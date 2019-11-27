NTT Com a breve inaugurerà Osaka 7, uno dei più grandi centri elaborazione dati nella regione giapponese del Kansai

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 27, 2019 04:53 PM EST
NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), la divisione operante nel ramo comunicazioni internazionali e soluzioni ICT del gruppo NTT (TOKYO:9432), ha annunciato oggi il lancio del Centro Elaborazione Dati Osaka 7 (Osaka 7) il prossimo 1° dicembre, per espandere la propria capacità di centro dati nella regione del Kansai. Con 3.800 m2, Osaka 7 offrirà uno spazio server di altissima qualità nella regione, destinato ad espandersi fino a 9.500 m2 e 4.200 rack. Il centro elaborazione dati all’avanguardia sarà situato a Ibaraki, nella prefettura di Osaka, con facile accesso alle principali città come Osaka, Kyoto e Kobe.
questo comunicato stampa include contenuti multimediali. Visualizzare l’intero comunicato qui: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191127005653/it/
Rendition of Osaka 7 Data Center (Graphic: Business Wire)
Caratteristiche
- Ubicazione comoda e accessibile a una vasta fascia di clienti
Osaka 7 a Ibaraki City è raggiungibile in soli 30 minuti con i mezzi pubblici dal centro di Osaka e dista circa un’ora da Kyoto o Kobe. La posizione accuratamente scelta si distingue per un facile accesso e un rischio ridotto di interruzioni a seguito di calamità naturali quali inondazioni o terremoti. Il centro elaborazione dati sarà connesso direttamente all’area Dojima di Osaka, un punto di interconnessione importante per gli ISP e gli operatori di centri dati. Il servizio Arcstar Universal One di NTT Com per reti globali e i servizi OCN e Global IP Network per la connettività Internet saranno prontamente disponibili per i principali fornitori di servizi cloud, società multinazionali e altri clienti.
- Ambiente di rete ideale
Osaka 7 sarà pienamente conforme a standard severi sulle apparecchiature e le operazioni che NTT Com ha unificato a livello globale nella famiglia di centri dati Nexcenter™. Oltre agli apparati ridondanti per l’alimentazione elettrica, l’aria condizionata, le connessioni e la sicurezza rigorosa, gli utenti beneficeranno dell’elevata capacità, dell’elevata qualità e dell’elevata affidabilità dell’infrastruttura di rete di NTT Com. Inoltre, a partire da febbraio 2020, il servizio Flexible InterConnect consentirà ai clienti di Osaka 7 di interconnettere in modo sicuro i centri elaborazione dati e i servizi cloud per la gestione unificata di punti di accesso, larghezza di banda, impostazioni di sicurezza, ecc. tramite Nexcenter Connect™ Metro, un anello di rete a capacità elevata e ad alta velocità che collega i centri elaborazione dati NTT Com nella regione di Osaka.
- Elevata resistenza ai disastri
La struttura a isolamento sismico di Osaka 7 ridurrà al minimo l’impatto sugli edifici e sulle attrezzature dei clienti nel caso di un altro forte e violento terremoto. Inoltre, Osaka 7 si troverà in una regione in cui le inondazioni sono rare e in caso di calamità naturale l’alimentazione elettrica sarà garantita grazie al collegamento diretto alla sottostazione adiacente.
- Sistemazione flessibile delle apparecchiature
Osaka 7 sarà un centro elaborazione dati in stile campus, che offrirà personalizzazione rapida e a costi ridotti, atta a soddisfare le diverse esigenze. Il design modulare dell’edificio contribuirà a ridurre al minimo i tempi di costruzione, consentendo ai clienti di avviare le attività operative in modo rapido ed economico. Le sale server saranno dotate di impianti di condizionamento dell’aria a parete efficienti e in grado di gestire server produttori di calore elevatissimo che consumano 20 kW o più di corrente, come i server GPU. Un sistema a corrente continua ad alta tensione (HVDC) garantirà l’affidabilità e ridurrà le perdite di potenza di circa il 20% rispetto all’alimentazione CA.
Il settore dei centri elaborazione dati in Giappone ha registrato una crescita annua costante di circa il 7% e nel 2018 il mercato nazionale della co-location è stato valutato circa 540 miliardi di yen giapponesi. Oltre alla massiccia domanda generata dalle imprese e dai fornitori di servizi cloud, si prevede una crescita costante dell’utilizzo di centri elaborazione dati per cloud ibridi che combinano infrastrutture in loco e su cloud. NTT Com ha continuato a fronteggiare la crescente domanda nell’area di Kansai, anche con il lancio imminente di Osaka 7, che soddisferà appieno le esigenze dei clienti con la sua combinazione vincente di grande capacità, facile accesso, resistenza ai disastri e adattabilità orientata al cliente.
Informazioni su NTT Communications
NTT Communications risolve sfide tecnologiche globali aiutando le aziende a sormontare rischi e complessità nei loro ambienti TIC grazie a soluzioni infrastrutturali IT gestite. Queste soluzioni sono supportate dalla nostra infrastruttura globale comprendente reti pubbliche e private globali di 1° livello all’avanguardia nel settore che raggiungono più di 190 Paesi/regioni, nonché centri dati tra i più avanzati al mondo con una superficie complessiva di oltre 450.000 m2. I nostri team di servizi professionali globali forniscono consulenza e architetture per la sicurezza e la resilienza necessarie per il successo delle attività commerciali dei clienti, a conferma di una capacità e una portata globale ineguagliate in ambito tecnologico. Insieme a NTT Ltd., NTT Data e NTT DOCOMO, formiamo il Gruppo NTT.
www.ntt.com | [email protected] Com | [email protected] Com | [email protected] Com
Allegato: Caratteristiche tecniche del Centro Elaborazione Dati Osaka 7
|
Ubicazione
|
Ibaraki City, Osaka
30 minuti in treno e autobus dalla stazione JR Shin-Osaka
|
Tipo di edificio
|
Struttura
|
Edificio adibito a centro elaborazione dati, costruzione in cemento armato, due piani (tre piani per alcune aree), struttura a isolamento sismico
|
Area per sale server
|
(Prevista) Circa 3.800 m2 (equivalente a 1.700 rack)
(Finale) Circa 9.500 m2 (equivalente a 4.200 rack)
|
Capacità di carico del pavimento
|
Circa 2.000 Kg/m2
|
Apparecchiatura elettrica
|
Tensione in ingresso
|
Doppia alimentazione
Capacità totale di erogazione di energia elettrica per i dispositivi di carico IT: (pianificata) 11,5 MW, (finale) 29,5 MW
|
Generatore
|
Configurazione ridondante N+1
Funzionamento senza combustibile per almeno 48 ore
|
UPS
|
Configurazione ridondante N+1
Tempo di ritenzione della batteria 5 minuti
|
Aria condizionata
|
Configurazione ridondante N+1, raffreddamento ad acqua, sistema di raffreddamento a parete (compatibile con rack a calore elevatissimo da più di 20 kW)
|
Prevenzione degli incendi
|
Rilevamento di fumo ad altissima sensibilità, dispositivi di rilevamento del calore, sistema di estinzione a gas
|
Sicurezza
|
Offre schede IC, autenticazione biometrica, autorizzazione al cancello di sicurezza e telecamere di sorveglianza
Offre il sistema Smart Entrance : ingresso rapido e sicuro con reception elettrica, serrature elettriche a cremagliera e deposito chiavi a cremagliera
|
Altri servizi
|
Uffici in affitto, Wi-Fi, salottino e garage per i clienti
|
Connettività
|
Senza obbligo di operatore (può connettersi a reti diverse tramite percorsi multipli)
Nexcenter Connect Metro (può connettersi con i maggiori centri elaborazione dati a Osaka)
Flexible InterConnect (connessione multi-cloud on demand)
|
Operatività e manutenzione (24/7)
|
Monitoraggio delle apparecchiature, supporto tecnico, servizi per la sicurezza, comunicazione, archiviazione e servizi gestiti
|
Certificazioni (programma di acquisizione incluso)
|
ISO 9001, ISO 14000, ISO 20000, ISO 22301, ISO 27001, marchio di Privacy, SSAE16/ISAE3402, PCI DSS
Il testo originale del presente annuncio, redatto nella lingua di partenza, è la versione ufficiale che fa fede. Le traduzioni sono offerte unicamente per comodità del lettore e devono rinviare al testo in lingua originale, che è l'unico giuridicamente valido.
Vedi la versione originale su businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191127005653/it/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 312
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT