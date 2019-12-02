QAD DynaSys Announces the Release of DSCP 2019

QAD DynaSys, a leading provider of demand and supply chain planning solutions, today unveiled the innovative new capabilities of the 2019 release of QAD DynaSys DSCP (Demand & Supply Chain Planning). Leading the extensive list of new software capabilities is the user friendly and intuitive digital planning functionality, which has been graphically designed from the ground up by experts in web interface design. The new design offers a unique analytical and collaborative experience across mobile and laptop devices. QAD DynaSys is a division of QAD (NASDAQ: QADA) (NASDAQ: QADB).

"At QAD DynaSys, we work diligently with our customers to understand how they interact with digital technology. This enabled us to design a new modern web experience that empowers planners to update plans quickly, simulate impacts in real time, and execute fact-based decisions with confidence,” said QAD DynaSys President Ariel Weil. “The new QAD DynaSys mobile apps provide users with best-in-class supply chain analytics at their fingertips no matter where they are.”

“QAD DynaSys has invested heavily over recent years in a comprehensive data science program with many of our customers,” said QAD DynaSys Vice President R&D and Support Jean-Luc Rominger. “This program added a comprehensive development platform to add machine learning into the DSCP solution features using real data to solve real problems.”

QAD DynaSys DSCP 2019 uses collaborative task management to provide planning process control. This feature advances the planner’s experience by presenting the current tasks, risks, and assumptions that require intervention with embedded smart links at their fingertips, and embedded analytics to make immediate decisions.

The many new features in DSCP 2019 are a significant step in the product’s evolution. A summary of the new features includes:

Web planning: An intuitive user experience that seamlessly unites the power of embedded analytics and collaborative planning to provide end-to-end visibility, fact-driven decision support, and easy-to-use business simulation.

Automated data cleansing: Machine learning algorithms scrutinize imported data to identify and propose missing values in a hierarchy.

Intelligent demand clustering: Machine learning algorithms determine intelligent planning hierarchies by examining alike products with correlating attributes and sales behavior.

New forecasting capabilities: Machine learning examines external data series for correlation and causation to project future sales more accurately.

Mobility: DSCP mobile planning apps enable real-time decision-making on the go and provide a highly responsive and analytical experience for supply chain stakeholders.

Social collaboration: Planning users can share tasks and screens.

QAD DynaSys DSCP is a functionally-rich, advanced planning solution that helps global companies operate effectively. Available in the cloud for demand and supply chain software implementation without having to administrate the hardware, it provides an end-to-end solution with specific capabilities for demand planning, inventory optimization, supply planning, manufacturing planning, financial planning, Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP) and Integrated Business Planning (IBP).

About QAD DynaSys – Effective Enterprise Demand and Supply Chain Planning

QAD DynaSys, a division of QAD Inc., (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), provides Demand and Supply Chain Planning solutions. Since 1985, QAD DynaSys provides an integrated and collaborative planning solution that allows businesses to optimize their supply chains, including sales and operations planning, demand planning, network and inventory and business resources optimizations. QAD DynaSys software enables customers and partners in industries such as the food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, life sciences, apparel, luxury, high tech, automotive, distribution and retail verticals to meet their goals of better managing Demand and Supply Chain Planning, and becoming more Effective Enterprises.

For more information about QAD DynaSys, visit www.dys.com or email [email protected].

About QAD – The Effective Enterprise

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA) (NASDAQ: QADB) is a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. QAD Adaptive ERP for manufacturing supports operational requirements in the areas of financials, customer management, supply chain, manufacturing, service and support, analytics, business process management and integration. QAD's portfolio includes related solutions for quality management software, supply chain management software, transportation management software and B2B interoperability. Since 1979, QAD solutions have enabled customers in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech, industrial manufacturing and life sciences industries to better align operations with their strategic goals to become Effective Enterprises.

To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6000.

Note to Investors: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding projections of revenue, income and loss, capital expenditures, plans and objectives of management regarding the company's business, future economic performance or any of the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "could," "will likely result," "estimates," "intends," "may," "projects," "should," "would," "might," "plan" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: risks associated with our cloud service offerings, such as defects and disruptions in our services, our ability to properly manage our cloud service offerings, our reliance on third-party hosting and other service providers, and our exposure to liability and loss from security breaches; demand for the company's products, including cloud service, licenses, services and maintenance; pressure to make concessions on our pricing and changes in our pricing models; protection of our intellectual property; dependence on third-party suppliers and other third-party relationships, such as sales, services and marketing channels; changes in our revenue, earnings, operating expenses and margins; the reliability of our financial forecasts and estimates of the costs and benefits of transactions; the ability to leverage changes in technology; defects in our software products and services; third-party opinions about the company; competition in our industry; the ability to recruit and retain key personnel; delays in sales; timely and effective integration of newly acquired businesses; economic conditions in our vertical markets and worldwide; exchange rate fluctuations; and the global political environment. For a more detailed description of the risk factors associated with the company and factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, please refer to the company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and, in particular, the section entitled "Risk Factors" therein, and in other periodic reports the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission thereafter. Management does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

