Handbook of Nanomaterials for Manufacturing Applications, 2020 - Micro and Nano Technologies - ResearchAndMarkets.com
By Business Wire
November 29, 2019
 
  

The "Handbook of Nanomaterials for Manufacturing Applications. Micro and Nano Technologies" book from Elsevier Science and Technology has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Handbook of Nanomaterials for Manufacturing Applications covers the challenges and obstacles involved in using nanomaterials in manufacturing. In particular, the lack of information, the possibility of adverse impacts on the environment, human health, safety and sustainability and other remaining challenges. This book addresses these challenges for the use of nanomaterials in major manufacturing sectors and suggests how they may be overcome. It was written to summarize, in a one-stop, concise manner, how nanomaterials and nanotechnology are being used to enhance current manufacturing techniques and processes in order to create more sustainable products in a range of industry sectors.

This book will be of great use to materials scientists and engineers who are looking to gain a greater understanding on how nanotechnology is being used to improve the products we use in our daily lives.

  • Demonstrates how cutting-edge developments in nanomaterials are being used to make more efficient manufacturing processes in a range of industry sectors
  • Explores how using nanomaterials can help engineers create innovative consumer products?
  • Discusses the legal, economic and toxicity issues arising from using nanomaterials in manufacturing processes

Key Topics Covered:

SECTION 1: NANOMATERIALS IN INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING

1. Manufacturing and Nanomaterials Perspectives

2. Manufacturing and Technology: Perspectives and Enablers

SECTION 2: ENGINEERED NANOMATERIALS IN SURFACES AND COATINGS (Consumer products)

3. Thin Films for Coating Nanomaterials

4. Nanomaterials in detergents and cosmetics products: The mechanisms and implications

5. Nanomaterials in coatings: An industrial point of view

6. New nanostructured Ni-W coatings with good corrosion resistance and high hardness

7. Sol-gel surface functionalization regardless of its form and type

8. Engineered nanomaterials for light trapping

9. Nanocapsules: an engineered nanomaterial for smart self-healing coating and catalysis

10. Nanoengineered Sunscreens: Techno-Scientific Breakthrough for Personal Care

11. A cosmeceutical perspective of engineered nanoparticles

12. ActivLayr technology based on marine collagen nanofibres and natural extracts

SECTION 3: ENGINEERED NANOMATERIALS IN THE TEXTILES INDUSTRY

13. Engineered nanoparticles in textiles

14. Nanoparticles and nano fibres used in the textile industry

15. Gas diffusion and relative permeability of nanofibers based on fractal geometry

16. Engineered nanomaterials: Scope in today's textile industry

17. Nanoparticles: a potential alternative to classical fire retardants for textile substrates

18. Fabrication of Polyniline/Carbon nanotube based nanocomposite electrode for detection of organic pollutants

19. Nanoparticles: novel use in bioactive textiles

SECTION 4: ENGINEERED NANOMATERIALS IN THE SPORTS INDUSTRY

20. Segmentation of consumers for nanomaterials-based sports equipment

21. Engineered nanomaterials in the sports industry

SECTION 5: ENGINEERED NANOMATERIALS IN THE AEROSPACE AND VEHICLE INDUSTRIES

22. Modeling of carbon nanotubes and carbon nanotube-polymer composites for aerospace applications

23. Engineered nanomaterials in aerospace

24. Photoconducting polymeric nanocomposites and their application in holographic interferometry

25. Fabrication of nano-sized nickel-based alloys for aerospace engines (Turbine blades)

SECTION 6: ENGINEERED NANOMATERIALS IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY

26. Use of engineered nanomaterials in the construction industry: paints and their flows in construction and demolition waste

27. Synthesis, design and characterization of controlled nanoparticles for the construction industry

SECTION 7: ENGINEERED NANOMATERIALS IN THE WOOD INDUSTRY

28. Non-linear release dynamics for a CeO2 nanomaterial embedded in a protective wood stain, due to matrix photo-degradation

29. Application of Nanocellulose (NC) in the paper industry

SECTION 8: ENGINEERED NANOMATERIALS AND ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING (AM)

30. Processing of nano- and microcapsules for industrial applications

31. Nanomaterials for printing technology: A revolution in industrial manufacturing

32. Nanomaterials as Additives

SECTION 9: NANOMATERIALS IN ELECTRONICS

33. Nanomaterials for Electronics, Optoelectronics, and Bioelectronics

34. Application of nanomaterials in the electronics industry

SECTION 10: NANOMATERIALS FOR POLYMERS & THEIR COMPOSITES

35. Nanofibrillar polymer-polymer and single polymer composites via the 'converting instead of adding' concept: Examples of true polymer nanocomposite

36. Application of nanomaterials for polymers and their composites

SECTION 11: SAFETY RISKS IN THE COMMERCIALIZATION OF NANOMATERIALS

37. Establishing the safety of novel bio-based cellulose nanomaterials for commercialization

38. Risk assessment and toxicity of nanomaterials

SECTION 12: NANOMATERIALS FOR A GREEN AND SUSTAINABLE FUTURE

39. Comparison of tools for the sustainability assessment of nanomaterials

40. Nanotechnology for a sustainable future

CONCLUSIONS

41. Enhancing Manufacturing with Nanomaterials

Authors

  • Mustansar Hussain, Chaudhery

Chaudhery Mustansar Hussain is an adjunct professor, academic advisor, and lab director at the New Jersey Institute of Technology, United States. His research focuses on the development of environmental analytical techniques, synthesis of nanomaterials, functionalization, and their applications in air sampling devices. Dr. Hussain is the author of numerous papers in peer-reviewed journals as well as a prolific author and editor of several scientific monographs and handbooks published with Elsevier, Royal Society of Chemistry, Wiley, and Springer.

For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nl53qn

Published November 29, 2019
Copyright © 2009 Business Wire.

