Kaspersky Recognized as a 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice with the Largest Share of Customer Reviews in Endpoint Protection Platforms

December 2, 2019 11:23 AM EST
Kaspersky, industry leader in endpoint protection, has been recognized as a 2019 Customers’ Choice for Endpoint Protection Platforms on Gartner Peer Insights, following a customer rating of 4.6 out of 5 (1729 ratings) – the highest score among all vendors with more than 600 total reviews. Kaspersky has been named a Customers’ Choice all three years the firm has announced it, including winning the Platinum award in 2017.
Gartner Peer Insights is a vendor neutral platform, where customers can provide positive or negative feedback on the products they use across a variety of markets, as well as assign a rating according to their experience. The Customers’ Choice distinction is based on how many customers have reviewed a product and the associated ratings.
The company has also been recognized within the following Customer’s Choice Category Distinctions: Services, Government, Global Enterprise (10B+ USD), Mid-size Enterprise (50M – 1B USD), Public Sector, Gov’t, Edu, Asia/Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America. Kaspersky is also the only vendor recognized in all four deployment regions.
In the year preceding October 31, 2019 – from when the ratings were taken – Kaspersky continued to evolve the capabilities of its endpoint protection solution for businesses, enhancing key features to provide even greater control and automated threat detection. For example, EDR capabilities can identify abnormal user behavior, automatically detecting and remediating evasive and in particular fileless threats as they try to mimic common behavior like PowerShell script execution. Other enhancements include improved protection from cryptominers and network threats. A web-based management console provides IT security teams with improved flexibility and control over cybersecurity management, enhancing product efficiencies.
To date, 1,747 verified customers reviewed Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business on the Gartner Peer Insights, contributing to the rating. Customer comments within these reviews include:
“Thе sоlutіоn hаs соnsіstеntly ехсееdеd оur ехіstіng sоlutіоns рrоvіdеd by lаrgе bох рrоvіdеrs аnd hаs іdеntіfіеd mаlісіоus fіlеs thаt hаvе bееn dееmеd сlеаn by multірlе AV еngіnе аnd sаndbох sоlutіоns thаt еvаluаtеd thе fіlе bеfоrе rеасhіng thе еndроіnt,” said a cybersecurity specialist in the services industry.
"With the invention of Kaspersky Endpoint Security, the security of our computer systems has greatly improved,” said a project manager in the services industry. “It works so superbly and never interrupt other user activities. The best part about it is that it facilitates the users in detecting latest malware. Additionally it offers great online support. Although it is bit expensive but if we compare its services with others then we will come to know it’s really unbeatable. All of its features and functionalities are absolutely awesome.”
On being named a 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice, Dmitry Aleshin, VP, Product Marketing at Kaspersky said, “In the 12 months since our last recognition by customers in this market on Gartner Peer Insights, we have continued to develop our endpoint protection solution to keep pace with, not only the evolution of cyberthreats, but how IT teams want to manage and protect their businesses. We think being named a Customers’ Choice for a third consecutive year is testament to the key enhancements we have made in the areas of threat detection and management controls, to make our customers’ lives easier and keep them safe from the growing risks facing their businesses.”
All ratings and reviews are current as of 11/27/2019.
