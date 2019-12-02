Umbraco Launches Heartcore, the Most Intuitive Headless Content Management System (CMS) to Manage Large Volumes of Content Across Any “Smart” Platform

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|December 2, 2019 09:26 AM EST
Umbraco today launched Umbraco Heartcore, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) “headless” content management system (CMS) for easily structuring and sharing content across multiple platforms, devices and channels. Available software development kits (SDKs) let app developers use the software language and platform of their choice to build a highly configurable and easy-to-use content management infrastructure for any website, smartphone, smartwatch or other smart (Internet of Things—IoT) device. Unlike other headless CMS platforms, Umbraco Heartcore is built on the flexible, friendly and full-featured open source Umbraco CMS, and inherits its mature and powerful capabilities to intuitively organize large volumes of content.
Headless is defined as a back-end-only CMS built as a content repository that makes content accessible via a RESTful application program interface (API) for display on any device. While traditional CMS platforms are ideal for managing content on a single website, a headless CMS allows developers to create and maintain multiple digital platforms with synchronous content updates.
“With Umbraco Heartcore, it’s never been easier to ‘future-proof’ and facilitate content creation and organization across myriad devices,” said Kim Sneum Madsen, Umbraco’s chief executive officer. “Half a million websites rely on the powerful yet friendly capabilities of the Umbraco CMS, so we are well-positioned to help companies expand their digital footprint beyond websites to reach audiences through new channels and devices. With its logical content structure capabilities, the ultimate editing experience Umbraco is known for, and the ability to use the software of their choice for development, Heartcore is poised to be the platform of choice for both long-time and new Umbraco users.”
Umbraco Heartcore Organizes Content for All Developers, Multichannels
Umbraco Heartcore uniquely lets editors create a logical content structure so they can more easily and more quickly manage, find and update large amounts of content. For example, a main branch of the content tree could be “Movie genres” with sub-branches such as “Thrillers,” “Romance” and “Science Fiction.” The actual “Movies” would be located below the genres, and editors could make new movie content available by creating new movies, placing them into the appropriate genres and adding additional relationships such as “Starring actors” or “Subtitles”, “Synopsis”, “Trailers” and “Related movies.” This content would be made available on websites, streaming services, or in ad campaigns, or any other relevant context.
In addition to this unique organizational structure, Umbraco Heartcore offers:
- Greater flexibility when integrating new delivery formats and introducing advanced or mobile functionality to an application
- Decreased development time, deployment and user testing to get content in front of customers faster
- Enhanced security, including straightforward user management that ensures that each user only has access to relevant, permitted areas
- Overall better performance when deploying information to end users
- Immediate software and API upgrades through the Umbraco Cloud
SDKs Make Heartcore Accessible to Any Developer, on Any Platform
In addition to the well-structured back-office, Umbraco Heartcore offers SDKs that allow any developer—even those who aren’t familiar with Umbraco—to use their chosen language to develop applications. SDKs for NodeJS and .NET Core, are available today, making it easy to get started with Javascript and C#. Other SDKs will be available soon, but if developers want to use Umbraco Heartcore with another language now or want to create their own client library, they can use the full RESTful APIs to create and consume Umbraco content.
Heartcore is available for a 14-day free trial at Umbraco.com/heartcore.
About Umbraco
Umbraco is an open source content management system that gives developers the flexibility and freedom to build websites, apps and other solutions with the look and features they want, while enabling editors and content creators to easily and quickly get content in front of their customers. Created in 2005 by Danish developer Niels Hartvig, Umbraco offers the Umbraco Cloud, providing all-in-one Azure hosting and predictability in cost, performance and time; and Umbraco Heartcore, the SaaS-based headless platform. More than 500,000 websites run live on Umbraco CMS and the Umbraco Cloud, supported by more than 220,000 very active Umbraco community members. For more information, visit www.umbraco.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191202005588/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 312
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT