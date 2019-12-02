Magdalena Paluch, PDG de LabTwin, devient lauréate du 16e Prix annuel «STEVIE® Women in Business», tandis que LabTwin remporte le Prix Or du meilleur nouveau produit ou service de l’année

|By Business Wire
December 2, 2019
LabTwin, le premier assistant de laboratoire vocal numérique au monde doté d’intelligence artificielle, a annoncé aujourd'hui que sa cofondatrice et PDG, Magdalena Paluch, a reçu le Prix Or de l’entrepreneur femme de l’année pour l’Europe, le Moyen-Orient et l’Afrique et le Prix Argent de la femme la plus innovante de l’année - catégorie Technologie, tandis que LabTwin a remporté le Prix Or du meilleur nouveau produit ou service de l'année. Ces distinctions leur ont été remises dans le cadre du 16e gala annuel des Stevie® Awards for Women in Business.
Magdalena Paluch, Co-Founder and CEO of LabTwin
Les Stevie Awards for Women in Business honorent des femmes entrepreneurs, managers ou collaboratrices et les entreprises qu’elles gèrent – partout dans le monde. Les Stevie Awards ont été salués comme les «business awards» les plus prestigieux au monde.
Cette année, plus de 1.500 candidatures ont été présentées dans plus de 90 catégories, notamment le Manager de l’année, l’Entrepreneur de l’année, l’Entreprise de l’année, la Start-up de l’année, le Prix les Femmes aident les femmes, et le Prix des Femmes au travail de l’année.
Les lauréates des Prix Or, Argent et Bronze des Stevie Awards ont été départagées par la moyenne des votes de plus de 200 professionnels des affaires à travers le monde, répartis en sept jurys.
Maggie Gallagher, présidente des Stevie Awards, a déclaré: «Pour leur 16e édition, les Stevie Awards for Women in Business ont reçu un nombre exceptionnel de candidatures de femmes issues de tous les types d’organisation de 25 pays différents. Nous sommes heureux de constater à quel point il est important pour les femmes de remporter un Stevie Award et quel impact il peut avoir sur l’avenir de leur carrière et de leurs organisations. Nous félicitons toutes les lauréates du Grand Prix et des Prix Or, Argent et Bronze des Stevie Awards de cette année pour leurs réalisations.»
Magdalena Paluch a cofondé LabTwin tout en assumant ses fonctions de directrice de la conception de l’expérience utilisateur chez BCG Digital Ventures. Elle a contribué à faire connaître LabTwin - le premier assistant de laboratoire numérique au monde utilisant la voix et l’IA - à des centaines de scientifiques du monde entier travaillant pour certaines des plus grandes et prestigieuses sociétés pharmaceutiques et universités. Avant d’assumer les fonctions de PDG de LabTwin, Magdalena Paluch a occupé des postes de direction dans le cadre de diverses initiatives de développement commercial à l’échelle mondiale chez BCG Digital Ventures.
«C’est pour moi un grand honneur de remporter un Prix aussi prestigieux et de faire partie d’un programme qui reconnaît les réalisations des femmes dans le monde des affaires, a déclaré Magdalena Paluch, cofondatrice et PDG de LabTwin. Tous les membres de notre équipe sont enthousiasmés par toutes les réalisations de LabTwin et je suis fière de diriger une équipe aussi talentueuse qui innove en matière d’intelligence artificielle et de technologie vocale pour les scientifiques d’aujourd’hui. Remporter le Prix du meilleur nouveau produit de l’année valide notre travail acharné.»
Pour plus d’informations sur les Stevie Awards for Women in Business et voir la liste des lauréates de toutes les catégories, visiter le site: https://stevieawards.com/women/2019-stevie-award-winners.
À propos des Stevie Awards
Les Stevie Awards sont décernés dans le cadre de huit programmes: Stevie Awards Asie-Pacifique, Stevie Awards Allemagne, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, Stevie Awards des grands employeurs, Stevie Awards des femmes d’affaires, Stevie Awards des services ventes et clients, et les nouveaux Stevie Awards Moyen-Orient. Les concours Stevie Awards reçoivent chaque année plus de 12.000 candidatures émanant d'entreprises de plus de 70 pays. En récompensant des entreprises de tous types et de toutes tailles, ainsi que leurs collaboratrices, les Stevie Awards reconnaissent leurs performances exceptionnelles sur leur lieu de travail dans le monde entier. Pour en savoir plus sur les Stevie Awards, visitez le site: http://www.StevieAwards.com.
À propos de LabTwin
LabTwin crée la nouvelle génération d'outils numériques pour laboratoires intelligents, en commençant par le premier assistant de laboratoire au monde à activation vocale. Avec LabTwin, les scientifiques peuvent collecter des données, accéder à des informations, gérer des expériences et rationaliser la documentation grâce à la voix. À l'aide des technologies de reconnaissance vocale et d’apprentissage machine, l’assistant intelligent de LabTwin simplifie la saisie des données, structure les informations pertinentes et fournit des suggestions aux scientifiques en temps réel afin qu’ils puissent prendre des décisions plus éclairées et guidées par les données. LabTwin, qui a pour mission d'autonomiser les scientifiques, bénéficie du soutien de Sartorius et de BCG Digital Ventures. Son assistant à commande vocale est utilisé par des centaines de scientifiques dans de grandes sociétés biopharmaceutiques et d'établissements universitaires du monde entier, notamment Deutsches Primatenzentrum (DPZ), le Centre médical universitaire de Göttingen et l'Université de Californie à San Francisco.
Pour plus d’informations, visitez le site internet de LabTwin et suivez-nous sur LinkedIn, Facebook et Twitter pour prendre connaissance des dernières nouvelles de la Société.
