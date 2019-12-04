Customer Success, Industry Recognition and Strategic Vision Propel Saviynt Forward

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|December 4, 2019 07:00 AM EST
Saviynt (www.saviynt.com), an industry leader pioneering Identity 3.0 - a disruptive, converged Identity Governance, Application GRC and Cloud Privileged Access Management solution, announced accelerated growth and increased customer adoption powered by continuous innovation, analyst recognition and growing partner ecosystem.
“Our rapid growth has continued in 2019 because our customers trust us to deliver a future-proof Identity platform, which enables them to execute on their digital transformation initiatives and address security requirements in an ever-shifting hybrid ecosystem,” states Yash Prakash, COO at Saviynt. “Through our relentless focus on customer success and product innovation, we have become the trusted Identity Governance platform for enterprises across all industries.
Extensive Evidence of Growth and Recognition: Recent highlights of Saviynt’s tremendous ascent include
- Continued growth momentum by adding several Fortune 500 global customers and delivering successful business outcomes for existing customers such as First Solar (Nasdaq: FSLR) and Origin Energy (AUS: ORG)
- Strengthening leadership with new Board of Advisors member, Rick Snyder, an award-winning executive leader who recently retired as a Senior Vice President at Cisco Systems after nearly ten years with the company and over 37 years in the technology industry
- Analyst community recognition with being positioned as a Leader once again in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for IGA and holding an Overall Leadership position in the KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Identity as a service (IDaaS) IGA
- New and stronger technology and system integration partnerships with organizations such as Workday, Microsoft, AWS and iC Consult
- Company plans to continue expanding its product and engineering capacity, as well as add to an international talent pool of sales, customer success and professional services teams – to deliver world-class products to fuel its growing customer base
- Continued focus on innovation and delivering several cutting-edge capabilities to enable organizations be more risk-aware and secure their digital transformation journey
- Investor validation as Carrick Capital added a $10 million USD Series A1 round of funding in October
Saviynt’s unprecedented expansion of recent years hasn’t gone unnoticed. Saviynt was ranked in the top 3rd of Inc Magazine’s Top 5000 most successful companies in America and was selected as a Technology Fast 500 award winner by Deloitte for 2019.
Rick Snyder cited the mission-critical nature of a strong partner ecosystem as a primary reason to serve in the advisor role at Saviynt. “For a disruptive organization like Saviynt, partners play a vital role in customer success. I’m excited and energized by the work being done with existing partners, and look forward to working with the leadership team to take it to the next level.”
To continue to help its customers and identity community at-large increase adoption of next-generation technologies, Saviynt will be hosting its annual conference Converge 19 on December 8-9 at Aria, Las Vegas. With a stacked agenda that includes speakers from Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Intermountain Healthcare, Northeastern University and Suncor Energy, the event promises to spotlight actionable ideas, peer-to-peer networking and an in-depth look at the future of Identity. Business and technical leaders in Identity are invited to register and attend.
About Saviynt
Saviynt’s Identity 3.0 is the innovative, disruptive Identity Governance and Administration solution. We converge IGA, granular application access, cloud security and cloud privileged access into our Intelligent Identity Hub, where we draw the security perimeter at identity and ensure the principle of least privilege with usage analytics. We provide industry’s most comprehensive out-of-the-box continuous compliance controls library and cross-application Separation of Duties (SOD) risk rules for mission-critical applications such as SAP, Oracle Cloud ERP / EBS, Epic, Cerner, Infor, MS Dynamics GP, PeopleSoft, Salesforce and Workday. Saviynt’s governance solution extends security for IaaS providers such as AWS, Azure, GCP, Alibaba Cloud, and collaboration or data storage platforms such as Office 365, SharePoint, Box, NetApp and more. Saviynt has recently ranked number #1535 in the Inc 5000 list of America’s Fasting Growing Private Companies.
For more information about Saviynt and its solutions, please visit www.saviynt.com or contact Sonia Awan at [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005125/en/
