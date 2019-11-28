The LiDAR Market is Projected to Grow from USD 844 Million in 2019 to USD 2,273 Million by 2024, Recording a CAGR of 18.5% Between 2019 and 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
November 28, 2019 05:53 AM EST
The "LiDAR Market by Type (Mechanical, Solid-state), Installation Type, Service (Aerial Surveying, GIS services), Application (Corridor Mapping, Environment, Engineering, ADAS & Driverless Cars), Component, Range, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Rising adoption of LiDAR systems in UAVs to drive the growth of LiDAR market
The LiDAR market is projected to grow from USD 844 million in 2019 to USD 2,273 million by 2024, recording a CAGR of 18.5% between 2019 and 2024. Rising adoption of LiDAR systems in UAVs, engineering, and construction applications; increasing use of LiDAR in geographical information systems (GIS) applications; and the emergence of 4D LiDAR are the major factors driving the growth of the LiDAR market. However, safety threats related to UAVs and autonomous cars acts as a restraint for the market growth.
Based on technology, 4D LiDAR to be the fastest-growing technology segment between 2019 and 2024
The growth of 4D LIDAR is attributed to the widespread adoption of 4D LiDAR in applications such as ADAS, driverless cars, and robotics. Autonomous vehicles require detailed understanding regarding the physical world around them, which can be achieved using 4D LiDAR. The adoption of 4D LiDAR would help in gaining a high level of automation in self-driving cars, robots, and other autonomous systems.
Based on installation type, ground-based LiDAR to be the fastest-growing installation type between 2019 and 2024
Ground-based LiDAR scanning technology is widely used across a wide range of applications, such as mapping, engineering, environment, and meteorology. Ground-based LiDAR systems are either stationary or movable and are further segmented into static LiDAR and mobile LiDAR. Ground-based LiDAR is typically mounted on a tripod or placed on a moving platform, for example, vehicles. These systems are less costly as compared to airborne-LiDAR systems.
Based on application, ADAS & driverless cars to be the fastest-growing application between 2019 and 2024
The automotive industry is looking forward to autonomous vehicles and assisted technologies. Automotive companies are coming up with innovative technologies in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) using new and affordable sensors. Rising adoption of solid-state LiDAR in ADAS and driverless cars for assuring safety is expected to boost the market in the coming years. Moreover, automotive giants are adopting LiDAR systems for their L3 level vehicles, which is expected to have a positive impact on the sales of these vehicle types.
APAC LiDAR market to record highest growth rate during forecast period
The LiDAR market in the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increase in surveying and mapping operations due to increasing infrastructural development, focus on forest management, and mining activities in the region. The increasing applications of airborne and ground-based LiDAR systems and the growing number of surveying and mapping activities in the region are anticipated to drive the demand for LiDAR in APAC.
Key Benefits of Buying the Report
- This report will help market leaders/new entrants in this industry with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall LiDAR market and the subsegments.
- The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.
- The report will also help stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Study Objectives
1.3 Study Scope
1.4 Currency
1.5 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Research Assumptions
2.3.1 Limitations/Assumptions
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in LiDAR Market
4.2 Market, By Application and Country
4.3 Country-Wise Market Growth Rate
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
6 LiDAR Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 2D LiDAR
6.3 3D LiDAR
6.4 4D LiDAR
7 LiDAR Market, By Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Laser Scanners
7.3 Navigation and Positioning Systems
7.4 GPS
7.5 IMU
7.6 Others
8 LiDAR Market, By Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Mechanical
8.3 Solid-State
9 LiDAR Market, By Installation Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Ground-Based LiDAR
9.3 Airborne LiDAR
10 LiDAR Market, By Range
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Short
10.3 Medium
10.4 Long
11 LiDAR Market, By Service
11.1 Introduction
11.2 LiDAR Data Processing
11.3 Aerial Surveying
11.4 Asset Management
11.5 Gis Services
11.6 Ground-Based Surveying
11.7 Other Services
12 LiDAR Market, By Application
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Corridor Mapping
12.3 Engineering
12.4 Environment
12.5 Adas & Driverless Cars
12.6 Exploration
12.6.1 Oil & Gas
12.7 Urban Planning
12.8 Cartography
12.9 Meteorology
12.10 Other Applications
13 LiDAR Market, By Region
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.3 Europe
13.4 APAC
13.5 Rest of the World
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Market Ranking Analysis
14.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Key Players
15.2.1 Teledyne Technologies
15.2.2 Hexagon
15.2.3 Trimble
15.2.4 FARO
15.2.5 RIEGL
15.2.6 SICK AG
15.2.7 Quantum Spatial
15.2.8 Beijing Beiketian Technology Co., Ltd. (Surestar)
15.2.9 Velodyne LiDAR
15.2.10 YellowScan
15.3 Right to Win
15.4 Other Key Players
15.4.1 Geokno
15.4.2 Phoenix LiDAR
15.4.3 Leddartech
15.4.4 Quanergy Systems
15.4.5 Innoviz Technologies
15.4.6 Leosphere
15.4.7 Waymo LLC
15.4.8 Valeo S.A.
15.4.9 Neptec Technologies
15.4.10 Ouster
15.4.11 ZX LiDARs
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6zy24
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191128005316/en/
