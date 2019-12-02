 LabTwins CEO gewinnt 16. jährlichen STEVIE® Award für Frauen in Unternehmen und LabTwin gewinnt Gold für das beste Produkt bzw. die beste Dienstleistung des Jahres

|By Business Wire
|
|December 2, 2019 02:52 PM EST
LabTwin, der erste sprachgesteuerte und KI-getriebene digitale Laborassistent der Welt, gab heute bekannt, dass die Mitgründerin und CEO CEO Magdalena Paluch den goldenen Award als Unternehmerin des Jahres in Europa, dem Nahen Osten und Afrika und den silbernen Award für die innovativste Frau des Jahres - Technologie gewonnen hat. LabTwin gewann im Rahmen des 16. jährlichen Stevie® Awards für Frauen in Unternehmen Gold für das beste neue Produkt bzw. die beste neue Dienstleistung des Jahres.
Magdalena Paluch, Co-Founder and CEO of LabTwin
Mit den Stevie Awards für Frauen in Unternehmen werden weibliche Führungskräfte, Unternehmerinnen, Angestellte und ihre Unternehmen geehrt – weltweit. Sie gelten als weltweite Premium-Unternehmensawards.
In diesem Jahr wurden in über 90 Kategorien, zum Beispiel Führungskraft des Jahres, Unternehmer/in des Jahres, Unternehmen des Jahres, Start-up des Jahres, Frauen helfen Frauen und frauengeführter Arbeitsplatz des Jahres, über 1.500 Einträge eingereicht.
Wer den goldenen, silbernen und bronzenen Stevie Award gewinnt, wurde durch die Durchschnittspunktwerte von über 200 Unternehmensexpert/innen rund um den Globus in sieben Jurys bestimmt.
Maggie Gallagher, Präsidentin der Stevie Awards, kommentierte: „Im 16. Jahr wurden für die Stevie Awards für Frauen im Geschäft besonders viele Frauen in ganz unterschiedlichen Organisationen aus 25 Ländern nominiert. Wir freuen uns, dass es Frauen so viel bedeutet, einen Stevie Award zu gewinnen, und über den starken positiven Einfluss auf ihre Karriere und Organisation. Allen, die einen goldenen, silbernen oder bronzenen Stevie Award für ihre Errungenschaften gewonnen haben, herzlichen Glückwunsch!“
Magdalena gründete LabTwin mit, während sie als Director of User Experience Design bei BCG Digital Ventures tätig war. Sie spielte bei der Vermarktung von LabTwin, dem weltersten sprach- und KI-gesteuerten digitalen Laborassistenten, an hunderte Wissenschaftler/innen weltweit in einigen der größten Pharmaunternehmen und prestigeträchtigsten Universitäten der Welt eine tragende Rolle. Vor ihrer Funktion als CEO von LabTwin hatte sie verschiedene Leitungsposten am Kopfe mehrerer globaler Unternehmensentwicklungsinitiativen bei BCG Digital Ventures inne.
„Ich fühle mich geehrt, diesen prestigeträchtigen Award gewonnen zu haben und somit Teil eines Programms zu sein, das die Errungenschaften von Frauen in Unternehmen würdigt“, so Magdalena Paluch, Mitbegründerin und CEO von LabTwin. „Das ganze Team freut sich über die guten Ergebnisse von LabTwin und ich bin stolz, diese Talente bei Innovationen in Sachen KI und Sprachsteuerung für die Wissenschaftlerinnen und Wissenschaftler von heute anführen zu dürfen. Unsere harte Arbeit wurde durch den Award als bestes neues Produkt des Jahres noch bestätigt.“
Details zu den Stevie Awards für Frauen in Unternehmen und wer in den einzelnen Kategorien gewonnen hat, finden Sie unter https://stevieawards.com/women/2019-stevie-award-winners.
Über die Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards werden im Rahmen von acht Programmen verliehen: Die Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, die German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, die Stevie Awards for Great Employers, die Stevie Awards for Women in Business, die Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service und die neuen Middle East Stevie Awards. Für die Stevie Awards werden jedes Jahr mehr als 12.000 Nominierungen von Unternehmen aus über 70 Ländern eingereicht. Mit den Stevie Awards werden weltweit Unternehmen jeder Art und Größe sowie Einzelpersonen, die zum Erfolg beigetragen haben, für ihre herausragenden Leistungen am Arbeitsplatz gewürdigt. Weitere Informationen zu den Stevie Awards finden Sie unter http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Über LabTwin
LabTwin erstellt die nächste Generation digitaler Labortools für intelligente Labore, beginnend mit dem weltweit ersten sprachgesteuerten Laborassistenten. Mit LabTwin können Wissenschaftler Daten erfassen, Informationen abrufen, Experimente verwalten und Dokumentation optimieren – ganz einfach über Sprachbefehle. Anhand von Technologie für Spracherkennung und maschinelles Lernen vereinfacht der intelligente Assistent von LabTwin die Datenerfassung, strukturiert wertvolle Informationen und gibt in Echtzeit Empfehlungen für besser informierte, datengestützte Entscheidungen. LabTwin verfolgt das Ziel, wissenschaftlich Tätige zu stärken, und wird von BCG Digital Ventures finanziell unterstützt. Der sprachgesteuerte Assistent des Unternehmens wird von Hunderten Wissenschaftlern in führenden Biopharmaunternehmen sowie akademischen Einrichtungen auf der ganzen Welt eingesetzt, darunter das Deutsche Primatenzentrum (DPZ), das Medizinzentrum der Universität Göttingen und die University of California, San Francisco.
