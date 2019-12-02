Big Data in Travel & Tourism: 2019 Thematic Research Study - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|December 2, 2019 08:42 AM EST
The "Big Data in Travel and Tourism - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Big data is increasingly important for travel and tourism companies as the sheer amount of data collected needs to be properly analysed to make informed decisions.
This thematic research report takes an in-depth look at the theme of big data and the impact it has on the industry, its players, and also on tourists. The report covers the main themes occurring in the industry, real-life case studies a unique thematic analysis of the impact on the industry including recommendations for travel & tourism companies. Additionally, we highlight the public and private companies involved with big data.
The travel and tourism industry can be made more profitable and efficient with big data analytics. Billions of trips are taken each year and each of these creates multiple data points that are easily recorded through ticket purchases, hotel bookings, and internet searches. Companies are investing in the technology to different extents and those that are only doing so superficially will likely fall behind those that fully understand the power of big data analysis.
Key Highlights
- With the huge amount of information collected about travelers around the world, companies are able to make use of targeted marketing to attract the right customers at the right time.
- The misuse and mishandling of personal data is a hot topic, thanks in large part to the scandal involving Facebook and Cambridge Analytica. Increased regulation around the storage and processing of data is highly likely - indeed, it is already underway in Europe in the form of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which came into force in May 2018.
- The full-scale mainstream adoption of 5G, which is still a few years away, has the potential to increase data consumption globally. 5G is expected to enable faster speeds (up to 20 gigabits per second (Gbps) per user) and connect around one million devices per square kilometer (approximately 10 times more than with 4G).
- So many aspects of booking can be affected by big data analytics - marketing, pricing, and seat or hotel room allocation are just some of these. According to the author 2019 Q3 survey, online travel agents (OTAs) are the most used avenue for booking travel.
- Big data is continuously changing the way tourism brands price and target their customers, by providing more tailored and ultimately better product and service offerings based on the available information. This translates to dynamic pricing (adjusting ticket and room prices based on demand) to ensure firstly that prices remain competitive, and secondly to reduce the likelihood of lost revenue through a lack of bookings.
Report Scope
- This report provides an overview of the impact of big data analytics on tourism and clearly defines the various faces of the theme.
- It identifies the main trends related to the theme, classified into six categories: travel & tourism trends; data trends; technology trends; data center trends; macroeconomic trends; and regulatory trends.
- This report identifies several case studies to illustrate how big data impacts the industry, including examples from British Airways & Hilton Hotels & Resorts. Additionally, it provides an insight into what companies are doing to increase their understanding of the technology.
- Our unique thematic methodology provides an in-depth analysis on the impact of the theme on the travel & tourism industry, underlining several ways that companies can use big data to improve their operations.
- We highlight public and private companies involved with big data, including Airbnb and Hopper.
Reasons to Buy
- Understand the impacts of big data on travel & tourism companies, using case studies and examples to help you understand how you can learn about and adapt to the technology.
- Assess the strategies that companies are adopting to collect, analyse and use the wealth of data available to them.
- the author's thematic research ecosystem is a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors. It has a proven track record of identifying the important themes early, enabling companies to make the right investments ahead of the competition, and secure that all-important competitive advantage.
Key Topics Covered
- Players
- Technology briefing
- Trends
- Travel & tourism trends
- Data trends
- Technology trends
- Data center trends
- Macroeconomic trends
- Regulatory trends
- Industry analysis
- Mergers and acquisitions
- Timeline
- Impact on the travel & tourism industry
- Travel & tourism case studies
- Recommendations for travel & tourism companies
- Value chain
- Big data generation
- Big data management
- Data governance and security
- Business intelligence
- Data analysis
- Data storage
- Data processing
- Data aggregation
- Data integration
- Big data product development
- Big data consumption
- Companies
- Public companies
- Private companies
- Travel & tourism companies
- Glossary
Companies Mentioned
- Airbnb
- Accor
- Lufthansa
- Google Travel
- British Airways
- Ctrip.com
- Booking.com
- Hopper
- Marriott International
- OYO
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d9hhpf
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191202005535/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 312
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT