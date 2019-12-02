Women’s Healthcare Leader Hologic to Showcase Comprehensive Portfolio of Breast and Skeletal Health Solutions at RSNA 2019

|By Business Wire
Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) will showcase its comprehensive portfolio of breast and skeletal health products, including screening, interventional, surgical, ultrasound and skeletal solutions, in Booth #2511 at the 105th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) at McCormick Place in Chicago from Dec. 1 to 5.
The world leader in mammography, Hologic continues to expand and strengthen its preeminent position in breast health, most recently ranking first in customer satisfaction, service and system performance on the 2019 IMV ServiceTrack™ Diagnostic Imaging report, an annual customer satisfaction survey on the medical imaging industry. Among mammography categories overall, Hologic tops the list for the fourth consecutive year, a testament to the Company’s ongoing dedication to insight-driven innovation, diagnostic leadership, product quality and service in women’s healthcare.
“It’s been an exciting year for Hologic as we’ve continued to develop a comprehensive breast health ecosystem that impacts every step of the patient pathway from diagnosis to treatment,” said Pete Valenti, Hologic’s Division President, Breast and Skeletal Health Solutions. “Today, we are the only manufacturer addressing the full continuum of care for breast health, and that is something we’re very proud of. As the trusted expert in breast health, we appreciate the opportunity to educate and engage with thousands of healthcare providers at RSNA to demonstrate the clinical superiority of our solutions and the proven impact they continue to have on our customers and their patients.”
Hologic continues to expand its product portfolio through insight-driven innovation and strategic acquisitions to address the entire clinical continuum of breast cancer diagnosis and care, from digital specimen radiography and stereotactic breast biopsy systems, to breast biopsy markers and surgical guidance systems. Most recently, the Company acquired SuperSonic Imagine, a pioneer in the field of ultrasound imaging, which markets ShearWave™ elastography with UltraFast™ technology for the detection of breast lesions. The latest version, ShearWave PLUS, available on the SuperSonic™ Mach 30 system, can visualize, analyze and quantify tissue stiffness in real time. SuperSonic Imagine will showcase its latest solutions in the Hologic booth, across the aisle in booth #2324, and in educational workshops.
Earlier this month, Hologic introduced new innovations to drive accuracy and workflow efficiencies, including 3DQuorum™ imaging technology powered by Genius AI™, and Unifi™ Workspace. 3DQuorum technology works in tandem with Hologic’s Clarity HD™ high resolution imaging technology to reduce tomosynthesis image volume for radiologists by 66 percent.1,2 Unifi Workspace is a comprehensive breast diagnostic reading solution designed to enable more informed decision making and improve workflow efficiencies for radiologists. Both products will be on display at RSNA, alongside the Company’s other leading screening, interventional, surgical, ultrasound and skeletal solutions.
Hologic will also host a number of workshops and a CME symposium, High Resolution Breast Imaging - Implementation and Workflow Optimization, led by Dr. Linda Greer. Workshops will focus on a variety of topics from personalizing mammography and transformative breast ultrasound technology to revolutions in localization and implementing contrast-enhanced digital mammography. In addition, interactive booth highlights will include:
- The 3DQuorum Technology Challenge, where attendees can have the opportunity to review cases displayed on workstations throughout the booth and compare 3DQuorum technology’s “SmartSlices” to traditional 3D images. The SmartSlices, which are uniquely constructed using Genius AI analytics, expedite read time by reducing the number of images for radiologists to review, without compromising image quality, sensitivity or accuracy.1,2,3 With 3DQuorum technology, the number of 3D images to review is reduced by two-thirds, saving an average of one hour per eight hours of daily image interpretation time.1,2,3,4
- An invitation-only breast health Future Suite, which will include interactive demos with upcoming innovations and technology updates throughout the breast health continuum of care, with a spotlight on future Genius AI deep learning solutions. Participants can also learn about products from Hologic’s new ultrasound portfolio featuring Shearwave™ technology.
- The Connected Services Genius Bar, where attendees can use Unifi analytics to view insightful information on system and organization performance, manage EQUIP compliance, and measure the productivity and efficiency measures of staff.
Hologic will also have a presence at RSNA’s AI Showcase, located in Hall C of the North Building, and will feature the Company’s Genius AI powered solutions, including new 3DQuorum technology.
For more information or to RSVP for a workshop or symposium, please visit HologicRSNA.com or stop by Hologic booth #2511 or SuperSonic Imagine booth #2324.
About Hologic, Inc.
Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women’s health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.
Hologic, 3DQuorum, Hologic Clarity HD, Genius, Genius AI, Shearwave, ShearWave PLUS, SuperSonic Imagine, SuperSonic UltraFast, and Unifi are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Hologic, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties, including statements about the use of Hologic products. There can be no assurance these products will achieve the benefits described herein or that such benefits will be replicated in any particular manner with respect to an individual patient, as the actual effect of the use of the products can only be determined on a case-by-case basis. In addition, there can be no assurance that these products will be commercially successful or achieve any expected level of sales. Hologic expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements presented herein to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such data or statements are based.
This information is not intended as a product solicitation or promotion where such activities are prohibited. For specific information on what products are available for sale in a particular country, please contact a local Hologic sales representative or write to [email protected].
