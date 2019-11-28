Os esforços contínuos de frutos do mar sustentáveis da Panasonic em seus restaurantes corporativos se elegem o campeão do Prêmio Frutos do Mar Sustentáveis Japão (Japan Sustainable Seafood Award)

|By Business Wire
Em 7 de novembro de 2019, os esforços da Panasonic para transformar o comportamento do consumidor e contribuir para a conquista dos objetivos de desenvolvimento sustentável (ODSs) (*1) promovendo frutos do mar sustentáveis em seus restaurantes corporativos ganharam o Campeão do Prêmio de Iniciativa (Initiative Award Champion) no inaugural Prêmio Frutos do Mar Sustentáveis Japão (Japan Sustainable Seafood Award) durante o Simpósio de Frutos do Mar Sustentáveis de Tóquio 2019 (Tokyo Sustainable Seafood Simposium 2019).
Este comunicado de imprensa inclui multimédia. Veja o comunicado completo aqui: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191128005457/pt/
Sustainable seafood served at Panasonic's staff canteens (Photo: Business Wire)
[Vídeo] Proteja a vida marinha com restaurantes corporativos - Iniciativas sustentáveis de frutos do mar (Protect Marine Life with Corporate Cafeterias - Sustainable Seafood Initiatives ) [Panasonic]
https://youtu.be/lnPtiBO12ok
O Prêmio de Frutos do Mar Sustentável do Japão é concedido a pessoas, organizações e projetos que contribuem para a promoção de frutos do mar sustentáveis e melhoram a sustentabilidade da indústria pesqueira no Japão, e é composto pelas categorias do Prêmio de Iniciativa e Colaboração (Initiative and Collaboration Award). O projeto da Panasonic foi selecionado como um dos finalistas do Prêmio de Iniciativa (Initiative Award) e, finalmente, premiado como Campeão.
Desde março de 2018, a Panasonic serve frutos do mar sustentáveis com certificação MSC, ASC (*2) em seus restaurantes. As certificações MSC e ASC são as únicas duas certificações reconhecidas pelo WWF, e a Panasonic se tornou a primeira empresa a servir continuamente frutos do mar sustentáveis em seus restaurantes corporativos. Em 20 de novembro de 2019, os frutos do mar sustentáveis foram adotados em 27 restaurantes e, até o final do ano fiscal 2020, a Panasonic pretende servir frutos do mar sustentáveis em aproximadamente 100 restaurantes corporativos no Japão.
A Panasonic se tornou a Campeã por tomar a iniciativa de adotar frutos do mar sustentáveis em seus restaurantes corporativos e por promover a certificação CoC (*3) entre a indústria de serviços de alimentação. Seus esforços também foram altamente reconhecidos por causa do impacto social significativo que podem ter por meio de seus inúmeros funcionários e pelo know-how que forneceu a outras empresas.
Com esses esforços, a Panasonic continuará contribuindo para alcançar os ODSs, aprimorando a conscientização sobre frutos do mar sustentáveis e alterando o comportamento do consumidor. Mais especificamente, através de suas atividades em restaurantes corporativos, a Panasonic comunicará a seus funcionários a situação crítica dos recursos pesqueiros e aumentará a conscientização dos funcionários quanto à certificação MSC e ASC, para que eles mudem seu comportamento de consumidor e comecem a escolher frutos do mar sustentáveis mesmo fora do local de trabalho.
*1 Os ODSs se referem à Agenda 2030 para o Desenvolvimento Sustentável, composta por 17 Objetivos de Desenvolvimento da Sustentabilidade, adotados por unanimidade nas Nações Unidas em 2015. Esta iniciativa aborda especificamente ao objetivo 14: Conservar e usar de forma sustentável os oceanos, mares e recursos marinhos.
* 2 O MSC (Marine Stewardship Council) certifica pescarias sustentáveis e adequadamente gerenciadas, enquanto o ASC (Aquaculture Stewardship Council) certifica práticas responsáveis da aquicultura que minimizam os danos ao meio ambiente e à sociedade. Nos dois casos, produtos e fornecedores são auditados contra padrões rigorosos por uma organização de certificação de terceiros.
*3 Abreviação de Cadeia de Custódia (Chain of Custody), que se refere ao controle de processamento e distribuição. É um sistema que garante a rastreabilidade dos produtos, seguindo o caminho que eles seguiram em sua distribuição e processamento, a fim de evitar a contaminação de frutos do mar não certificados em frutos do mar certificados.
Sobre a Panasonic
A Panasonic Corporation é líder mundial no desenvolvimento de diversas tecnologias e soluções eletrônicas para clientes nos setores de produtos eletrônicos, habitação, automotivo e comércio B2B. Celebrando seu 100º aniversário em 2018, a empresa se expandiu internacionalmente e agora opera 582 subsidiárias e 87 empresas associadas em todo o mundo, alcançando vendas líquidas consolidadas de 8,003 trilhões de ienes no ano que se encerra em 31 de março de 2019. Empenhada na busca de novos valores por meio da inovação em todas as linhas divisionais, a empresa emprega suas tecnologias para criar uma vida melhor e um mundo melhor para seus clientes. Para saber mais sobre a Panasonic, acesse: https://www.panasonic.com/global.
Fonte: https://news.panasonic.com/global/topics/2019/73623.html
