Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast) Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses Report 2019 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

November 29, 2019
The "Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast) - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Côte d'Ivoire continues to benefit from strong economic growth; though GDP has declined since 2014 the economy is still expected to have grown by about 7.4% in 2018, supported by strong export in cocoa and palm oil and with greater efforts to develop the manufacturing sector as well as mining for gold and developing oil exports. The relatively peaceful elections held in October 2015 secured a second term for President Ouattara, who has focused on rebuilding the country's infrastructure and establishing economic and political stability.
Although it has two competing fixed network operators, the fixed-line sector is dominated by CI-Telecom. This operator is majority-owned by Orange Group and was merged with the Group's local mobile network operator, Orange Côte d'Ivoire, in December 2016. This created a unified service operator able to provide converged fixed-line as well as mobile voice and data services. The merger was in line with the government's aim of developing a telecom sector with a stronger focus on convergence. To this end the mobile licences were renewed in early 2016 as universal services licenses.
The strongest sector in the overall market is the mobile sector, dominated by MTN and Orange and with Moov (a subsidiary of Maroc Telecom) having about a quarter of the market by subscribers. The smaller operators KoZ (operated by the Lebanese Comium Group) and Green Network (backed by Libya's LAP Green before becoming part of the Libyan Post, Telecommunications and Information Technology Company (LPTIC)), Warid telecom and Globacom have folded, had their licenses evoked, or have failed to launch services.
The fixed internet and broadband sectors have remained underdeveloped. This is partly the legacy of high international bandwidth costs caused by the incumbent having had monopoly access to the only international fibre optic submarine cable serving the country. This was addressed with the landing of a second cable in November 2011. Access to additional cables are providing significant reductions in retail pricing for DSL, WiMAX and EV-DO wireless broadband services.
Further progress has been made in building out the national backbone network, which in 2019 will be connected to the MainOne submarine cable. These developments will place the country in a better position to develop its broadband market and so encourage a prosperous digital economy.
Key Developments:
- Main One secures licence to provide connectivity services in Côte d'Ivoire, planning new Tier III data centre in 2020;
- Orange Group to launch Orange Bank based on the Orange Money platform;
- VipNet launches MNP;
- 0.5% tax on m-money transfers expected to bring in XOF10 billion annually;
- Value of m-money transfers reaches XOF17 billion per day;
- Government further tightens SIM card registration rules;
- LPTIC loses its universal telecoms licence;
- Orange CI and CI-Telecom complete merger, creating converged fixed-line and mobile operator;
- MTN Ivory Coast commits to XOF120 billion network upgrade investment;
- WiMAX operator YooMee deploys LTE;
- Report update includes regulators market data to June 2018, telcos operating data to Q3 2018, recent market developments.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Key statistics
2 Country overview
3 Telecommunications market
3.1 Market analysis
4 Regulatory environment
4.1 Historical overview
4.2 Regulatory authority
4.3 Telecom sector liberalisation
4.4 Universal service fund
4.5 Universal licences
5 Fixed network operators
5.1 CI-Telecom
5.2 MTN CI (Arobase Telecom)
6 Telecommunications infrastructure
6.1 Overview of the national telecom network
6.2 International infrastructure
6.3 Terrestrial fibre
6.4 Satellite
6.5 Data centres
6.6 Internet-of-Things (IoT)
7 Fixed-line broadband market
7.1 Introduction and statistical overview
7.2 Broadband statistics
7.3 Public Internet access locations
7.4 Fixed-line broadband technologies
8 Digital Economy
8.1 E-Commerce
8.2 E-agriculture
9 Mobile market
9.1 Mobile market
9.2 Mobile statistics
9.3 Mobile infrastructure
9.4 Mobile data
9.5 Mobile broadband
9.6 Forecasts mobile subscribers - 2019; 2021; 2023
9.7 Regulatory issues
9.8 Major mobile operators
10 Mobile content and applications
10.1 M-money
Companies Mentioned
- Côte d'Ivoire Telecom (CI-Telecom)
- MTN CI
- Arobase Telecom
- Orange CI (France Telecom)
- Comium CI (KoZ)
- Etisalat (Moov)
- LapGreen (Green Network, GreenN, Oricel)
- Warid Telecom
- Globacom
- CORA de Comstar
- Aircomm CI
- Mainstreet Technologies
- Africa Online
- AfNet
- Aviso
- Globe Access Internet (Omnes)
- Intel Afrique
- Solaris Telecom
- Africom
- Afripa Telecom (Atlantique Telecom)
- Comete
- Globe Access
Monicash
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ink235
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191129005163/en/
