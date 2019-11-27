Thales, Líder Europeu em Física Quântica e Inteligência Artificial, Abre o InnovDays 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 27, 2019 06:22 PM EST
A Thales lançou o InnovDays em 2012 como uma forma de seus clientes e parcerias obterem informações exclusivas sobre a excelência tecnológica de suas instalações de pesquisa. Desde então, os sucessivos eventos do InnovDays destacaram as mais recentes inovações tecnológicas desenvolvidas por mais de 29.500 engenheiros e pesquisadores da Thales.
Este comunicado de imprensa inclui multimédia. Veja o comunicado completo aqui: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191127005668/pt/
Thales InnovDays 2019 (Photo: Thales)
InnovDays: construindo um futuro confiável através da ciência
O InnovDays é um reflexo do objetivo da Thales de alavancar a ciência e a alta tecnologia para construir um futuro em que todos possamos ter confiança. Ao aproveitar a precisão e o poder sem precedentes da física quântica e aumentar o desempenho de seus sistemas graças à inteligência artificial, a Thales está desenvolvendo a nova geração de tecnologias que moldarão o mundo de amanhã.
"O InnovDays é uma ilustração das excelentes capacidades tecnológicas da Thales e da paixão demonstrada por nossos 29.500 engenheiros em ajudar nossos clientes a enfrentar os principais desafios da sociedade por meio da inovação."Marko Erman, Diretor de Tecnologia.
Como especialista em sistemas cruciais, a Thales está realizando pesquisas aprofundadas sobre tecnologias digitais e soluções de tecnologia profunda para desenvolver um portfólio de produtos com base em um núcleo comum de componentes tecnológicos. No InnovDays de 27, 28 e 29 de novembro de 2019, a Thales apresentará um total de 70 aplicações práticas desta pesquisa, centralizadas nos seguintes temas:
Mesas redondas:
-
5ª feira, 28 de novembro:
- 8h30min: Como podemos tornar a IA confiável?
- 13h30min: Soberania na era digital
-
6ª feira, 29 de novembro:
- 8h30min: Alta tecnologia e mudanças climáticas: amigas ou inimigas?
- 11h00min: A estratégia e o futuro do transporte aéreo
- 13h30min: A segunda revolução quântica começa agora!
Convidados importantes do mundo da ciência e da indústria participarão destas mesas redondas, incluindo Albert Fert (Prêmio Nobel de Física 2007), Jean-Marc Jancovici (fundador e presidente do The Shift Project), Alexandre de Juniac (diretor geral e executivo da IATA) e Pascale Senellart (diretor de pesquisa do Centro de Nanociência e Nanotecnologia da Universidade Paris-Saclay, Universidade Paris-Sud, CNRS).
Visitas à imprensa propostas no InnovDays 2019
- Cidades do amanhã:
- O futuro do transporte
- Biometria
- A nuvem
- Big Data
- Conectividade do amanhã no mundo civil
- Conectividade do amanhã no mundo da defesa
- Defesa aérea do futuro
- Defesa terrestre e marítima do futuro
- O soldado aumentado
- Identidades e dados seguros para cidadãos e empresas
|
Em 27, 28 e 29 de novembro de 2019, o canal de YouTube da Thales irá apresentar a cobertura ao vivo das mesas redondas e algumas das demonstrações mais populares.
De sensores até 10.000 mais precisos a comunicações ultra-seguras, as tecnologias quânticas são definidas para ultrapassar os limites da física e liberar propriedades da matéria anteriormente inexploradas.
Uma aeronave voando de Paris a Nova York com apenas um sistema de navegação inercial para guiá-la poderia determinar sua localização dentro de alguns quilômetros. Com futuros sensores quânticos, ela poderia pousar com uma precisão de um metro. Em outros campos, os sensores quânticos podem detectar tumores hoje invisíveis ou fornecer uma base para o desenvolvimento de novas fontes de energia.
A física quântica se baseia em conceitos e modos radicalmente novos de manipular a matéria. Sensores quânticos, como comunicações quânticas e computação quântica, estão atualmente sob o microscópio nos laboratórios operados pela Thales e suas parcerias acadêmicas (CNRS, Université Paris-Saclay, etc.) no grupo de pesquisa e tecnologia Saclay, ao sul de Paris.
Em 26 de novembro de 2019, a Thales e suas parcerias acadêmicas e de pesquisa organizaram uma apresentação em Saclay para destacar a excelência europeia em pesquisa quântica: de átomos frios a diamantes e supercondutores danificados, o progresso científico na física quântica tem o potencial de aproveitar propriedades inexploradas da matéria e desencadear toda uma série de novas oportunidades.
A Thales está trabalhando nestas novas propriedades para desenvolver a próxima geração de sensores quânticos, contando exatamente com os mesmos componentes tecnológicos dos computadores quânticos. A criptografia quântica também pode conduzir em breve a sistemas de comunicação totalmente seguros e confiáveis.
A Thales também foi selecionada para participar da iniciativa europeia OPENQKD como parte do consórcio do Instituto Austríaco de Tecnologia (AIT), escolhido pela Comissão Europeia para instalar a infraestrutura em vários países europeus e testar redes de comunicação quântica.
Navegando de modo inteligente entre milhões de movimentos de aeronaves: a Thales apresenta o cérebro das aeronaves do amanhã.
Por fim, as tecnologias quânticas fornecerão benefícios incalculáveis aos sistemas de aviação, incluindo melhorias da ordem de magnitude na precisão da navegação. Mas a verdade imediata é que agora são necessárias soluções para lidar com o crescimento do tráfego aéreo, que deverá dobrar até 2030.
Este é o pensamento por trás do PureFlyt, desenvolvido pela Thales como o cérebro das aeronaves de amanhã, um cockpit totalmente conectado que aumentará significativamente o desempenho da aeronave.
O PureFlyt foi apresentado em Toulouse em 25 de novembro. Uma das principais inovações que tornam o PureFlyt um divisor de águas é a capacidade de utilizar dados internos e do mundo aberto, como informações meteorológicas, para que a trajetória da aeronave possa ser permanentemente controlada, adaptada e aprimorada, resultando em um voo otimizado, com diminuição do consumo de combustível e uma melhor experiência de voo para passageiros e tripulação.
|
Sobre a Thales
A Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) é a líder global em tecnologia que está moldando hoje o mundo de amanhã. O Grupo fornece soluções, serviços e produtos a clientes nos mercados aeronáutico, espacial, transporte, identidade e segurança digital, e defesa. Com 80.000 funcionários em 68 países, a Thales gerou vendas de € 19 bilhões em 2018 (em uma base proforma, incluindo a Gemalto).
A Thales está investindo principalmente em inovações digitais - conectividade, Big Data, inteligência artificial e segurança cibernética - tecnologias que apoiam empresas, organizações e governos em seus momentos decisivos.
ACESSE O
Thales Group
Para baixar fotos
O texto no idioma original deste anúncio é a versão oficial autorizada. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como uma facilidade e devem se referir ao texto no idioma original, que é a única versão do texto que tem efeito legal.
Ver a versão original em businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191127005668/pt/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 312
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT