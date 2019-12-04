OCTO acquisisce Nebula Systems e rafforza la propria leadership nella diagnostica intelligente dei veicoli

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|December 4, 2019 06:00 AM EST
OCTO Telematics, il principale fornitore globale di servizi telematici e di soluzioni avanzate di analisi di dati IoT, ha acquisito l'intero capitale azionario di Nebula Systems Ltd.
Nebula è specializzata nello sviluppo di tecnologie cloud avanzate per l'industria automobilistica e delle auto connesse. Ciò significa che sarà possibile grazie a questa innovazione rendere le informazioni e i dati dei veicoli più accessibili, in modo che l’utilizzo, lo stato e il funzionamento di un’automobile possano essere monitorati, analizzati e manutenuti, più velocemente e in modo più efficace, sempre e ovunque.
OCTO prosegue la sua strategia di investimento in società ad alto valore tecnologico, perseguendo così l'obiettivo di una continua innovazione per mantenere la leadership nel mercato della Smart Telematics. L'acquisizione conferma l'impegno costante di OCTO di rispondere alla crescente domanda di strumenti di analisi dei dati sull’utilizzo dei veicoli, con vantaggi per le compagnie assicurative, costruttori di auto e operatori della mobilità grazie a un'offerta sempre più integrata e completa.
Le auto di nuova generazione sono dotate di un numero elevato di sensori che generano enormi quantità di dati importanti che possono essere utilizzati per migliorare l'esperienza del guidatore e del gestore della flotta. La maggioranza di questi dati è generata dalla centralina elettronica (ECU) installata in primo impianto dai costruttori di automobili, basata su protocolli che sono difficilmente accessibili in aftermarket. La soluzione di diagnostics in cloud di Nebula si basa su un circuito integrato e una suite di applicazioni software di analisi dei dati dei veicoli capace di rispondere meglio a questa complessità di analisi. In particolare, il circuito integrato, sviluppato con tecnologia proprietaria, garantisce un accesso profondo ai dati definiti dagli OEM. La telematica dei veicoli può quindi trarre vantaggio dalla combinazione di questo chipset telematico con il software di analisi proprietario, così da permettere alla soluzione di OCTO la massima flessibilità e facilità di accesso ai dati dei veicoli, utilizzando un file di configurazione unico specifico per ciascun veicolo che contiene le istruzioni per leggere i set di parametri ID (PID) da qualsiasi ECU e praticamente su qualsiasi auto.
Questa tecnologia combina in modo univoco il chipset proprietario e l’interprete dell’Identificatore del veicolo (VIN) con una soluzione basata su cloud sul quale risiede il software di configurazione per accedere ai diversi modelli di ECU e alle migliaia di PID che un veicolo espone.
"Siamo molto orgogliosi di questa ulteriore acquisizione che pone OCTO, ancora di più, tra i principali fornitori di telematica di ultima generazione per le flotte", afferma Nicola Veratelli, CEO di OCTO Group. “Tra le numerose innovazioni che stanno trasformando il settore della mobilità, alcune hanno un impatto significativo sui fleet manager, tra queste la necessità di integrare i dati provenienti dal veicolo, ciascuno diverso dall'altro e definito da ciascun produttore, all’interno di un unico cruscotto di analisi. OCTO risolve la complessità dell'interpretazione di questi dati e propone una soluzione integrata che contribuisce a fornire un reale valore aggiunto ai fleet manager. La diagnostica remota basata su cloud, derivante dall’acquisizione, è sicuramente una delle più rilevanti innovazioni oggi disponibili per queste applicazioni." Questa operazione permetterà l’integrazione della tecnologia Nebula nell'offerta OCTO standard. Tutti i dispositivi telematici OCTO offriranno questa funzionalità, consentendo alle soluzioni OCTO di accedere alle centraline dei veicoli e utilizzare codici di diagnostica e i parametri ID a beneficio di conducenti e gestori delle flotte. La combinazione di questi vantaggi avrà sicuramente un impatto sostanziale sui costi di gestione della mobilità per gli operatori che utilizzano la soluzione OCTO Fleet Telematics.
About Octo
Fondata nel 2002, OCTO è oggi il principale fornitore di servizi telematici e di soluzioni avanzate di analisi dei dati per il settore assicurativo e sempre più una delle principali aziende nel settore dei servizi per il Fleet Management. OCTO possiede una soluzione unica a livello mondiale in grado di far crescere i core business dell’azienda –Insurtech e Mobilità Intelligente – e di espandersi in nuovi settori e mercati internazionali grazie alla progettazione di soluzioni connesse innovative. OCTO si propone di connettere il mondo della mobilità grazie a capacità analitiche avanzate e servizi IoT sviluppati per la nuova era della telematica intelligente.
Oggi OCTO conta oltre 6 milioni di utenti connessi e il più grande database globale di dati telematici, con oltre 248 miliardi di miglia di dati di guida raccolti e 464.000 sinistri ed eventi assicurativi analizzati. Gestisce, inoltre, oltre 400.000 noleggi al mese.
Vedi la versione originale su businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005089/it/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 312
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT