toegang, ramppreventie en klantvriendelijke flexibiliteit.
Over NTT Communications
NTT Communications vindt een oplossing voor de technologische uitdagingen van deze wereld door bedrijven te helpen de complexiteit en risico's van hun ICT-omgeving de baas te worden met behulp van beheerde IT-infrastructuuroplossingen. Deze oplossingen worden ondersteund door onze wereldwijde infrastructuur, waaronder toonaangevende wereldwijde publieke en private tier 1-netwerken die meer dan 190 landen/gebieden bestrijken, en meer dan 450.000 m2 aan de meest geavanceerde datacenterfaciliteiten ter wereld. Onze mondiale professionele dienstenteams bieden advies en architectuur voor de veerkracht en beveiliging die zijn vereist voor het succes van uw bedrijf, en onze capaciteiten voor opschalen en globalisering zijn ongeëvenaard. Samen met NTT Ltd., NTT Data en NTT DOCOMO vormen wij de NTT Group.
www.ntt.com
Bijlage: Osaka 7 Datacenter Specificaties
|
Locatie
|
Ibaraki City, Osaka
30 minuten per trein en bus vanaf station JR Shin-Osaka
|
Gebouw
|
Bouw
|
Eigen gebouw voor datacentrum, versterkte betonnen constructie, twee verdiepingen (soms drie), seismisch geïsoleerd ontwerp
|
Serverruimte
|
(Gepland) Ongeveer 3.800 m2 (gelijk aan 1.700 racks)
(Uiteindelijk) Ongeveer 9.500 m2 (gelijk aan 4.200 racks)
|
Vloerdraagkracht
|
Ongeveer 2.000 kg/m2
|
Stroomapparatuur
|
Stroomvoorziening
|
Dubbele voeding
Totale capaciteit van stroomvoorziening voor IT-apparatuur: (gepland) 11,5 MW, (uiteindelijk) 29,5 MW
|
Generator
|
N+1 redundante configuratie
Brandstofvrij werken voor minimaal 48 uur
|
UPS
|
N+1 redundante configuratie
5-minuten accureservetijd
|
Airconditioning
|
N+1 redundante configuratie, waterkoeling, koelwandsysteem (geschikt voor meer dan 20kW ultrahoge warmteracks)
|
Brandpreventie
|
Ultragevoelige rookdetectie, warmtevoelers, blusgassysteem
|
Veiligheid
|
Met IC-kaart, biometrische authenticatie, veiligheidspoortjes en bewakingscamera’s
Met Smart Entrance System: snelle en veilige toegang via elektrische receptie, elektrische racksloten en racksleutelbox
|
Andere faciliteiten
|
Huurkantoren, wifi, lounge en garageruimte voor klanten
|
Connectiviteit
|
Providervrij (gebruik maken van verschillende netwerken via meerdere routes)
Nexcenter Connect Metro (kan verbinden met grote datacentra in Osaka)
Flexible InterConnect (multi-cloud verbinding on demand)
|
Onderhoud en beheer (24/7)
|
Apparatuurbeheer, technische ondersteuning, veiligheidsdiensten, communicatie, opslag en managed services
|
Certificeringen (inclusief acquisitieschema)
|
ISO 9001, ISO 14000, ISO 20000, ISO 22301, ISO 27001, Privacy mark, SSAE16/ISAE3402, PCI DSS
