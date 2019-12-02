WasteView Market Insights, 2019 - Ensures Your Sales Strategy is Aligned with Industry Trends via Real-Time Business Intelligence - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
|December 2, 2019 09:18 AM EST
The "WasteView Market Insights" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
WasteView Market Insights gives you a strategic edge for better business planning.
WasteView Market Insights delivers critical business intelligence across the waste, bioenergy and recycling sectors through expert analysis and forecasting of global waste plant developments.
Current activity, 12-month view and future estimates
Rich in tables, charts, and statistics, WasteView Market Insight is based on WasteView Contract Finder's global database and provides an at-a-glance understanding of the important trends to answer key questions such as:
- What investment has been made in leading feedstocks such as MSW, wood and plant biomass and what capacity has been created?
- What contribution have technologies such as incineration, biofuels and anaerobic digestion made in terms of power generation?
- What new capacity will come on stream over the next 5 years and which feedstocks and technologies will be the most significant contributors?
- What is the planned capacity of new recycling and biofuel plant in Europe?
What you receive with WasteView Market Insights
As a subscriber to WasteView Market Insight you receive:
- 12 monthly PDF reports detailing the latest developments, a 12-month summary, and forecasts of how capacity coming on stream will impact the market in the coming years. Each monthly WasteView Market Insights report includes links to the full detail of the reported projects.
- 12 months' full access to the publisher's unique daily-updated global waste project database WasteView Contract Finder.
Reasons why you should subscribe
Waste, bioenergy and recycling suppliers and operators who use WasteView Market Insights can lead - not follow - the market.
- Understand sector trends: Revealing key trends and insights that address technologies, feedstocks, geographies, outputs, values, capacities, volumes and more.
- Accurate industry forecasts: WasteView Market Insights' detailed analysis of pipeline and new project completion data helps you to prepare for the future.
- Extensive: WasteView Market Insights' analysis of global waste, bioenergy and recycling projects delivers the most comprehensive view available of waste developments worldwide.
- Contact details: All WasteView Market Insights subscribers get access to WasteView Contact Finder each of which includes key decision-makers' contacts.
- Real-time information: Newly identified projects and live project updates are added to the WasteView Contract Finder daily, ensuring you stay one step ahead.
- Turn strategy to sales: WasteView Market Insights helps you define your commercial strategy and delivers business-critical insights and practical information for developing new sales and contracting contacts.
- How does the publisher do it? WasteView Market Insights' experienced analysts interrogate WasteView Contract Finder's global waste development database and apply robust research methodologies and sophisticated data modeling to identify significant trends and forecasts.
Key Topics Covered
The Current Waste Investment Landscape
-
Overview
- Investment Activity in the Past 12 Months
- Market development 2013-2022
- Feedstock types: investment values
- Feedstock types: project capacity
- Feedstock types: power generation
- Technology types: investment values
- Technology types: project capacity
- Technology types: power generation
- Timescales & operational dates
-
Regional focus: Africa
- Africa: timescales & operational dates
-
Regional focus: Americas
- Americas: timescales & operational dates
-
Regional focus: Asia
- Asia: timescales & operational dates
-
Regional focus: Europe
- Europe: timescales & operational dates
-
Regional focus: Middle East
- Middle East: timescales & operational dates
-
Regional focus: Pacific
- Pacific: timescales & operational dates
- Sector focus: MSW - summary data
- Sector focus: MSW - regional summary & operational status
- Sector focus: Recycling - summary data
- Sector focus: Recycling - regional summary & operational status
- Sector focus: Bioenergy - summary data
- Sector focus: Bioenergy - regional summary & operational status
Leading Companies Active
- Contractors/Engineers
- Equipment Suppliers
- Operators
Latest Monthly Activity
- Project reporting in the latest month (June 2019)
- New Projects in June 2019: timescales & operational dates
-
Location map of new projects, June 2019
- Top Five New Projects, June 2019, by Estimated Value (US$ millions)
- Top Five New Projects, June 2019, by Reported Waste Capacity (tonnes)
- Top Five New Projects, June 2019, by Reported Power Generation (MW)
- Newly-reported projects in June 2019: feedstock types: investment values
- Newly-reported projects in June 2019: feedstock types: project capacity
- Newly-reported projects in June 2019: feedstock types: power generation
- Newly-reported projects in June 2019: technology types: investment values
- Newly-reported projects in June 2019: technology types: project capacity
- Newly-reported projects in June 2019: technology types: power generation
- Listing of all new investments reported in June 2019
- Companies mentioned in June 2019
Companies Mentioned
- ANDRITZ
- Bulk Handling Systems
- China Everbright International
- Chongqing Sanfeng Covanta Environmenta
- EnviTec Biogas
- Green Group Holdings
- Hitachi Zosen
- HoSt
- Martin GmbH fur Umwelt und Energietechn
- Pratt Industries
- Renewable Energy Group
- Saxlund International
- SITA UK
- Takuma
- Upstate Shredding
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3pf6c9
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191202005575/en/
