The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Agriculture - Worldwide Growth, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2024) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 29, 2019 06:22 AM EST
The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Agriculture - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The artificial intelligence (AI) market in agriculture is expected to register a CAGR of over 21.52%, during the forecast period of 2019-2024.
Driverless tractor is trending in market as these tractor can steer automatically using GPS-based technology, lift tools from the ground, recognize the boundaries of a farm, and can be operated remotely using a tablet. A fleet of smaller automated tractors could lift farmer revenue by more than 10 percent and can reduce farm labor costs.
Key Highlights
- Maximize crop yield using machine learning technique is driving the market. Species selection is a tedious process of searching for specific genes that determine the effectiveness of water and nutrients use, adaptation to climate change, disease resistance, as well as nutrients content or a better taste. Machine learning, in particular, deep learning algorithms, take decades of field data to analyze crops performance in various climates and based on this data one can build a probability model that would predict which genes will most likely contribute a beneficial trait to a plant.
- Increase in the adoption of cattle face recognition technology is driving the market. Through the application of advanced metrics, including cattle facial recognition programs and image classification incorporated with body condition score and feeding patterns, dairy farms are now being able to individually monitor all behavioral aspects in a group of cattle.
- Increase use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) across agricultural farms is driving the market as the use of drones in the agriculture industry can be use in crop field scanning with compact multispectral imaging sensors, GPS map creation through onboard cameras, heavy payload transportation, and livestock monitoring with thermal-imaging camera-equipped drones, which increases the demand of UAVs.
- However, lack of standardization is restraining the market growth as lack of standards in data collection, and lack of data sharing is high, and machine learning and artificial intelligence and advanced algorithm design have moved so fast, but the collection of well-tagged, meaningful agricultural data is way behind.
Market Trends
Agricultural Drones to Drive the Growth of Market
- As global population projected to reach over 9 billion by 2050, agricultural consumption is expected to increase by a massive 70%, where drones have now been mainstreamed for smart farming assisting farmers in a range of tasks from analysis and planning to the actual planting of crops, and the subsequent monitoring of fields to ascertain health and growth.
- Drones equipped with hyperspectral, multispectral, or thermal sensors are able to identify areas that require changes in irrigation. Once crops have started growing, these sensors are able to calculate their vegetation index, and indicator of health through AI, by measuring the crop's heat signature.
- No one likes the idea of chemical spraying, but, for the time being, it's a necessary part of large-scale agriculture. Fortunately, smart farming drones are helping reduce its environmental impact. Specialized UAVs (Unmanned aerial vehicle) are equipped with sprayers, with various kinds of technology, like ultrasonic echoing devices and lasers, which can measure distance with extreme precision. The result is a massive reduction in overall spray and a much lower chemical level reaching the groundwater.
- Agrobotix LLC is a drone enabled software company that provides quality imaging and data analysis for sustainable and precision agriculture, and is supporting over more than 53 crops, including corn, grape, apple, sugarcane, and so on for sustainable and precision farming across 50 countries. AgEagle Aerial Systems (firm who acquired Agrobotix LLC) is planning to develop new products with new technologies, such as weather data, advanced image recognition, and precise analysis, to provide better recommendation to the farmers/consumers using it.
Europe Expected to Account for the Largest Market Growth
- Farmers manage almost half of the European land area, making agriculture a dominant industry in Europe. Trend in monitoring and reporting tools for indoor and outdoor farms, and providing a visualization of the farmer's entire production using computer vision and artificial intelligence is increasing the AI market in agriculture.
- Row crop cultivation is done by AI in various countries in Europe, where robot uses 20x less herbicide due to its accuracy for weeding of row crops.
- The European Soil Data Centre (ESDAC) is the thematic centre for soil related data in Europe, where its ambition is to be the single reference point for and to host all relevant soil data and information at European level. AI firms are managing 'Internet of the Soil', which is a software and hardware solution for monitoring soil conditions like humidity, temperature, electrical conductivity, and more in European countries. Their sensors connect wirelessly to a cloud-based platform where it can be accessed by any internet-connected device.
- Berlin-based InFarm has developed a vertical indoor farming system using IoT, Big Data, and cloud analytics, that can be implemented in supermarkets, restaurants, local distribution warehouses, or even schools, allowing businesses to grow their own fresh produce on site to deliver to customers. It is already opening indoor farms in 1,000 locations in Germany, and expanding in other European markets, which increases the AI in agriculture market.
Competitive Landscape
The AI market in agriculture is fragmented, as a number of players supplying same product on lower-cost make market competition stiff. Also technological advancements by players and high presence of local and regional players pose a major threat in a price-sensitive market. Key players are Microsoft Corp., IBM Corp. (NITI Aayog), Agribotix LLC, etc.
Recent developments in the market are:
- June 2019 - XAG, a Chinese firm, presented its innovative solutions of combining drones with AI and IoT technology to achieve precision agriculture and induce transformational changes to the food system in 3rd AI for Good Global Summit, in Geneva. XAG is driving AI-powered intelligent devices such as drones and sensors to establish digital farming infrastructure in rural areas and enable precision agriculture which, for example, accurately target pesticides, seeds, fertilizers and water to wherever it is needed.
- April 2019 - Yara and IBM Services joined forces to innovate and commercialize digital agricultural solutions that will help increase global food production. Yara and IBM will develop digital solutions that empower professional and smallholder farmers to optimize farming practices to increase yields, crop quality, and incomes in a sustainable way. The partnership will focus on all aspects of farm optimization and apply AI, machine learning, and in-field data to unlock new insights for farmers, specifically in the area of weather data, where weather company will provide hyperlocal weather forecasts with real-time actionable recommendations tailored to the specific needs of individual fields/crops.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Maximize Crop Yield Using Machine Learning technique
4.3.2 Increase in the Adoption of Cattle Face Recognition Technology
4.3.3 Increase Use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Across Agricultural Farms
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Standardization in Data Collection
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOTS
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Application
6.1.1 Weather Tracking
6.1.2 Precision Farming
6.1.3 Drone Analytics
6.2 By Deployment
6.2.1 Cloud
6.2.2 On-premise
6.2.3 Hybrid
6.3 Geography
6.3.1 North America
6.3.2 Europe
6.3.3 Asia-Pacific
6.3.4 Rest of the World
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Microsoft Corporation
7.1.2 IBM Corporation
7.1.3 Granular Inc.
7.1.4 aWhere Inc.
7.1.5 Prospera Technologies Ltd.
7.1.6 Gamaya S.A.
7.1.7 ec2ce
7.1.8 PrecisionHawk Inc.
7.1.9 Cainthus Corp.
7.1.10 Tule Technologies Inc.
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ao08mn
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191129005176/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 312
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT