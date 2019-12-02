Onduo Publishes Real-world Evidence Demonstrating Significant Improvement in Glycemic Control for Program Participants With Type 2 Diabetes

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|December 2, 2019 09:05 AM EST
Today, Onduo announced its first peer-reviewed publication of clinical outcomes in JDST1. The company published real-world evidence demonstrating significant clinical benefit for people living with type 2 diabetes who participated in its behavior-change program and accessed its virtual diabetes clinic. The article presents data on 740 Onduo participants located in 21 states in the U.S., with 30% living in rural communities. Most notably, the results show that 92% of Onduo participants with the highest initial HbA1c improved their glycemic control, with an average decrease in HbA1c of 2.3%, from 10.7% to 8.3% (p<0.001).
Onduo operates a smartphone-based virtual care program for people with type 2 diabetes that offers remote lifestyle coaching from certified diabetes educators and health coaches, connected tools and devices, and access to clinical support from board-certified endocrinologists via a virtual clinic that is operational in 49 states. Amongst its key differentiating features, Onduo provides additional clinical support to those who need it, including live video consultations with endocrinologists for medication review and optimization, collaboration with participants’ primary care team via shared summaries, and the use of continuous glucose monitoring systems (CGM) devices to help take the guesswork out of daily decision-making.
“Onduo is building a cutting-edge virtual model that complements today's traditional primary care,” said Dr. Robert A. Gabbay, MD, PhD, FACP, the Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President at Joslin Diabetes Center, and Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School. “This approach, combined with remote coaching and telemedicine, could really improve quality diabetes care.”
“As an internist, I’ve seen first-hand the devastating impact that type 2 diabetes can have on people’s lives and the burden that it places on primary care providers,” added Dr. Ronald Dixon, MD, CEO and President of Onduo Professionals, P.C. “Onduo’s program helps people manage their diabetes between in-person doctor visits with the goal of improving clinical outcomes and quality of life.”
The article details results for the 740 participants, including data on nearly half of whom were remotely prescribed and shipped CGMs to during their participation.
Results demonstrated:
-
The majority of program participants who were not meeting treatment targets experienced a significant improvement, including an average decrease in HbA1c of:
- Average decrease in HbA1C of 2.3% - from 10.7% (± 1.4) to 8.3% (± 1.5) - in those with an initial HbA1c above 9.0%;
- Average decrease in HbA1C of 0.7% - from 8.4% (± 0.3) to 7.7% (± 1.0) - in those with an initial HbA1c between 8.0% and 9.0%;
- Average decrease in HbA1C of 0.2% - from 7.4 (± 0.3) to 7.2 (± 0.8) - in those with an initial HbA1c between 7.0% and less than 8.0%.
- Participants who were meeting the American Diabetes Association’s (ADA) treatment targets2 at the start of the Onduo program continued to maintain good glycemic control.
“There are 30 million people living with diabetes in the U.S. and all deserve equal access to specialty care,” said Dr. Josh Riff, MD, CEO of Onduo, LLC. “Onduo extends access to those most in need, helping them manage their HbA1c with their providers. We will maintain a strong commitment to generating evidence and understanding the best way to provide convenient, personalized care.”
Methodology and Demographics:
This preliminary analysis included participants who enrolled from February 2018 through December 2018 and had initial and follow-up HbA1c measurements at up to 6 months of program participation. Participants were an average of 53.8 years of age, 63% female and 31.1% were prescribed insulin and 25.9% were on a sulfonylurea.
About Onduo
Onduo is a virtual clinic dedicated to people with type 2 diabetes. Onduo’s on-demand access to diabetes specialists and integrated technology allows members to leverage proven behavior change methodologies and data-enhanced standards of care. Founded in 2016 as a joint venture between Verily (a subsidiary of Alphabet focused on life sciences and healthcare) and Sanofi, Onduo is dedicated to bringing the most up-to-date care to people living with diabetes everywhere.
1 Dixon RF, Zisser H, Layne JE, Barleen NA, Miller DP, Moloney DP, Majithia AR, Gabbay RA, Riff J. A Virtual Type 2 Diabetes Clinic Using Continuous Glucose Monitoring and Endocrinology Visits. Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology. 2019.
https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/1932296819888662
2 American Diabetes Association, Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes—2019. Diabetes Care. 2019; 42: Supplement 1.
