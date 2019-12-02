Server Microprocessor Markets - Worldwide Insights & Forecasts to 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|December 2, 2019 03:17 PM EST
The "Server Microprocessor Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Increasing data center footprint and demand from cloud service providers prompts the growth of server microprocessor market.
Dominated by the duopoly of Intel and AMD, the market for server microprocessors is undergoing product innovations. Companies are realizing the performance needs for modern workloads such as data analytics, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence and are improving their designs accordingly.
The expansion of mobile broadband, growth in big data analytics and cloud computing are driving the demand for new data center infrastructures. As of 2017 US holds almost 45% of the global cloud and internet data centers according to CNNIC. North America alone (US and Canada) house around 2854 data centers as of 2017, making it a prominent market for the server microprocessors.
In line with global cloud penetration, cloud service providers such as Google, are expanding their data center footprint across regions to keep up with the demand for high-performance computing. Such trends drive the server microprocessors.
Key Market Trends
Open Instruction Set Architecture (ISA) to Gain Traction Amid US-China Trade War
- The trade war between China and the United States may have certain impact on the market. this is considering US companies (Intel), as well as ARM, that have pledged to cut off Huawei's access to critical semiconductor components, such as SoCs and CPUs. This might trigger increased dependency on open-source Instruction Set Architecture (ISA) such as MIPS, RISC-V, etc. For instance, in July 2019, Alibaba Group unveiled its first self-designed microprocessor, which marks a key step in China's efforts to promote chip self-sufficiency. The launch prompts the efforts of the Chinese technology giants to address the trade clashes with the U.S. (over access to technology). Alibaba's (not produced by itself, but some other Chinese foundry such as Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.) has been designed to power consumer devices such as smart speakers, self-driving cars or other internet-connected equipment requiring high-performance computing.
- Huawei is also seeking US Independence for their processors. The company although obtained license for ARMv8 architecture, expressed that it would consider using RISC-V in the future if the US government restrictions persist.
- On the other hand, companies such as ARM, Marvell, among others, have been extending technology partnerships to launch an alternative to the x86 computing market.
Europe Making Efforts to Develop Key Competence in Microprocessors
- Europe is estimated to provide significant scope for servers powered by microprocessors as the compute-intensive applications and cloud adoption is increasing. Cloud computing is one of the strategic digital technologies that has been promoted by the European Union for enhancing productivity and better services by enterprises. These initiatives provide significant demand for data centers in the region, thus driving the market.
- Although North America has been a larger source for Server Microprocessors, regional initiatives such as the European Processor Initiative (EPI) is likely to have an impact on the market.
- The European Commission, in December 2018, declared the selection of the Consortium European Processor Initiative (EPI). The aim of the initiative is to "develop, co-design, and introduce a low-power microprocessor to the European market", thus being able to retain a significant part of that technology is Europe.
- The EPI consortium proposes to create a long-term economic model by delivering a family of processors for the following markets: High-Performance Computing, Data centres and servers, and Autonomous vehicles.
Competitive Landscape
Server Microprocessor Market has been dominated by Intel since the past few years, with AMD as the close competitor and other low-volume players like IBM, Oracle among others. The market demands strong investments in R&D and technology partnerships to address the needs of the servers and data centers. AMD is likely to cut through a slight share of Intel in the server microprocessor market, considering the new product rollouts and competitive pricing strategy. Vendors in the market have been involving in the launch of new microprocessors for next-generation data centers.
Following are the recent developments in the market:
- May 2018 - Cavium announced the general availability of ThunderX2, their second generation of Armv8-A SoC processors for next-generation data center, cloud and high-performance compute applications. The company, recently acquired by Maxwell, worked with over 60 different partners (including OEMs, ODMs, and independent software and hardware vendors) to enable the deployment of ThunderX2 based platforms and finally reached the commercialization phase.
- June 2019 - Marvell (parent company of Cavium) announced a broader strategic partnership with Arm, to accelerate the design and development of next-generation Marvell ThunderX server processor technology. With this new agreement Arm will support Marvell's R&D in the server processor technology area for at least three more years (until 2022). With this partnership, Marvell aims to expand its Arm-based server roadmap to enable the next generation of cloud and data center infrastructure.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.4 Market Restraints
4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Architecture
5.1.1 x86
5.1.2 ARM
5.1.3 Others (SPARC, MIPS, POWER)
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Latin America
5.2.5 Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share (for standalone server microprocessor vendors)
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
6.2.2 Intel Corporation
6.2.3 Marvell Technology Group (Cavium, Inc.)
6.2.4 IBM Corporation
6.2.5 Oracle Corporation
6.2.6 M/A-COM Technologies Solutions Holdings, Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y5caae
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191202005910/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 312
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT