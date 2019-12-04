Strong Demand for STEALTHbits Cybersecurity Solutions Fuels Explosive Growth

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|December 4, 2019 06:00 AM EST
STEALTHbits Technologies, Inc., a cybersecurity software company focused on protecting an organization’s sensitive data and the credentials attackers use to steal that data, today announced new strategic management hires and an executive promotion to manage strong demand for the company’s core cybersecurity products and technology.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005150/en/
New STEALTHbits management hires, clockwise from top left: Gerrit Lansing, Field CTO; Ralph Martino, Vice President of Product Strategy-Data Access Governance (DAG); Adam Laub, Chief Marketing Officer; and Mike Vick, Vice President of Sales. (Photo: Business Wire)
Joining STEALTHbits are Gerrit Lansing as Field CTO, Ralph Martino as Vice President of Product Strategy for Data Access Governance, and Mike Vick as Vice President of Sales. Adam Laub was promoted to Chief Marketing Officer from Senior Vice President of Product Management.
“STEALTHbits’ momentum in the marketplace is undeniable and we are fortunate to have been able to bring in seasoned veterans to fill important roles on our management team. I believe these additions will be critical to fueling our next stage of growth.”, said Steve Cochran, Founder and CEO, STEALTHbits. “I’m also delighted that Adam Laub has agreed to become our new Chief Marketing Officer after many successful years of laying the groundwork for our cybersecurity products that are in such high demand.”
Gerrit Lansing, Field CTO
Gerrit Lansing joins STEALTHbits from CyberArk, where he spent ten years in various roles, including Director of Consulting Services and Chief Architect, working with enterprise customers to secure privileges. In these roles, he also led CyberArk’s incident remediation program, working to help organizations recover from major data breaches. Lansing got his start in information security at Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, working in their systems security group immediately following his graduation from Colby College. In the Field CTO role, Lansing will be responsible for overseeing strategic initiatives focused on improving the company’s technical enablement, customer engagement, and product positioning.
Ralph Martino, VP of Product Strategy, Data Access Governance (DAG)
Ralph Martino will oversee product strategy for the company’s Data Access Governance solution portfolio. Prior to joining STEALTHbits, Martino was a Practice Director at Optiv with a focus on helping clients build capable services to help manage risk associated with sensitive unstructured data and provide machine learning analytics to determine identity misuse. This included building services around technologies that integrate with clients’ IGA platforms, as well as providing identity analytics to client data protection programs. Martino has 21 years of IT/IS management experience within network security, DLP, and identity program management, Data Access Governance, technology engineering, and regulatory policy development.
Mike Vick, Vice President of Sales
Mike Vick joins STEALTHbits as Vice President of Sales for the Central region. He has 20 years of sales and management experience with hyper-growth Cybersecurity companies Check Point and CyberArk. Mike joined Check Point in 2000 and collaborated with International peers to establish the company’s Global Accounts program. Subsequently, he led all aspects of sales and marketing, including channel sales for Central US and Canada. In 2014, he joined CyberArk (pre-IPO) and grew the Central US & Canada team from a team of three to 16 over four years, nearly quadrupling revenue.
Adam Laub, Chief Marketing Officer from Senior Vice President of Product Management
Laub joined STEALTHbits in 2005 and has held a variety of roles within the company. His leadership and technical expertise have fueled the company’s growth from an early stage start up to a leader in credential and data security. Laub began his STEALTHbits career in 2005 as one of the company’s first employees. He’s spearheaded and helped develop multiple departments within the organization, serving as Vice President of Marketing and Technical Operations, Vice President of Global Product Management, and Senior Vice President of Product Management in more recent years. In his role as CMO, Laub now oversees all of the company’s outbound marketing and lead generation efforts and is frequently quoted in business and trade media on breaking cybersecurity stories.
“I’m excited to be stepping into this new role within STEALTHbits as we continue to grow and attract top talent. New security threats and privacy requirements are absolutely driving interest in the business and our solutions, but the most exciting part is the tremendous feedback our customers are giving us about the real protection we’re providing their businesses.”
About STEALTHbits Technologies
Identify Threats. Secure Data. Reduce Risk.
STEALTHbits Technologies, Inc. Is a cybersecurity software company focused on protecting an organization’s sensitive data and the credentials attackers use to steal that data. By removing inappropriate data access, enforcing security policy, and detecting advanced threats, we reduce risk, fulfill compliance requirements, and decrease operations expense.
For more information, visit http://www.STEALTHbits.com, email [email protected], or call +1 201-447-9300.
The STEALTHbits logo and all other STEALTHbits product or service names and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of STEALTHbits Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005150/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 312
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT