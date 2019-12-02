TruFactor Intelligence-as-a-Service Now Available on AWS Data Exchange, Powering AI and Machine Learning At-Scale

|By Business Wire
|
|December 2, 2019 09:59 AM EST
TruFactor, an InMobi Group company, announced at AWS re:Invent 2019 today that over 40 TruFactor intelligence offerings tailored to specific use cases and industries are now available on AWS Data Exchange, a new service that makes it easy for millions of Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers to securely find, subscribe to, and use third-party data in the cloud.
TruFactor consumer intelligence is unique because it is refreshed daily and based on one of the largest, “always-on,” and most consistent user panels. Using AWS Data Exchange allows TruFactor to more broadly deliver aggregated consumer intelligence to enterprises.
Recent research shows that 70% of companies report zero to minimal impact of AI initiatives. Additionally, data challenges are routinely cited as the primary reason why 87% of data science projects fail to even make it into production. TruFactor is accelerating the success and impact of AI by empowering data scientists and developers to leverage consumer intelligence seamlessly and securely. TruFactor’s commitment to the AWS Data Exchange supports TruFactor’s vision to deliver AI and machine learning at scale – starting with the foundation of high-quality data sources.
“We are excited to make this unique aggregated consumer intelligence available for the first time on AWS Data Exchange,” said Piyush Shah, Co-Founder, InMobi Group and CEO, TruFactor. “Data scientists and developers can now easily discover and consume ‘always-on’ TruFactor intelligence to power AI-first applications and platforms across financial services, retail, urban planning, and transportation.”
Within AWS Data Exchange, users can easily browse TruFactor intelligence offerings and start trials. Users can subscribe on their own or engage with TruFactor directly to identify the right offering from the larger product portfolio of anonymized consumer intelligence. Once subscribed, customers can use the AWS Data Exchange API to load data directly into Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) and take advantage of AWS analytics and machine learning services.
“Data scientists and developers depend on aggregated consumer intelligence for diverse use cases including customer journey mapping, investment analytics, urban planning models, and site location optimization,” said Stephen Orban, General Manager, AWS Data Exchange, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “We are delighted to welcome TruFactor in AWS Data Exchange as a Launch Partner so that data scientists and developers can seamlessly integrate this intelligence into machine learning models, applications, and platforms running on AWS.”
TruFactor pioneered the category of Intelligence-as-a-Service. TruFactor intelligence is differentiated by the depth, breadth and frequency of the signals collected, and the persistency of the user panel. However, this raw data requires significant processing to meet rigorous privacy and compliance standards and create usable data by-products that can bring actual applied value. TruFactor’s anonymization platform and proprietary AI ingests, filters, and transforms more than 85 billion high-quality raw signals daily from wireless carriers, OEMs, and mobile apps into a unified “phygital” consumer graph across physical and digital dimensions.
“The entire notion of Intelligence-as-a-Service is truly unique. At the foundation, the data source delivers higher accuracy from the depth of the signals, continuous updates, and the consistency of the users, which enables an integrated ‘phygital’ view of consumers over time,” said Guru Pai, former SVP and CPO of Verizon and current advisor to TruFactor. “I joined TruFactor’s Advisory Board because the application-ready intelligence that TruFactor produces allows any enterprise to take advantage of this yet untapped, high-quality asset, ultimately driving increased success and adoption of AI across industries.”
TruFactor Intelligence-as-a-Service is available today on AWS Data Exchange. To learn more visit https://trufactor.io/partners/aws-data-exchange or click here to view TruFactor on AWS Data Exchange.
About TruFactor
TruFactor, an InMobi Group company, delivers an Intelligence-as-a-Service platform. Built on a foundation of trust, compliance, and privacy, TruFactor ingests, filters, and processes data via its patented anonymization platform. TruFactor’s vision is to empower data scientists and developers to leverage consumer intelligence safely, securely and seamlessly.
www.trufactor.io
About InMobi Group
InMobi Group’s mission is to power intelligent, mobile-first experiences for enterprises and consumers. Its businesses across advertising, marketing, data and content platforms are shaping consumer experience in a world of connected devices. The group's portfolio companies include InMobi Marketing Cloud, TruFactor - an Intelligence-as-a-Service Platform, and Glance - the world's first Screen Zero. InMobi Group has been recognized on both the 2018 and 2019 CNBC Disruptor 50 list and as one of Fast Company’s 2018 World’s Most Innovative Companies.
www.inmobi.com
